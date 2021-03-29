U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,971.09
    -3.45 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,171.37
    +98.49 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,059.65
    -79.08 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.68
    -62.80 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.89
    +0.33 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.70
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    +0.0610 (+3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7660
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,879.30
    +2,668.61 (+4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,158.69
    +45.54 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,384.52
    +207.82 (+0.71%)
     

MMA Capital Holdings Announces Investor Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALTIMORE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and host a conference call on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Conference Call Information

The conference call with investors will be webcast. All interested parties are welcome to join the live webcast, which can be accessed through the Company's web site at www.mmacapitalholdings.com (refer to the Shareholder Relations tab of our website for more information). Participants may also join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-888-346-6987 or 1-412-902-4268 for international participants and 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian participants.

For purposes of the conference call, the Company will reference select tables from Item 7 (Management's Discussion & Analysis) of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

An archived replay of the event will be available one hour after the event through April 9, 2021, toll free at 1-877-344-7529, or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants and 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian participants (Passcode: 10153786).

About MMAC

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. ("MMA Capital") focuses on infrastructure-related investments that generate positive environmental and social impacts and deliver attractive risk-adjusted total returns to our shareholders, with an emphasis on debt associated with renewable energy projects and infrastructure. MMA Capital is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. For additional information about MMA Capital (Nasdaq: MMAC), please visit MMA Capital's website at www.mmacapitalholdings.com. For additional information about Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its Form ADV and brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at https://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

www.mmacapitalholdings.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mma-capital-holdings-announces-investor-conference-call-301257934.html

SOURCE MMA Capital Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis –Strengthens Over 93.135, Weakens Under 92.510

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index futures contract on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 92.940 and 92.520.

  • Romania Gives Currency Go-Ahead to Leave Year-Long Trading Band

    (Bloomberg) -- The Romanian leu headed for its biggest daily decline in more than a year, an unusual move for a currency that’s tightly controlled by the central bank.The leu slipped as much as 0.4% to a record low of 4.9085 per euro on Monday, weakening from a 4.80-4.90 trading range it had mostly held on to over the last 12 months. That said, the currency has been outperforming eastern European peers since the start of the pandemic due to the central bank’s policy on tempering moves in the exchange rate.The “Romanian central bank is not concerned about the recent leu decline,” central bank spokesman Dan Suciu said by phone. Its weakness this year has a minor impact on inflation, he said.The central bank’s remarks suggest policy makers may be allowing the currency move toward a new trading band against the euro. Similar small devaluations have typically come in the first three months of the year as the authority allows the leu to follow depreciation among peers with a lag, while smoothing daily volatility.Some analysts were calling for a new trading band even before the year began. At the end of 2020, UniCredit SpA’s Dan Bucsa predicted a shift to 4.9-5 per euro at the beginning of this year.“The market, ourselves included, was widely expecting a correction higher for the pair,” said Valentin Tataru, an analyst at ING Bank in Romania who sees the leu weakening to 4.92 per euro by year-end. “We do not foresee a prolonged depreciation period.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for March 29, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.1828 and 1.1762.

