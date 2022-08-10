Mlytics Awarded AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year (Software)

Tapping into a global market thanks to product offering listed on AWS Marketplace

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech company Mlytics is committed to building an ecosystem of technology and data-oriented solutions to further enhance digital browsing experience globally.

Ryan Chin, CEO Mlytics receives AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year (Software) award.

Since its launch in 2017, the Singapore-based scale-up successfully tapped into ASEAN markets and now prepares to further expand globally.

Participating in the 2022 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Summit in Taiwan and winning the AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year (Software) award is another milestone for Mlytics as an emerging global player.

Mlytics officially joined the AWS Global Independent Software Developer Acceleration Program in 2021. Since then, Mlytics has built strong customer relationships with more than 29 global clients, acquired through the AWS community.

Together with AWS, both parties are continuously working hard to further fortify the cloud industry as a whole.

At the 2022 AWS Partner Summit, Mlytics will introduce both in-house developed products and solutions, and solutions leveraging AWS infrastructure, listed on its Marketplace.

One of Mlytics' most recent developments is "Hubble", a smart monitoring tool which allows users to uncover performance and customer experience insights of both websites and applications. Hubble leverages more than 300 monitoring points, strategically distributed around the world, enabling users to quickly understand the performance of their digital assets in their target markets. The new monitoring tool builds further on Mlytics' core solution - Multi CDN service orchestration, connecting top-tier CDN vendors, combined with an in-house developed smart load balancer that routes traffic to the best performing CDN for any given geo location.

Ryan Chin, Co-Founder and CEO of Mlytics, states, "Mlytics is both honored and humbled to be awarded AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year (Software). Mlytics joined the AWS ISV Accelerator Program only last year, but it already gave us the opportunity to leverage AWS' leading edge services and cloud infrastructure, to source and serve more global customers.

Mlytics follows the same revenue growth rate as AWS, and seamlessly integrated our platform with AWS Global Accelerator and Amazon CloudFront. At the same time, the team has successfully developed Origin Shield, a sophisticated security suite to fortify any origin server, and enhanced the global digital experience measurement platform (Digital Experience Monitoring or DEM), which is committed to bringing the best digital browsing experience to users. Mlytics has also listed products on the AWS Marketplace, allowing us to leverage AWS global customer base for combined growth."

Robert Wang, General Manager AWS Taiwan and Hong Kong, states: "AWS is committed to building a dynamic and rapidly expanding partner network, empowering partners to continuously innovate and grow through our industry-leading cloud technology services and global resources. In the past 12 months, we have been delighted to see Mlytics help customers from different industries and verticals tackle challenges and create value, with a 'customer-obsessed' mindset. We sincerely congratulate all AWS Partner Award winners, who despite the uncertainty in 2022, continue to outperform, and we look forward to continuing to lead our partners in the future to help customers accelerate innovation and promote Taiwan's digital transformation."

The AWS Partner Network is a global partner program that provides partners with business, technical, and marketing support to build, market, and sell their AWS-based solutions and services. Globally, most of the Fortune 500 and more than 90% of the Fortune 100 companies use AWS partner solutions and services. The AWS Partner Summit successfully took place on August 9. Through this event, AWS aims to create a platform exclusively for AWS partners to strengthen and deepen the AWS partner community relationship and make more Taiwan-based enterprises understand digital transformation trends, with a collaboration mindset.

About Mlytics

Mlytics is a technology platform that helps businesses achieve better website and application-level SLA, resiliency, and security through a leading, next-generation Multi-CDN architecture infrastructure. Mlytics thrives to innovate on behalf of customers to provide a better digital experience in the cloud. The platform currently features four main product groups, including Digital Experience Monitoring, Experience Delivery Platform, Services Orchestrations, and Origin Shield, all supported by Mlytics ISO-certified 24x7 SOC Team.

Founded in 2017, Mlytics aims to build a faster, safer and more reliable internet world - while providing transparency, flexibility, choice, and customer control. Mlytics has been officially recognized by Gartner as a specialty-focused CDN vendor in 2021.

To learn more about Mlytics, visit mlytics.com

To become a Partner, visit partners.mlytics.com

