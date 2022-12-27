U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,883.75
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,536.00
    +161.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,083.50
    +8.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.90
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.91
    +0.35 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.00
    +11.80 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    +0.38 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.03
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3240
    +0.4640 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,839.77
    -12.47 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.25
    -0.69 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

mmWave 5G Global Market Report 2022: Consumer Shift towards Fifth-Generation Tech Fuels Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

mmWave 5G Market

mmWave 5G Market
mmWave 5G Market

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mmWave 5G Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component; By Use Case; By Application; By Bandwidth; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mmWave 5G market size is expected to reach USD 7.51 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.

The growing demand for the mmWave spectrum in telecommunications, medical and security services is due to its ability to transfer a large amount of data efficiently. Furthermore, increasing demand for higher bandwidth and consumer shift towards fifth-generation technology is one of the major factors driving the market.

In addition, the extensive utilization of internet services and cloud computing models are expected to propel the market. Moreover, increasing R&D investment and government funding in the public and private sectors to improve mmWave technology drives market growth.

mmWave 5G Market Report Highlights

  • The growing demand for hardware segment is due to the adoption of products across industries such as telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and public safety.

  • The eMBB segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance owing to better bandwidth, density, and latency and its several applications in augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, and automated manufacturing.

  • 95ghz-300ghz is expected to spearhead revenue growth owing to its numerous applications in automated cruise control, telemedicine, and telecom end-use.

  • North America is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period owing to the developed telecom infrastructure and the growing adoption mmWave technology across countries like the US and Canada.

  • Major players operating in the industry include Airspan Networks, Alcan Systems, AMD, AT&T, Corning, Ericsson, Fastweb, Fujitsu, Huawei, JMA Wireless, Keysight Technologies, Mavenir, Movandi, Nokia, NTT Docomo, NXP Semiconductors, Pharrowtech, Pivotal Commware, Qualcomm, Rakuten Mobile, Renesas Electronics Coerporation, Samsung, Singtel, Sivers Semiconductors, Softbank, Verana Networks, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

118

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2.57 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$7.51 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

14.3%

Regions Covered

Global

The publisher has segmented the mmWave 5G market report based on component, use case, application, bandwidth, end-use, and region:

mmWave 5G, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Hardware

    • Antennas and Transceiver Components

    • Communication and Networking Components

    • Frequency and Sources and Related Components

    • RF and Radio Components

    • Sensors and Controls

    • Power and Battery Components

    • Other Hardware

  • Solutions

  • Services

    • Professional Services

    • Consulting

    • Development and Integration

    • Support and Maintenance

    • Managed Services

mmWave 5G, Use Case Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • eMBB

  • FWA

  • mMTC

  • URLLC

mmWave 5G, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Real-time Surveillance Cameras

  • AR/VR

  • Industry 4.0

  • Live Streaming

  • Transport Connectivity

  • Ultra-High-Definition Video

  • Other Applications

mmWave 5G, Bandwidth Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • 24ghz to 57ghz

  • 57ghz to 95ghz

  • 95ghz to 300ghz

mmWave 5G, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Telecom

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Public Safety

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Other

mmWave 5G, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global mmWave 5G Market Insights

5. Global mmWave 5G Market, by Component

6. Global mmWave 5G Market, by Use Case

7. Global mmWave 5G Market, by Application

8. Global mmWave 5G Market, by Bandwidth

9. Global mmWave 5G Market, by End-Use

10. Global mmWave 5G Market, by Geography

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Airspan Networks

  • Alcan Systems

  • AMD

  • AT&T

  • Corning

  • Ericsson

  • Fastweb

  • Fujitsu

  • Huawei

  • JMA Wireless

  • Keysight Technologies

  • Mavenir

  • Movandi

  • Nokia

  • NTT Docomo

  • NXP Semiconductors

  • Pharrowtech

  • Pivotal Commware

  • Qualcomm

  • Rakuten Mobile

  • Renesas Electronics Coerporation

  • Samsung

  • Singtel

  • Sivers Semiconductors

  • Softbank

  • Verana Networks

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zfp6k

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The fintech space is home to some fast-paced, amazing companies -- but they won't all be winners.

  • Nio stock drops after Tesla halts production in Shanghai

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Nio Inc. (NIO) dropped 5.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, to buck the rally in the broader stock markets, as Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA)  extension of its production suspension at its Shanghai plant appeared to weigh on China-based electric vehicle makers.

  • Tesla Suspends Production in a Key Market

    It's been a nightmarish year-end for Tesla. It is the complete opposite of what its charismatic and visionary CEO, Elon Musk, promised in October. Tesla stock lost nearly 37% of its value in December alone, representing around $226 billion drop in market capitalization.

  • Best Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023: AT&T Stock vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) each pay an attractive dividend yield, but which is the better dividend stock to buy? This video will answer that question. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • This Short Squeeze Candidate Could Actually Pan Out in the Long Run

    One of the main drivers of those outsized moves was a short squeeze, which is what can happen when short sellers who are betting against a stock get caught in a wrong-way position. One stock that Wall Street is bearish on now is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Upstart has come under scrutiny this year as demand for consumer loans has fallen.

  • Investors Get These 3 Things Wrong When It Comes to Amazon Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is an anomaly in many respects. Its approximate $850 billion market cap often implies slow growth ahead, but Amazon has typically maintained a rapid growth pace. Amazon pioneered e-commerce in the first few years of its existence.

  • Alphabet and 9 More of Wall Street’s Favorite Stocks for Value and Growth Investors

    Value investors typically scoff at the sky-high valuations growth investors are willing to pay. There are many ways for both groups to find them, including looking through stocks that Wall Street loves. For the holidays, Barron’s looked to stuff the stockings of both growth and value investors.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks Down 54% and 55% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks have been hammered by high inflation, but that creates a good buying opportunity for investors.

  • 1 Red Flag for Rivian Stock Investors in 2023 (and Beyond)

    Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is down considerably in 2022, and investment analysts want to know why management is not being more transparent with shareholders. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Southwest, AMC, NIO, Tesla, and More

    Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights as a winter storm causes chaos across the United States.

  • AMD Is Losing Ground to Intel in This Key Chip Market

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hold a near-duopoly in discrete GPUs. Nvidia controls the majority of the market with its higher-end chips, while AMD remains the persistent underdog in the lower-end market. According to JPR, Intel captured 4% of the discrete GPU market in the third quarter of 2022, compared to roughly 0% a year earlier.

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.