MN Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNHLDG) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at MN Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNHLDG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MN Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM12m ÷ (RM135m - RM67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, MN Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 5.5% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MN Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From MN Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of MN Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 17% from 32% four years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that MN Holdings Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 49%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On MN Holdings Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for MN Holdings Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 65% to shareholders over the last year. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MN Holdings Berhad (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

