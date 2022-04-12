U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.45
    -15.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,220.36
    -87.72 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,371.57
    -40.38 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.94
    +6.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.68
    +6.39 (+6.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.30
    +21.10 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.61 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3420
    -0.0430 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,555.86
    -329.98 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.28
    -0.22 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Sues DEA Over "Foot Dragging" on Marijuana Pharmaceutical Licensing

·4 min read

Providence Journal - As reported by Katie Mulvaney - Investigative Reporter

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation is anticipating the imminent DEA approval for its federal API Bulk Manufacturing Registration

https://vimeo.com/691997596

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / A Rhode Island laboratory is asking the federal court to intervene with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in its quest to grow pharmaceutical-grade marijuana for use in clinical trials into treatments for Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/697170/BE10C453-5105-4316-B34A-4D8D078C7014.jpeg
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/697170/BE10C453-5105-4316-B34A-4D8D078C7014.jpeg

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation Inc.; MMJ International Holdings Corp.; and MMJ BioPharma Labs Inc. - companies dedicated to developing pharmaceutical cannabinoid-derived medical treatments - wants the court to compel the DEA to act on its applications for bulk manufacturing and importing of specific strains of marijuana, arguing that the government has long passed the deadlines to issue a decision and has delayed its progress from the get-go.

The companies, which operate in Rhode Island, allege that the delays have brought crucial work to produce soft-gel capsules for clinical trials to a standstill.

"Countless patients who have been affected by Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease and are waiting on the potentially life-restoring treatments associated with the development of these pharmaceuticals," the MMJ entities wrote in federal court papers. "The DEA, however, appears to be dragging their feet despite MMJ's constant and almost overbearing commitment to excellence that exceeds far beyond mere compliance with the DEA's regulations and protocols."

"MMJ has been actively pursuing the path to develop treatments to lessen the impact of these degenerative diseases. The three years that have passed since submitting the initial applications could have been used toward more research and development, working the clinical trials, etc. Instead, however, this time has been used to fight for a determination that should have been made over two years ago under the regulations," the companies say.

While the lab received DEA approval in January 2022 as a Schedule 1 analytical lab research facility, it has not gotten DEA approval for bulk manufacturing and importing of strains that are required to produce botanical pharmaceuticals in keeping with FDA guidelines, according to the filing.

MMJ estimated that 200,000 Americans are diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and another 30,000 with Huntington's Disease.

Duane Boise, president of the companies, said in a phone conversation Monday that they have taken "extreme" efforts to secure the licenses and comply with rigorous Food and Drug Administration guidelines to produce a pharmaceutical-grade soft gel capsules.

"The DEA is inhibiting manufacturing … It's wrong," he said

MMJ names as defendants Attorney General Merrick Garland, DEA Administrator Ann Milgram, Providence DEA Investigator Tom Cook, and the DEA itself.

A spokeswoman for the DEA declined comment because the litigation is pending.

Boise emphasizes interest on a national scale in pharmaceutical drugs derived from marijuana. In 2016, the DEA adopted a new policy that is designed to increase the number of entities licensed under the Controlled Substances Act to grow marijuana to supply legitimate research involving marijuana and its chemical constituents.

Boise says that is exactly what he intends to do, but believes he's been stymied by investigators who are "not advocates" of marijuana.

According to MMJ's federal complaint, MMJ in November 2017 submitted protocols to the FDA to conduct clinical trials on the neurodegenerative diseases, MS and Huntington's disease. The plans won FDA approval, pending the outcome of analyses that needed an OK from the DEA for MMJ to grow particular proprietary strains of marijuana.

MMJ applied in December 2018 to the DEA for licenses to import plants from Canada to grow in bulk at the Rhode Island site. In November 2019 it received DEA approval to import a limited amount of extracts.

MMJ worked with a Pharma Solutions Company to complete a batch of soft-gel capsules, and is in the process of reporting the scientific findings to the FDA to proceed with clinical trials and ultimately win FDA approval for its products, the filing states.

MMJ, however, cannot get there without the DEA licenses that the company says are essential to its ability to conduct FDA-sanctioned clinical trials.

Investigators from DEA visited the lab in June 2021 and again Oct. 24,2021 to inspect the security system and the facility itself, boring into such details as the thickness of concrete under its flooring to prevent diversion. MMJ officials were told in October that the fieldwork portion of the review was complete and that a report would be submitted for final determination.

In response to numerous inquiries, DEA personnel have said that they don't know when a decision will be made. Congressman Jim Langevin reached out to the DEA on MMJ's behalf in February - an inquiry, like others placed by MMJ, that has gone unanswered, MMJ says.

Media Contact:
Sara Parker
media@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ BioPharma Cultivation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697170/MMJ-BioPharma-Cultivation-Sues-DEA-Over-Foot-Dragging-on-Marijuana-Pharmaceutical-Licensing

Recommended Stories

  • Veru Stock Soars, Retreats After Impressive Data From Covid Treatment Trial

    Veru said it hopes to have a 'streamlined' process of Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its oral Covid treatment.

