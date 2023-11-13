MLG Oz (ASX:MLG) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at MLG Oz (ASX:MLG), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MLG Oz, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = AU$12m ÷ (AU$246m - AU$79m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, MLG Oz has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.0%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MLG Oz compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MLG Oz here for free.

What Can We Tell From MLG Oz's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at MLG Oz doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for MLG Oz in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 3.0% over the last year. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

