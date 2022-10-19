MMA Impact Vietnam kicks off with trending topics of the marketing market

MMA Impact Vietnam 2022 is an annual conference about Modern Marketing. The event promises to bring interesting discussions around hot topics and new trends from domestic and foreign markets.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leading Forum on Modern Marketing - MMA Impact Vietnam 2022 is back

Speakers of MMA Impact Vietnam 2022

MMA Impact Vietnam 2022 is part of a series of annual international events organized by MMA Global in many different countries around the world, and the next place is Vietnam. This year, MMA Impact Vietnam has been attracting the attention of C-levels, senior managers from major domestic and international brands, and marketing agencies.

The event always gathers leaders and managers of multinational brands such as Abbott, Unilever, Heineken, Coca-Cola, Warc, Grab, ... and indispensable experts from leading units in the fields of advertising, digital marketing, media, publisher, etc. such as Google, Meta, Dentsu, Ogilvy, Admicro, etc. These top names are the important factors that can bring MMA Impact Vietnam 2022 a comprehensive and accurate view of the market that marketers cannot miss.

Advisory Board of MMA Impact Vietnam 2022 brings together top leaders

The reasons MMA Impact Vietnam 2022 is an event not to be missed by any marketer

The event attracted more than 300 top marketers from various industries along in the Modern Marketing ecosystem: agency, publisher and tech enablers with the participation of more than 30 marketing professionals in the Asia Pacific region.

Entering the 11th year, the event continues to maintain the "heat" as attendees will have access to market insight, solutions, case studies, industry reports, etc. to promote further activities. market and discuss new and constantly updated industry trends.

The MMA Impact Vietnam 2022 forum is gradually being "unveiled" when it comes to topics and trends that are attracting the attention and discussion of leaders and managers around the globe:

Martech

Innovation and Leadership

Performance Marketing

Gaming

Case studies from the winning campaigns of the Smarties Vietnam Awards 2022

Hybrid Event and especially a session on "mental well-being" with a psychologist with the aim of helping C-level have a balanced work life.

And many other interesting topics are continuing to be updated.

All will be wrapped up in the upcoming event on October 20, 2022, at Sheraton Saigon Hotel.

Revealing 5 keynote speakers with "terrible" profiles right before MMA Impact Vietnam 2022

A special mark of MMA Impact Vietnam 2022 is the diverse stories shared from all industries and international businesses, bringing multi-dimensional perspectives and valuable lessons for marketers to apply.

Keynote Speakers of MMA Impact Vietnam 2022

Mr. Leonardo Garcia - Vietnam & Cambodia General Manager of Coca-Cola Vietnam, one of the world's leading beverage groups. Over his career journey, Leonardo has enabled multiple business turnarounds, driven operational excellence, accelerated Brand building, and built high-impact teams that have delivered market-leading performance over his career journey.

Ms. Anna Bizon – Marketing Director at Heineken Vietnam, is a passionate marketer with over 20 years of experience in building and executing winning brand strategies for beer and beverage brands. Developed and led various portfolios/brands in established and emerging markets in Europe as well as led the Desperados beer brand in 85 markets globally as a Global Brand Director. Currently takes the role of Marketing Director and management team member at Heineken Vietnam.

Mr. Ken Mandel - Regional Managing Director of GrabAds & Brand Insights of Grab. With over 25 years of building, advising and leading marketing & technology companies in the Asia Pacific, Ken Mandel has held leadership roles with WPP, Yahoo!, BuddyMedia, Salesforce.com, Hootsuite, Publicis and is currently Regional Managing Director, GrabAds & Brand Insights for Grab. Ken is also a keen supporter of the Asian digital industry and has held numerous industry association founding Chairmanships including Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), Mobile Marketing Association (MMA), Digital Advertising Alliance, and more.

Mr. Greg Stuart - CEO at MMA Global, the world's leading media trade organization. Two of his three decades in marketing have focused purely on digital and emerging technology. He has served as CMO, CRO in addition to CEO at companies across the media landscape such as Y&R, Sony Online Ventures, Cars.com and Flycast Ad Network (IPO'd 1999) and more. He also turned around and built the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the trade group for interactive advertising.

Mr. Vas Bakopoulos - SVP - Global Head of Measurement, Insights & Strategy of MMA Global. In this role, he is responsible for defining the organization's learning agenda and conducting research to tackle marketing´s most important unanswered questions. During his tenure at the MMA Vas has run high-profile Industry research studies including the largest public series of cross-media studies behind the label of SMoX, and a cross-platform series of experiments on the opportunity to see using neuroscience.

MMA Impact Vietnam 2022 will be held from 9:00AM – 5:30PM on October 20, 2022 at Sheraton Saigon Hotel. The number of attendees is limited. Hurry up and register today at https://www.mmaglobal.com/impactvietnam2022