  • U.K. Rejects $234 Million Bailout Request for Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government rejected a request from Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance for a 170 million-pound ($234 million) bailout as it struggles to stay afloat following the collapse of its biggest lender.The plea was rebuffed amid concerns by ministers over the structure and corporate governance at GFG, and whether bailout funds would remain in the country, a person familiar with the matter said. The request came on Friday.Without the funding boost, thousands of jobs may be at risk in Gupta’s U.K. operations. He owns a dozen steel mills in the U.K. under his Liberty Steel division, and an aluminum smelter in Scotland. In all, GFG has some 5,500 employees across the country, with 3,000 of them at Liberty’s operations.Ministers are “closely monitoring developments around Liberty Steel and continues to engage closely with the company, the broader U.K. steel industry and trade unions,” the government said in an emailed statement. “Our unprecedented package of Covid support is still available to the sector to protect jobs and ensure that producers have the right support during this challenging time.”The future of Gupta’s businesses has been cast into doubt after the collapse of Greensill Capital, which provided $5 billion of credit facilities to GFG. Gupta is seeking to negotiate a payment standstill agreement with the lender and restructure its finances.GFG said in a statement Monday that most of its businesses globally “are performing well and generating positive cash flow,” and that it’s taking “prudent steps” to manage its resources.In the U.K., Liberty is “working on solutions to provide additional working capital facilities to replace the funding gap left by Greensill,” GFG said in the statement. “Liberty Steel U.K. continues in constructive discussions with the U.K. government on measures to supplement these efforts and to highlight the importance of this business to the U.K.’s industrial supply chains.”‘Vital’ InfrastructureSome of Gupta’s plants provide products that cannot be sourced elsewhere in Britain, raising the stakes for local manufacturers who depend on them.Officials have suggested that the government would step in in the event of insolvency, and on Thursday, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that the government was looking to keep the mills open.“We are doing all we can to look at all options to make sure that this vital piece of infrastructure continues and remains a going concern,” Kwarteng told members of Parliament. “The company has a range of assets spread across England and Wales, in particular, and we are looking very closely at what specific assets and jobs are necessary. We hope to support the company in its entirety.”GFG said parts of Liberty Steel in the U.K. have suffered because of a 60% drop in demand for some aerospace products during the Covid-19 pandemic. Electricity prices 2/3 higher than in mainland Europe create a “poor operating environment,” it said.(Adds GFG response starting in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Property Tech Startup Knock Hires Goldman Sachs to Go Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Knock has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise on a bid to go public, as the property technology startup seeks cash to rewrite the playbook for buying a home.Knock is considering a plan to raise $400 million to $500 million through an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. It is also weighing a merger with a special purpose acquisition company or direct listing, they said.The company expects to be valued at roughly $2 billion, according to one of the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private.Knock Chief Executive Officer Sean Black confirmed in an interview that his company had hired Goldman to advise on its effort to go public. He declined to comment on the company’s valuation.“We think we are at the beginning of a tectonic shift,” said Black. “Our priority is to raise a war chest on the theory that whoever raises the war chest wins the war.”A representative for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.Black was part of the executive team that took the home-listing company Trulia public during an earlier wave of housing startups. He started Knock in 2015 with co-founder Jamie Glenn and it now operates in roughly 30 U.S. markets.The company, which previously raised $600 million in equity and debt, calls its main offering the Knock Home Swap. It lends customers money to buy a new home while helping them sell their old one. The model is designed to help buyers make no-contingency offers that give them a leg up in competitive markets, according to Knock’s website.Going public would help Knock compete with a range of deep-pocketed companies seeking to make housing market transactions more consumer friendly. That includes Opendoor Technologies Inc.; Offerpad, which has agreed to go public through a SPAC merger; and Compass Inc., which has filed documents for an initial public offering.These companies have benefited from a hot housing market during the Covid-19 pandemic, as low interest rates, tight inventory and the desire for bigger living spaces have stoked home sales across the U.S.