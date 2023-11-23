MN Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNHLDG) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at MN Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNHLDG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on MN Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM14m ÷ (RM147m - RM72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, MN Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 6.3% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured MN Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MN Holdings Berhad.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at MN Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 18% from 35% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, MN Holdings Berhad's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 49% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 18%. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Bottom Line On MN Holdings Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for MN Holdings Berhad. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 122% to shareholders in the last year. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

MN Holdings Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for MN Holdings Berhad that you might be interested in.

