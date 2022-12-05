MLG Capital Vice President Billy Fox Named One of Multifamily's "Rising Stars" by Multi-Housing News

Fox is one of only four individuals honored nationwide; Recognition marks the second consecutive year this award was given to an MLG Capital employee

BROOKFIELD, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / MLG Capital, a national leader in private equity real estate investments, today announced that one of its Vice Presidents, Billy Fox, was named a "Rising Star" by Multi-Housing News in the publication's annual Excellence Awards program. The prestigious annual award honored only four of the industry's leading young talents across the nation, and this latest recognition marks the second consecutive year that an MLG Capital employee has received the distinguished honor. Vice President David Binder was recognized in 2021.

Fox, who joined MLG in 2014, leads the efforts for the firm's tax-deferred real estate investments and plays a pivotal role in analyzing and sourcing multi-family and commercial property acquisitions. In 2021, he was a key part of MLG's most successful year to date, during which the firm exceeded $1 billion in acquisitions, including more than 7 million square feet of property and nearly 6,900 apartment units across 10 states, and surpassed $1 billion in historically invested equity.

Fox was also instrumental in launching MLG's new Legacy Fund, which offers owners of appreciated real estate assets a passive, tax-deferred and diversified exit strategy by allowing them to contribute their real estate in exchange for units in the fund. It is a unique solution in the industry. Fox now leads this strategy and the Fund acquired its first property in February 2021 and has grown significantly through his efforts. Today, the Legacy Fund has nearly $575 million of total property value, consisting of over 11,000 multifamily apartment units across 16 states.

"Billy's leadership and ingenuity have helped fuel MLG's growth, and his contributions to the firm's success have been innumerable," said Tim Wallen, principal and CEO at MLG Capital. "He's talented and hardworking, with a brilliant mind for real estate and an unmatchable sense of integrity. We are so proud to have him on our team and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

The annual MHN Excellence Awards program recognizes the multifamily industry's most noteworthy people, companies and properties. The 2022 winners were selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across all multifamily disciplines.

Fox is a Wisconsin native and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and real estate. He resides in Brookfield, Wisconsin, with his wife and two young children.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for investment advisors, family offices and accredited high net worth individuals. Since its inception in 1987, the firm and associated entities have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately ±39.1 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 33,900 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $5.6 billion, as of 9/30/22. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

