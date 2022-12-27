mmWave 5G Global Market Report 2022: Consumer Shift towards Fifth-Generation Tech Fuels Growth
mmWave 5G Market
Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mmWave 5G Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component; By Use Case; By Application; By Bandwidth; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global mmWave 5G market size is expected to reach USD 7.51 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.
The growing demand for the mmWave spectrum in telecommunications, medical and security services is due to its ability to transfer a large amount of data efficiently. Furthermore, increasing demand for higher bandwidth and consumer shift towards fifth-generation technology is one of the major factors driving the market.
In addition, the extensive utilization of internet services and cloud computing models are expected to propel the market. Moreover, increasing R&D investment and government funding in the public and private sectors to improve mmWave technology drives market growth.
mmWave 5G Market Report Highlights
The growing demand for hardware segment is due to the adoption of products across industries such as telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and public safety.
The eMBB segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance owing to better bandwidth, density, and latency and its several applications in augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, and automated manufacturing.
95ghz-300ghz is expected to spearhead revenue growth owing to its numerous applications in automated cruise control, telemedicine, and telecom end-use.
North America is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast period owing to the developed telecom infrastructure and the growing adoption mmWave technology across countries like the US and Canada.
Major players operating in the industry include Airspan Networks, Alcan Systems, AMD, AT&T, Corning, Ericsson, Fastweb, Fujitsu, Huawei, JMA Wireless, Keysight Technologies, Mavenir, Movandi, Nokia, NTT Docomo, NXP Semiconductors, Pharrowtech, Pivotal Commware, Qualcomm, Rakuten Mobile, Renesas Electronics Coerporation, Samsung, Singtel, Sivers Semiconductors, Softbank, Verana Networks, and Verizon Communications Inc.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
118
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$2.57 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$7.51 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
14.3%
Regions Covered
Global
The publisher has segmented the mmWave 5G market report based on component, use case, application, bandwidth, end-use, and region:
mmWave 5G, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Hardware
Antennas and Transceiver Components
Communication and Networking Components
Frequency and Sources and Related Components
RF and Radio Components
Sensors and Controls
Power and Battery Components
Other Hardware
Solutions
Services
Professional Services
Consulting
Development and Integration
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
mmWave 5G, Use Case Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
eMBB
FWA
mMTC
URLLC
mmWave 5G, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Real-time Surveillance Cameras
AR/VR
Industry 4.0
Live Streaming
Transport Connectivity
Ultra-High-Definition Video
Other Applications
mmWave 5G, Bandwidth Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
24ghz to 57ghz
57ghz to 95ghz
95ghz to 300ghz
mmWave 5G, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
Aerospace and Defense
Telecom
Media and Entertainment
Automotive and Transportation
Public Safety
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Other
mmWave 5G, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Indonesia
Malaysia
Latin America
Argentina
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global mmWave 5G Market Insights
5. Global mmWave 5G Market, by Component
6. Global mmWave 5G Market, by Use Case
7. Global mmWave 5G Market, by Application
8. Global mmWave 5G Market, by Bandwidth
9. Global mmWave 5G Market, by End-Use
10. Global mmWave 5G Market, by Geography
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Airspan Networks
Alcan Systems
AMD
AT&T
Corning
Ericsson
Fastweb
Fujitsu
Huawei
JMA Wireless
Keysight Technologies
Mavenir
Movandi
Nokia
NTT Docomo
NXP Semiconductors
Pharrowtech
Pivotal Commware
Qualcomm
Rakuten Mobile
Renesas Electronics Coerporation
Samsung
Singtel
Sivers Semiconductors
Softbank
Verana Networks
Verizon Communications Inc.
