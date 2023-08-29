Do MMA Offshore's (ASX:MRM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like MMA Offshore (ASX:MRM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

MMA Offshore's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that MMA Offshore's EPS went from AU$0.093 to AU$0.34 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that MMA Offshore is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 9.3 percentage points to 9.7%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check MMA Offshore's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are MMA Offshore Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in MMA Offshore in the previous 12 months. So it's definitely nice that Independent Non-Executive Director Sue Murphy bought AU$71k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$0.72. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in MMA Offshore.

Does MMA Offshore Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

MMA Offshore's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put MMA Offshore on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that MMA Offshore is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

