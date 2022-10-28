U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.06
    +93.76 (+2.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,861.80
    +828.52 (+2.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,102.45
    +309.78 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.92
    +40.60 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.70 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    -17.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1615
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4200
    +1.1490 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,605.23
    +294.25 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.83
    +13.47 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

MMTEC, Inc. Announces Amendment to Memorandum and Articles of Association

·3 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MMTEC, Inc. ("MMTEC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MTC) filed an Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands to increase the maximum number of shares that the Company is authorized to issue from 50,000,000 to 5,000,000,000. This change to the Company's authorized capital became effective upon the Registrar of Corporate Affairs's acceptance of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association on October 26, 2022.

About MMTEC, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, our Company mainly focuses on investment banking and asset management business, providing customers with one-stop and all-round financial services. In addition to traditional incubation and investment in domestic and foreign companies listed in the United States, it also launched the HiFund platform to attracting global institutional and individual investors to invest in the most competitive Chinese assets.

More information about the Company can be found at: www.haisc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding its continued growth, business outlook, and other similar statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

CONTACT: Jessie Chang, jessie@haisc.com, +86 10 5617 2312

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mmtec-inc-announces-amendment-to-memorandum-and-articles-of-association-301662506.html

SOURCE MMTEC, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Gilead Sciences stock surges amid earnings beat and analyst upgrades

    Shares of Gilead Sciences are getting a boost thanks to strong earnings for its third quarter.

  • Intel stock jumps after announcing cost cutting plans and layoffs

    Shares of Intel are moving higher after the company announced up to $10 billion in cost reductions through 2025.

  • Why Shares of Nvidia, AMD, and Skyworks Are Rallying Today

    Beaten-down semiconductor stocks rose on better-than-feared results from peers, and positive inflation data helped boost gains further.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged today, sinking as low as 7.2% as of 12:47 p.m. ET. A huge price cut from an analyst amid a jarring sell-off in Chinese stocks sent Nio shares plunging. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao has slashed Nio stock's price target to $19 a share, as reported by The Fly.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Alibaba (BABA)?

    L1 Capital, an investment management company, released its “L1 Long Short Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of -5.9% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2022, underperforming the S&P ASX200 Index which had a 0.4% gain for […]

  • Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8

    Twitter's stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This comes a day after Elon Musk completed the company's takeover after a lengthy ordeal late Thursday. "The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of Rule 12d2-2 (a)," the filing reads.

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Oil earnings: Exxon posts record profit, Chevron tops estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Exxon and Chevron.&nbsp;

  • Another Fed jumbo rate hike is expected next week and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Market Does a Head Fake and the Fed Can't Be Happy About It

    A big runup into the Fed decision is going to create a very dangerous technical setup for the bulls.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Still Looks Very Healthy

    This year, the bear market bludgeoned shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). The hospital owner's stock price has plummeted 45%, partly due to the impact that rising interest rates could have on its ability to expand. The sell-off has driven the dividend yield of this real estate investment trust (REIT) up over 10%.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Zoomed Nearly 6% Higher Today

    After market hours on Thursday, Inovio revealed that it has discontinued its self-funded development of INO-4800 as a heterologous booster vaccine aimed at blocking the coronavirus. This followed a "comprehensive" review of various factors connected to the program and the state of the company, including its portfolio and current market conditions. In its press release announcing the cancellation, Inovio's CEO Jacqueline Shea provided more details about the company's move.

  • What's in the Offing for Energy Transfer (ET) in Q3 Earnings?

    Energy Transfer's (ET) third-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from its fee-based earnings and the commissioning of new pipeline projects, allowing it to export more volumes.

  • Why Tesla Shares Are Ending the Week on a High Note

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are ending a good week on a positive note. While the overall market is also surging today, there's a good explanation for why Tesla shares would move higher today. It was inevitable that Tesla would be caught up in the drama surrounding CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.

  • What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q3 Earnings?

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) third-quarter results reflect lower-than-expected client segment revenues due to reduced processor shipments resulting from a weaker-than-expected PC market.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Worth Betting on Now?

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

    Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week. While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding. Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

  • 11 Popular Penny Stocks On Robinhood

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best penny stocks trending on Robinhood. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Popular Penny Stocks On Robinhood. There are various reasons why an investor might want to invest in penny stocks. Apart from being easy on the pockets, […]

  • Why Rumble Stock Is Absolutely Crushing the Market This Week

    Shares of video platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) are up a whopping 63% this week, as of 2:10 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Helping boost its full-week gains, Rumble stock was also up 15% on Friday alone even though there wasn't any real news from the company. Regarding concrete news from the company, there were two official Rumble press releases this week.