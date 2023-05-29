MMA Offshore Limited's (ASX:MRM) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM) has had a rough month with its share price down 10%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MMA Offshore's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MMA Offshore is:

28% = AU$121m ÷ AU$430m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.28 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

MMA Offshore's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, MMA Offshore has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.1% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, MMA Offshore's considerable five year net income growth of 50% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing MMA Offshore's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 50% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is MMA Offshore fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is MMA Offshore Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

MMA Offshore doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with MMA Offshore's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

