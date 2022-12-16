U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,843.75
    -53.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,793.00
    -419.00 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,228.25
    -119.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.60
    -29.70 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.11
    -2.00 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0627
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +2.61 (+12.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9600
    -0.7800 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,021.37
    -661.63 (-3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.48
    -19.29 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.47
    -89.70 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

MMJ Completes THC-CBD Drug Manufacturing- Awaiting DEA and FDA Final approvals for MS and HD clinical trials

MMJ International Holdings
·3 min read

"We are committed to advancing our marijuana cultivation, lab formulations and clinical trials through an approach that is in line with our mission to prioritizes public health, fosters innovation, and promotes consumer confidence," Duane Boise added.

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / MMJ BioPharma Labs, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, and MMJ International Holdings, takes the lead in he field of federal legal cannabis research, pharmaceutical drug development, and cultivation of high quality marijuana for the development and commercialization of its proprietary cannabinoid-derived medicine.

MMJ International Holdings, Friday, December 16, 2022, Press release picture
MMJ International Holdings, Friday, December 16, 2022, Press release picture

The MMJ triad of companies in collaboration with a specialty pharmaceutical soft gelatin manufacturing company, has completed manufacturing of its THC, CBD capsule medicine formulated on compounds found in the cannabis plant. The company will investigate its novel pharmaceutical in clinical trials to prove safety, efficacy and treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS) and Huntington's disease (HD) patients.

Once FDA approved for use in clinical trials MMJ will be the only company with a THC and CBD pill that will be thoroughly evaluated in clinical trials. It also means that this plant-based, never synthetic, highly purified form of THC and CBD is manufactured to meet the high standards of the FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practices guidelines.

"MMJ International Holdings has worked diligently for the past five years to develop the pill and all the data the FDA has mandated for approval " Dr. Elio Mariani, MMJ's CEO stated.

Duane Boise, President of MMJ stated "Among MMJ's lead therapeutics are MMJ-001 and MMJ-002, both of which are based on a liquid formulation of highly purified natural plant extracts of CBD and THC, as well as other ingredients".

MMJ-001 is being developed as a treatment for spasticity (muscle stiffness) in MS. MMJ-002 is an investigational treatment for Huntington's-associated chorea (a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary jerking movements). MMJ-002 has been awarded a FDA orphan drug designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"MMJ's clinical trials will prove patient dosing, safety, and efficacy data to the FDA to demonstrate that cannabis can treat essential tremors, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary shaking," said Duane Boise.

"We firmly believes that our MMJ oral gel cap medication, containing the marijuana plant's unique pharmacological properties, will be FDA-approved as a safe and effective drug," Tim Moynahan board chairman further stated.

MMJ recently was given DEA clearance to bring cannabis-based products into the U.S., a process that required the cooperation of multiple governmental agencies, including Health Canada, the FDA and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The company has also reached other milestones recently, including the DEA-approval for a schedule 1 cannabis analytical lab and is awaiting final DEA approval for its API Bulk Manufacturing Registration to grow cannabis plants.

"Our accomplished team has worked within the DEA, FDA guidelines to obtain all approvals"said Boise. "MMJ now can proceed to develop our cannabis-derived, whole-plant, natural extracts for our oral gel cap medication's in clinical trials in the United States."

In related news, President Biden recently signed into law the Marijuana Research and Expansion Act that will expedite researchers applications for DEA schedule 1 registration approvals to preform these trials.

MMJ recognizes that there is significant public interest in cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds. The MMJ team continues to work diligently to fill in the knowledge gaps about the science, safety and quality of their products. We are committed to advancing our marijuana cultivation, lab formulations and clinical trials through an approach that is in line with our mission to prioritizes public health, fosters innovation, and promotes consumer confidence," Duane Boise added.

CONTACT:
Sara Parker
media@mmjih.com
203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732150/MMJ-Completes-THC-CBD-Drug-Manufacturing-Awaiting-DEA-and-FDA-Final-approvals-for-MS-and-HD-clinical-trials

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Investing in These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Analyst

    Let’s talk about biotech. These stocks present a unique set of attractions for investors, especially investors willing to shoulder some extra risk. To start with, biotech firms have a famously high overhead, and equally long lead-times for product development. But that is balanced by the opportunity for huge gains – sales profits, and share appreciation – when a new drug shows strongly positive clinical trial results, or receives regulatory approval for commercialization. To give an example, jus

  • Guardant Claimed Success for Its Colon Cancer Blood Test. The Stock Market Disagreed.

    “We just launched a rocket and got it to the moon,” said co-chief executive Helmy Eltoukhy. “It's illogical, irrational, and people don't understand the science.”

  • Exact Sciences Rockets As Guardant's Blood Test Pales Vs. Cologuard

    Guardant unveiled results for its colon cancer-detecting blood test Thursday that lagged rival Exact. GH stock crashed as EXAS stock jumped.

