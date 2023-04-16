MMJ Takes Lead In Cannabis Research and Drug Development - Manufacturing of THC-CBD Pill Completed

"The MMJ companies will be one of a very few federally legal DEA, FDA approved companies, vertically integrated, with the infrastructure to support pharmaceutical development of botanical drugs at its Westerly Rhode Island facility.," Duane Boise stated.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2023 / MMJ BioPharma Labs, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, and MMJ International Holdings, takes the lead in he field of federal legal cannabis research, pharmaceutical drug development, and cultivation of high quality marijuana for the development and commercialization of its proprietary cannabinoid-derived medicine.

MMJ BioPharma Labs, Sunday, April 16, 2023, Press release picture

Duane Boise the companies President recently speaking at the Benzinga Cannabis Forum mentioned that " as federal legalization of the state to state recreational and medicinal marijuana businesses is not imminent, MMJ's strategy of pharmaceutical drug development and clinical trials will show itself as the new cannabis 3.0.

The MMJ companies will be one of a very few federally legal DEA, FDA approved companies vertically integrated with the infrastructure to support pharmaceutical development of botanical drugs at its Westerly Rhode Island facility.

MMJ FDA THC- CBD DRUG Approval?

The MMJ triad of companies in collaboration with a specialty schedule 1 pharmaceutical soft gelatin manufacturing company, has completed manufacturing of its THC, CBD medicine formulated on compounds found in the cannabis plant. The company will investigate its novel pharmaceutical in clinical trials to prove safety, efficacy and treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS) and Huntington's disease (HD) patients.

Once FDA approved for use in clinical trials, MMJ will be the only company with a THC and CBD final dose form pill of natural plant extracts that will be thoroughly evaluated. It also means that this plant-based, never synthetic, highly purified form of THC and CBD is manufactured to meet the high standards of the FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practices guidelines.

Story continues

"MMJ International Holdings has worked diligently for the past years to develop the pill and all the data the FDA has mandated for approval " Dr. Elio Mariani, MMJ's CEO stated.

MMJ-001 is being developed as a treatment for spasticity (muscle stiffness) in MS. MMJ-002 is an investigational treatment for Huntington's-associated chorea (a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary jerking movements).

MMJ Provides a Solution for Researchers

As the vast majority of botanical academic research and clinical trials has been done using synthetic or highly purified single compounds MMJ will make available quality botanical materials that meet acceptable quality standards for research and FDA approvals.

MMJ International Holdings, Sunday, April 16, 2023, Press release picture

MMJ BioPharma Labs has been issued a DEA Analytical Lab Registration for schedule 1-4 drugs with the primary focus on cannabis research and development. With this DEA approval MMJ Biopharma Labs becomes one of the few federally legal labs dedicated to cannabis extraction, research, and development.

This DEA approval allows MMJ BioPharma Labs has the ability to manufacture, transport, import, and export cannabis domestically and internationally to DEA registrants and companies registered in their respective international jurisdictions. This means that MMJ Biopharma Labs can procure cannabis products for research and development. MMJ BioPharma Labs is authorized to conduct business activities with other DEA Schedule 1 registered researchers for chemical analysis, instructional activities, with cannabis. Additionally, MMJ BioPharma Labs may export such substances to persons in other countries performing chemical analysis or enforcing laws related to controlled substances or drugs in those countries.

MMJ recognizes that there is significant public interest in cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds. The MMJ team continues to work diligently with universities and scientist to fill in the knowledge gaps about the science, safety and quality of their products. We are committed to advancing our marijuana cultivation, lab formulations and clinical trials through an approach that is in line with our mission to prioritizes public health, fosters innovation, and promotes consumer confidence.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

media@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ BioPharma Labs





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/749430/MMJ-Takes-Lead-In-Cannabis-Research-and-Drug-Development--Manufacturing-of-THC-CBD-Pill-Completed



