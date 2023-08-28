MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.01

The board of MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.01 per share on the 18th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

MMS Ventures Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, MMS Ventures Berhad's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 35.0% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 378%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

MMS Ventures Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that MMS Ventures Berhad has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.016 total annually to MYR0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.5% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though MMS Ventures Berhad's EPS has declined at around 35% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

MMS Ventures Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for MMS Ventures Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

