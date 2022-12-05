U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.84
    -72.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.10
    -482.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,239.94
    -221.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.40
    +0.47 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0500
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0100 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6610
    +2.3900 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,972.68
    -152.06 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.03
    -10.19 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

MLG Capital Vice President Billy Fox Named One of Multifamily's "Rising Stars" by Multi-Housing News

MLG Capital
·3 min read

Fox is one of only four individuals honored nationwide; Recognition marks the second consecutive year this award was given to an MLG Capital employee

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / MLG Capital, a national leader in private equity real estate investments, today announced that one of its Vice Presidents, Billy Fox, was named a "Rising Star" by Multi-Housing News in the publication's annual Excellence Awards program. The prestigious annual award honored only four of the industry's leading young talents across the nation, and this latest recognition marks the second consecutive year that an MLG Capital employee has received the distinguished honor. Vice President David Binder was recognized in 2021.

Fox, who joined MLG in 2014, leads the efforts for the firm's tax-deferred real estate investments and plays a pivotal role in analyzing and sourcing multi-family and commercial property acquisitions. In 2021, he was a key part of MLG's most successful year to date, during which the firm exceeded $1 billion in acquisitions, including more than 7 million square feet of property and nearly 6,900 apartment units across 10 states, and surpassed $1 billion in historically invested equity.

Fox was also instrumental in launching MLG's new Legacy Fund, which offers owners of appreciated real estate assets a passive, tax-deferred and diversified exit strategy by allowing them to contribute their real estate in exchange for units in the fund. It is a unique solution in the industry. Fox now leads this strategy and the Fund acquired its first property in February 2021 and has grown significantly through his efforts. Today, the Legacy Fund has nearly $575 million of total property value, consisting of over 11,000 multifamily apartment units across 16 states.

"Billy's leadership and ingenuity have helped fuel MLG's growth, and his contributions to the firm's success have been innumerable," said Tim Wallen, principal and CEO at MLG Capital. "He's talented and hardworking, with a brilliant mind for real estate and an unmatchable sense of integrity. We are so proud to have him on our team and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

The annual MHN Excellence Awards program recognizes the multifamily industry's most noteworthy people, companies and properties. The 2022 winners were selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across all multifamily disciplines.

Fox is a Wisconsin native and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and real estate. He resides in Brookfield, Wisconsin, with his wife and two young children.

MLG Capital, Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture
MLG Capital, Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture

###

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±39.1 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 33,900 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $5.6 billion, as of 9/30/22. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

For more information, contact:

Katie Whitlock, Public Relations
Laughlin Constable
kwhitlock@laughlin.com
414-305-5927

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release. Any financial information or projections may be initial estimates and may be subject to change without notice to recipient. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein. All figures as of 9/30/2022. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 9/30/2022. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

SOURCE: MLG Capital



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730277/MLG-Capital-Vice-President-Billy-Fox-Named-One-of-Multifamilys-Rising-Stars-by-Multi-Housing-News

Recommended Stories

  • Quality assurance staff at Microsoft's ZeniMax Media are moving toward unionizing

    Microsoft’s pledge to stay neutral in unionization efforts is about to be tested in a major way as QA workers at ZeniMax Media work to unionize.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • SPACs Collapse as $11 Billion of Deals Are Called Off Within an Hour

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the SPAC industry’s most well-known sponsors and a would-be serial backer have seen deals worth $10.6 billion go up in smoke in less than an hour.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughBlasts Hit Russia Air Bases as Kre

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of the cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were falling today after two analysts lowered their price target for the company's stock. Additionally, Slack's CEO said today that he's leaving the company. Slack was purchased by Salesforce last year.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • OpenDoor Just Cut 18% of Its Staff: Is the Company in Trouble?

    Weakening real estate demand and decelerating home prices have put OpenDoor (NASDAQ: OPEN), the world's largest iBuyer, in a tough position. The company reported discouraging third-quarter financial results, which pushed its stock price down another 20%, putting shares at a total loss of 88% over the past 12 months. In the years since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, short supply, low interest rates, and high real estate demand have sent home prices soaring.

  • Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Why Palantir Plunged 14.7% in November

    A soft earnings report and bankruptcy at one of its investees was enough to sink this software favorite.

  • Why UPS Stock Is Down Today

    A strong jobs report has investors questioning how soon the Federal Reserve will be able to ease its rate hiking campaign. Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) got caught in the downdraft, down as much as 3.7% on Monday. Through much of 2022, the market has moved based on sentiment about the Fed, and specifically about whether the central bank's rate-hiking campaign will throw the economy into a recession.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is

  • 16 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 16 largest semiconductor companies by market capitalization. For more companies, head on over to 5 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap. The semiconductor industry is among the most popular and lucrative sectors in the world. With chips now starting to be heralded as the ‘new […]

  • Insiders at The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) sold US$3.9m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

    Many The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( NYSE:PNC ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be...

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Jeff Osborne joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the top stocks in the EV space, key themes investors should look out for, and which companies are set to benefit from increased demand.

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Makes Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.