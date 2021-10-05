U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.70
    +57.24 (+1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,400.61
    +397.69 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,464.48
    +209.00 (+1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.90
    +5.43 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +1.36 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.70
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0410 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4400
    +0.5220 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,007.55
    +1,341.03 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.68
    +18.31 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

MMEX Resources Corp. Announces Chatsworth Securities as Financial Advisor for Clean Fuels Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MMEX Resources Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEX), announced it has retained Chatsworth Securities LLC as Financial Advisor for its Ultra Fuels Plus clean energy carbon capture project. MMEX is a development-stage company focusing on planned green and blue hydrogen facilities and ultra-low sulfur fuel projects with carbon capture.

Jack W. Hanks, President and CEO of MMEX Resources Corp., said, “Today, we are pleased to have Chatsworth Securities LLC join our project team as an advisor for the Ultra Fuels project in Pecos County, Texas. Today, we proudly announce that Chatsworth Securities LLC will serve as Financial Advisor for the development of one of the first clean fuels production facilities with carbon capture in the U.S.

With our first round of financing closed on Jul. 20, 2021, we accelerated the Ultra Fuels 2 Plus project FEL-2 design and engineering which incorporates up to a 95% reduction in overall emissions after carbon capture. Polaris Engineering, our technology partner has now completed 80% of the UF2 process design, and we are accelerating the site-wide engineering design inclusive of carbon capture and on track to deliver lump sum turnkey pricing for the complete facility next month.

This builds on our previously announced plans on Feb. 8, 2021, and Mar. 24, 2021, moving MMEX towards clean fuels production to be integrated with the development of a Hydrogen hub (blue and green hydrogen) near the UF2 refinery site.

Ralph DiFiore, Senior Managing Director of Chatsworth Securities LLC, said “We are excited to be part of the team helping MMEX, a company that we believe will be a leader for the development of clean fuels facilities in the U.S. We look forward to working closely with the MMEX team for the development of this important project.”

###

About Chatsworth Securities LLC

Chatsworth Securities LLC is investment banking firm based in Greenwich CT with over 25 years’ experience providing a wide range of services to institutional clients. The principal areas of its business are advisory services and private capital raising for companies, alternative investment funds and real estate. It has served as financial advisor and raised capital for both domestic and international transactions, and has substantial experience in project financing for clean energy projects.

About MMEX Resources Corp.

MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX) is a development stage company formed to engage in energy industry infrastructure projects. Leveraging its management and business relationships from the traditional energy sector, MMEX is currently engaged in developing planned projects to produce potentially hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuel products combined with CO2 capture. MMEX is also engaged in the development of solar power for distribution to its planned projects. For more information about MMEX, visit www.mmexresources.com.

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include but are not limited to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, our lack of revenues, general business conditions, the requirement to obtain significant financing to pursue our business plan, our history of operating losses and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In particular, readers should note MMEX undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Kristen Quinn MMEX Resources Corporation kristen@paigepr.com MMEX Investor Inquiries MMEX Resources Corp. info@mmexresources.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • Camber Energy stock loses half its value on heavy volume, to extend the selloff from a 2-year high

    Shares of Camber Energy Inc. plunged 50.2% in volatile trading Tuesday, as they extended their selloff from a near two-year high. The oil and natural gas company's stock had rocketed 161.6% amid a six-day win streak -- the average daily volume was 523.3 million shares -- to $3.82 on Sept. 30, which was the highest closing price since October 2019. Kudos to Tuttle Capital Management Chief Executive Matthew Tuttle, who said last week that the rally looked like a "headfake," as it appeared to be a

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing September Stocks?

    Here's what you should know before you add FedEx, Las Vegas Sands, or Wynn Resorts to your portfolio.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    There are some surprisingly beefy payouts among the 100 most popular stocks on the online trading platform.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Does the Sell-Off of BioNTech and Moderna Stocks Present a Buying Opportunity?

    These vaccine stocks are now cheaper due to investors' reaction to Merck's COVID-19 pill data.

  • 5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

    Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based in part on their past robust growth as well as on their growth prospects. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) offers companies a cloud-based monitoring and security platform. The stock is popping because the company is.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Wall Street Loves

    These are some of the hottest technology companies in the market, and analysts can't get enough of them.