(Updates with comment from CEO in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos-Linked Stocks Sink on Block-Trade Fallout Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The group of stocks at the center of a $20 billion block-trade selling spree last week were under pressure on Monday as investors worried there could be more fallout from forced offerings.ViacomCBS Inc. fell 6.7% in New York trading after a $2.1 billion block trade that launched on Sunday was said to price at the top of its range, while Discovery Inc. slipped 1.6%. The American depositary receipts of Chinese companies Baidu Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. extended their declines following the forced liquidation of positions linked to Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, while Tencent Music Entertainment Group eked out a 1.2% gain.The wave of block trades continued Monday as a large stake of about 20 million shares of Rocket Cos Inc. was said to have been sold Monday via Morgan Stanley. Shares of the home-loan provider closed 0.5% lower. Wells Fargo & Co. was said to have executed on four block trades valued at a combined $2 billion on Monday on ViacomCBS, Baidu, Farfetch Ltd. and Vipshop Holdings Ltd.The block trades initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley were triggered after Archegos failed to meet margin calls, leaving Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG facing potentially “significant” losses and sending shares of both plunging. The possibility of additional trades still looms over the market, while the traditional end-of-quarter volatility may contribute to sharper swings on previously high-flying stocks.The margin call will force every prime brokerage to review their books, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “When you look at the stocks that were incorrectly bet on, Wall Street must ponder if the V-shaped stock market recovery got out of hand.”Nomura and Credit Suisse both tumbled more than 13% each on their home bourses Monday, with lenders still in the process of exiting positions. Deutsche Bank AG, which fell 3.3%, has “significantly de-risked our exposure without incurring any losses,” a spokesman said by email without elaborating.In the U.S., bank stocks fell as the KBW Bank Index lost 2.3%, the most in a month. Goldman slipped 0.5%, even after the investment bank was said to have told shareholders and clients that the margin call will likely have an immaterial impact on its financial results. Morgan Stanley sank 2.6%.Small ripples of the forced unwind were felt in credit markets. Nomura had to take the rare step of canceling a bond deal that had already priced after its loss warning. The investment grade credit default swaps index, a gauge of U.S. credit fear, was relatively calm, even though traders are demanding a higher cost to hedge against losses on the debt of banks that have been caught up in the Archegos situation, including Nomura and Credit Suisse.More OfferingsA block of about 45 million shares in ViacomCBS priced at $47 a share, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The trade was launched on Sunday via Morgan Stanley and was struck at a 2.6% discount to Friday’s close of $48.23. The U.S. media giant was also the subject of at least one large block trade on Friday through Goldman Sachs.Other stocks involved in Friday’s spree of block trades included Farfetch and Iqiyi Inc., according to an email to Goldman clients seen by Bloomberg News. Both slumped after whipsawing in early trading Monday.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been monitoring the forced liquidation in holdings linked to Archegos, a spokesperson said.Upgrades, BuybackSigns of support for some of the stocks are already starting to emerge. After plunging 50% last week, ViacomCBS was upgraded by both Loop Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets. Tencent Music announced a $1 billion share buyback Monday.“Chaos in stock prices triggered by this type of liquidation sometimes create opportunities to pick up good companies at great prices,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a fund manager at GAM Investment Management in Zurich. “Therefore we would look at stocks which have been negatively impacted by such liquidation to look for such opportunities.”According to Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank, the block trades won’t affect the overall market.“The fundamental backdrop remains still supportive for equities, given positive earnings revisions” and declining volatility, Urbahn said. “If some mega-trend companies become cheaper now it should be viewed as a buying opportunity.”Oanda’s Moya expects to see more volatility. “A U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls and while the reopening of the economy trade will continue, the path higher for U.S. stocks will be complicated and filled with fresh risks,” he said.(Updates share price moves.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Deliveroo narrows price range ahead of London market debut