  • Ocugen's study of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin put on hold in wake of WHO inspection of Bharat

    Ocugen said the action is tied to statements made by the World Health Organization following its inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Myovant Sciences Collapses As FDA Holdup Snags Its Blockbuster Potential

    The future looked cloudy for Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's partnered endometriosis treatment on Tuesday, leading MYOV stock to collapse.

  • Is Moderna a Buy After Its Latest Round of Horrible News?

    A few weeks ago Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported some concerning safety data for its experimental flu vaccine. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) and the African Union declined options to buy more doses of Moderna's Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine. At the end of the week, Moderna revealed that it was recalling thousands of doses of the Spikevax vaccine in Europe.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Guiding To $10 Billion From Heart Drugs?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $10 billion in sales from its heart drugs? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Most People Catch COVID This Way Now

    I am a principal scientist and infectious disease expert at Abbott. Since the start of the pandemic, my team was part of the development of many of our COVID-19 tests – including BinaxNOW – and tracking the virus and its variants. COVID differs from other types of respiratory viruses like the flu in the sense that it is generally more contagious and is observed to have more superspreading events. COVID also has long-term side effects that have not yet been thoroughly researched by experts to ful

  • Here's Why Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Looks Ill Today

    The market yanked the rug out from under Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) this morning in response to disappointing clinical trial results. Investors concerned about the company's experimental cancer treatments pushed the stock 29% lower as of 10:36 a.m. ET on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biotech advancing an all-new way to treat cancer.

  • Ocugen stock drops after FDA places clinical hold on study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin

    Shares of Ocugen Inc. sank 6.9% premarket, after the biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a "clinical hold" on the Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. Ocugen said the hold was the result of its decision to temporarily pause dosing participants in the study while it evaluates World Health Organization statements following their inspection of Bharat Biotech International Ltd.'s manufacturing facility. Ocugen said it will work with the FDA t

  • Covid Proved Their Tech, But Moderna, BioNTech Face A New Battle

    Demand for Covid boosters is waning, according to a recent IBD/TIPP Poll, which sheds some light on continued pressure for vaccine stocks.

  • Repare Therapeutics Shares Dip After Updated RP-3500 Data In Solid Tumors

    Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX) presented updated data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 TRESR trial of RP-3500 for solid tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations. The data were featured at the AACR Annual Meeting included monotherapy Phase 1 (Module 1) results from 120 patients. RP-3500 monotherapy appeared to be safe and well-tolerated. Mild to moderate anemia was the most common treatment-related adverse event. RP-3500 monotherapy resulted in durable clinical benefit across t

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Walmart Wants to Take Over Healthcare (And It Just Got a Step Closer)

    "We continue our work to build a larger health and wellness business and help customers and associates have a better experience when it comes to their healthcare," CEO Doug McMillon told investors after an earnings call in 2021. Since their launch in 2019, Walmart Health has expanded to have 20 locations across Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois.

  • Stacy London Thought She Had Alzheimer's—This Is What It Really Was

    You might know Stacy London best as co-host of the wildly popular makeover show What Not to Wear, which ran for 10 seasons on TLC starting in 2003. The hit series featured London and partner-in-crime Clinton Kelly ambushing unsuspecting fashion disasters and whisking them away for style advice and a shopping spree. It culminated with a "big reveal" moment where they showed off their new look to loved ones. But after the show ended, London had a health scare that changed the course of her career.

  • FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES PRE-IND MEETING WITH UNITED STATES FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced it has held a pre-investigational new drug application (PIND) meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Division of Psychiatry (The Division). During the course of the meeting, Filament and The Division discussed Filament's natural psychedelic drug candidates, drug development strategy, and long term plans.

  • Data From mRNA Cancer Treatment Look Positive, but Very Early

    BioNTech on Monday touted what it called positive early data from a trial of a combination cancer therapy that involves a messenger RNA cancer vaccine in an early test of mRNA applicability in cancer. Shares of BioNTech (ticker: BNTX) were down 1.7% in premarket trading. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, much of the focus of biotechnology companies working on mRNA technology—including BioNTech, Moderna (MRNA), and CureVac (CVAC)—was on applications in cancer.

  • Overdose deaths among US teens have more than doubled in three years

    Researchers attribute deaths to flood of counterfeit pills containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl Family and friends of people who died after taking pills with fentanyl protest near the Snap headquarters, in Santa Monica, California, in January. Photograph: Apu Gomes/AFP/Getty Images Drug overdose deaths among high school-aged US teens have more than doubled since 2019, driven by a rise in the deadly opioid fentanyl, a new study has found. Researchers at the University of California, Los Angel

  • Veru's Stock Nearly Triples As COVID-19 Drugs Cuts Reduces Deaths By 55% In Hospitalized Patients

    Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) has announced positive efficacy and safety results from a planned interim analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 trial evaluating oral sabizabulin 9 mg versus placebo. The trial included 150 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Sabizabulin treatment resulted in a clinically and statistically meaningful 55% relative reduction in deaths. The placebo group (n=52) had a 45% mortality rate compared to the sabizabulin-treated group (

  • Lexi Reed in 'Excruciating Pain' from Rare Side Effect of Her Kidney Failure: 'Not Getting Better'

    The weight loss influencer had to go back to the hospital last week with "hard, painful knots" on her stomach and legs, and just learned that it’s a form of calcinosis