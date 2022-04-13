MMI Announces Confidential On Demand Debt Analysis with Industry-Leading Security

Digital enhancements support commitment to reducing the effects of debt stigma and raising awareness of nonprofit debt management.

Stafford, Texas, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI) is pleased to announce cutting-edge debt analysis allowing users to get a confidential look at their options to get back on track, including a nonprofit Debt Management Plan (DMP). Unlike most other DMP providers, the process can be completed without ever picking up the phone to speak with a counselor.

“We know from research and listening to our clients that the idea of making a call to talk to a stranger about unmanageable debt is intimidating,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Senior Director of Media and Brand at MMI. “By providing a fully-digital experience, we are continuing to ease the stigma of debt for those who want to take the first step towards financial freedom without fear of awkwardness or judgment.”

The redesigned and enhanced process includes an estimated DMP payment with a completion date goal and savings comparison. Based upon aggregated data from MMI, clients on a DMP save more than $27,000 in interest and five years of payments when compared against the projected cost of making the same monthly payment without the DMP.

“I chose MMI because of the ease of getting everything started online and the positive reviews I read about them,” said Jordan Zangara, an MMI client who paid off $34,000 of debt. “All the other options involved lengthy phone calls with counselors, but I preferred to go online at my own pace. Once I got started on the DMP, the MMI website also made it extremely easy to manage the account and make extra payments.”

The MMI debt analysis asks questions about income, expenses, and creditors. To save time, users can authenticate their identity to import information directly from their credit bureau report. The entire process can be done in minutes and is safe, secure, and confidential, as MMI meets and exceeds required security parameters, including certification of PCI-DSS compliance.

MMI analyzes the information and provides recommendations, a personalized budget, and an estimated DMP payment that includes time and interest savings based upon the user's unique situation. Once enrolled in a DMP, MMI’s digital experience includes the option to manage the account via the MyMMI app for iOS and Android.

You can view a short demo of MMI’s debt analysis here.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people for stories about debt, MMI has created a group of former clients from across the country who are willing to share their experiences with the media in the hopes of inspiring others. Our peer advocates have paid off a combined total of nearly $6 million of debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors of hope.