    Food delivery group Deliveroo has narrowed the price range on its initial public offering, ensuring its order books were fully covered for what will be London's biggest IPO in a decade. The London-based company, founded by boss William Shu in 2013, could be valued at up to 7.85 billion pounds ($10.85 billion) in its stock market debut on March 31. The listing is set to be London's biggest IPO since Glencore in May 2011 and also the biggest tech float on the London Stock Exchange, dwarfing The Hut Group last year.

  • Why Shares Of Credit Suisse Are Down By 11% Today?

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $11 level.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow ekes out record, stocks end mostly lower on jitters tied to investment fund margin call

    U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Monday in the wake of a large investment fund being forced to sell massive holdings in stocks.

  • Sizzling Asia Value Rally Has Fund Managers Hunting for Gems

    (Bloomberg) -- There are superlatives aplenty for the fierce comeback of Asia’s value stocks this quarter: They’re set to trounce growth peers by the most in two decades. Finance shares bested all other sectors. Last year’s abandoned market, Singapore, is now an investor darling.Even as some pockets no longer look cheap, value-focused investors say money can still be made from these economically sensitive stocks. T Rowe Price has turned to Chinese airports and travel portals. Fidelity International prefers China’s old economy sector leaders. Finance stocks were frequently mentioned, too.Asia value stocks have outperformed their growth counterparts by more than seven percentage points this quarter. That’s the most since the dotcom bubble burst. Vaccine rollouts, a spike in U.S. Treasury yields and economic recovery expectations spurred a rally in 2020’s losers, sending stocks like Japanese banks and Macau casinos back to their pre-pandemic levels.“We agree a lot of the ‘reopening’ stocks have bounced very hard, but there are some pockets of opportunity that continue to be attractive,” said Ernest Yeung, a portfolio manager at T Rowe Price. His Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund beat 97% of peers this year.Opening BetsYeung said opening up China’s borders earlier than expected will benefit the country’s airports and online travel portals. He sees opportunities in Southeast Asia and thinks valuations of financials in emerging markets are relatively attractive.A prolonged rotation into value stocks requires a positive earnings cycle and higher expectations for inflation, said Jing Ning, a portfolio manager for Fidelity’s China Focus Fund. “There are some signs these shifts are taking hold.”Ning’s fund, which beat 94% of peers this year, is overweight financials, energy and materials among sectors. She favors Baidu Inc., a value turnaround play, and “national champions in old economy sectors.”Pictet Asset Management’s co-head of emerging equities Avo Ora, who likes selected Chinese materials, Korean financials and Asia’s industrials shares, said it’s “very possible” for the value rally to continue as the valuation disconnect between growth and value stocks remains large.For example, a MSCI index of Asian financial shares trades at 10.5 times profit for the next 12 months, compared with 19 times for technology shares. While the gap has has narrowed, it’s still wider than its average in the past decade.Cautious ToneThat said, Ora said focusing on cyclical sectors will be a short-term move with growth stocks resuming their lead once the rally runs its course.History has shown value stocks’ spikes tend to be short-lived: Last year, the cohort surged in March, then fizzled. They jumped in May, then went splat. The rise in November held longer, but also faced a reversal in January.One thing’s for sure, a faster economic recovery will support value stocks. Next week, Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey for the first quarter and China’s official manufacturing PMI for March may give investors an opportunity to gauge the health of the region’s economic recovery.“The global rotation from growth to value should be only halfway done,” said Kelly Chung, a fund manager at Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd. “We expect the long-end of the curve would climb further.”(Updated the first chart and index performance in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia’s Markets Hold Firm Against Stress-Test of Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Monday, another test for Asian markets successfully negotiated.For a second straight week, the region’s traders faced a potential drag from weekend news. And they pulled through the equity block-trade drama with little sign of panic, just as they had weathered a plunge in the Turkish lira the week before.Asia’s Monday mornings have long been a source of concern for traders because of the potentially toxic mix of negative surprises and thin trading conditions. The resilience may demonstrate some success in regulators’ efforts to crisis-proof the global financial system. Yet, the increasing frequency of market tremors may also show that risks are starting to build.“Even though the futures are down this evening, they’re still way up from where they were midday on Friday,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. in the U.S., said early in the Asian trading day. “So the reaction so far is quite muted. However, there is a record amount of leverage in the system and a lot of crowded trades out there. Therefore, if more of that leverage needs to be unwound, things could get a bit ugly.”Shares in Nomura Holdings Inc. did plunge 16% Monday, as some of the world’s biggest banks tallied their exposure to wrong-way bets by Archegos Capital Management. That followed an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades, which rattled investors Friday.But the MSCI Asia Pacific Index of stocks eked out a gain of 0.2%, and currency markets likewise proved resilient for much of the Asian trading session.And after that show of strength, there may be some who are watching for bargains.“Any time you have a liquidation it will lead to an overall phenomenal buying opportunity,” said Kay Van-Petersen, global market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore. “The question is, just when is that the case.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Fed won’t keep interest rates low so Washington can cheaply finance record debt, Waller says

    The newest member of the Federal Reserve insists the central bank won't fall prey to political pressure to keep interest rates low to help the government cheaply finance its huge and growing debt.

  • The pandemic is turning fracking companies into Bitcoin miners

    In 2018, the global cryptocurrency market had crashed, and Sergii Gerasymovych was looking for a way to keep his Bitcoin mining company afloat. Gerasymovych eventually settled on a plan to make money while cleaning up two notoriously climate-polluting industries. Gerasymovych’s biggest headache—as for all Bitcoin miners—was the price of electricity.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Should I downsize and rent?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. There are other downsides to renting, to be sure.