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • Icosavax (ICVX) Up 112% on Upbeat Data From RSV Jab Study

    Data from an early-stage study showed that Icosavax's (ICVX) investigational RSV vaccine exhibited sustained immunologic response following six months of dose administration.

  • Guardant Health stock plunges, Exact Sciences stock soars after colorectal-cancer test study results

    Shares of Guardant Health Inc. tanked 40% and shares of Exact Sciences Corp. rallied more than 25% in the extended session Thursday after Guardant announced results from a study using its blood test to screen for colorectal cancer that didn't appear to surpass Exact Sciences' stool-sample screening test. Guardant said that the results "pave the way for first potential FDA-approved and Medicare-reimbursed blood test for colorectal cancer screening," and that it plans to ask for U.S. Food and Drug

  • Is Moderna a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Recent results suggest the company's cancer vaccine candidate can succeed where others have failed.

  • Third Harmonic Bio Stock Plummets After Trial Discontinuation On Safety Concerns

    Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ: THRD) will discontinue the ongoing Phase 1b study of THB001 in chronic inducible urticaria, after observing asymptomatic liver transaminitis in two subjects enrolled in the first dose cohort of 200mg BID. Chronic inducible urticaria is a common inflammatory skin condition characterized by the recurrence of itchy wheals and/or angioedema. The company is initiating nonclinical studies to elucidate the mechanism for the observed transaminitis, which was not predicted

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Return in 10 Years

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have produced strong total returns over the past decade, and both pharmaceutical companies have what it takes to keep up the pace going forward, despite looming patent cliffs for both. Over the past five years, AbbVie's total return is 249%, and Pfizer's is 167%, and given their strong cash flow and ability to purchase assets and develop their own therapies with large pipelines, there are plenty of reasons to see the two dividend stocks doubling your return over the next decade. Pfizer is off to a record year, with management saying in its third-quarter earnings report that it expects annual revenue between $99.5 billion to $102 billion, which at the midpoint represents a rise of 23.9% over 2021.

  • Why BioXCel Therapeutics Stock Jumped This Week

    Shares of BioXCel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose by as much as 19.1% this week, and as of Thursday afternoon, were still up 17% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech stock closed last Friday at $17.02 a share and opened Monday at $17.15. Its shares hit a high of $20.27 early Thursday afternoon.

  • Heavy metals found in dark chocolate like Hershey's, Trader Joe's

    Consumer Reports says potentially harmful levels of cadmium and lead were detected in some chocolate brands.

  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals' Schizophrenia Candidate Shows Favorable Drug-Drug Interaction Data

    Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) has announced data from its clinical drug-drug interaction (DDI) study investigating the potential effect of CYP3A4 enzyme on brilaroxazine in healthy subjects. The CYP3A4 enzyme is pivotal in helping the body metabolize and remove small foreign molecules and is primarily found in the liver and intestine. Brilaroxazine is a serotonin/dopamine modulator in late-stage clinical development for schizophrenia. A CYP3A4 inhibitor, itraconazole, slight

  • These are the most common COVID-19 symptoms right now

    With new coronavirus variants taking over, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are looking a little different these days.

  • Durham pharma reshapes strategy after dropping another clinical program

    BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is rethinking its plans for 2023 after giving up on developing a drug that faced complications and challenges from competitors.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals gets bad news in generic competition court ruling

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. faces a potential revenue hit after a Delaware court said two rival drugmakers would not be violating its patent if they were to bring a generic form of its sleep disorder drug, Hetlioz, to market. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for Delaware late Tuesday sets the stage for New Jersey’s Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Canada’s Apotex Inc. to begin marketing and selling Hetlioz’s generic counterpart using the active ingredient tasimelteon.

  • Why Shares of Puma Biotechnology Rose This Week

    As of Thursday afternoon, they were still up more than 10% for the week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. On Tuesday, the company disclosed in a filing that Puma CEO Allan Auerbach bought 568,181 shares of Puma stock for roughly $2.5 million dollars and now owns 20% of the company. The choice was seen as a sign Auerbach has faith in the company's pipeline beyond its only marketed product, Nerlynx, used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer, a type of breast cancer that utilizes a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

  • Deadly COVID Cousin MERS May Be Spreading After World Cup. Here are the Symptoms, Including Breathing Difficulties.

    Government health agencies are warning against the spread of Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) as people return to their home countries after visiting Qatar for the World Cup. MERS is a viral respiratory disease, which, like COVID-19, is caused by a coronavirus. "MERS is a rare but severe respiratory illness that may affect travelers to Middle Eastern countries," Australian health authorities warn. "It is spread through close contact with camels carrying the virus or an infected per

  • What to know about an aortic aneurysm, Grant Wahl's cause of death

    The renowned soccer journalist died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

  • Kymera (KYMR) Up on Positive Data From Phase I Study on KT-474

    Kymera (KYMR) posts positive data from a phase I study on KT-474 for treating patients with hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis. Sanofi to advance KT-474 in phase II study.