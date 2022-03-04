U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,309.50
    -49.75 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,418.00
    -320.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,849.00
    -181.50 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.10
    -25.50 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.49
    +3.82 (+3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.00
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    -0.0210 (-1.13%)
     

  • Vix

    30.48
    -0.26 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3333
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3670
    -0.0940 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,454.46
    -2,514.78 (-5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.47
    -49.21 (-5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,238.85
    -190.71 (-2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,836.91
    -740.36 (-2.79%)
     

MNC - ‘Marcador-no-correcto’ setting stronghold in Latin America

MNC
·2 min read

MNC is a game analytical company with a team of analysts who analyses game data and gamers’ behavior. With these data, the R&D team developed the in-house MNC (Marcador-no-correcto) mobile APP.

Cambridge, UK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming, in general can be traced back to as far as 4600 years ago. From the Royal Game you played using shells and gaming had evolved to today’s digital games played on computers, smartphone and tablets.

The global online smartphone and tablet games market size was valued at $30.49 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $149.93 billion by 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.8% from 2020 to 2027. Online smartphone and tablet games are gaining high traction attributed to rise in addiction of games among everyone and surge in consumer awareness towards interactive entertainment systems. Furthermore, companies are providing various features to end users such as encryption-based security, user-friendly interface, and chat-based customer support, which fuel the market growth.

Online gaming quickly emerged as one of the most popular activities during the initial outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic as user engagement and spending surged between February and April of Spring 2020. World population spent more time on gaming as the medium was a convenient way to spend time during initial stay at home orders, lockdowns, and social distancing.

MNC Analysis Ltd, in short for ‘Marcador-no-correcto’, was registered in the United Kingdom. MNC is a game analytical company with a team of analysts who analyses game data and gamers’ behavior around the world. With these data, the R&D team developed the in-house MNC (Marcador-no-correcto) mobile APP.

Mark Richardson, CEO of MNC Analytics Ltd said "There are numerous advantages of joining MNC Analytics. Members can receive a daily income of 3-7% based on individual capital. They will enjoy a risk-free with a 100% compensation guarantee events."

Ever since the launch of MNC mobile APP in 2021, users have grown to a whopping number of more than 300,000, mainly in Europe and Asia Pacific. Currently, MNC has an office in Tokyo which is also their first Asia headquarter.

With MNC’s establishment in Europe and Asia Pacific, MNC is now aggressively setting their foot in Latin America. Latin America is a massive market and MNC strongly believes that it will bring MNC’s profile to the next level of their success. Additionally, be it we are in the midst of the pandemic or post pandemic in the near future, MNC strongly believes that the online gaming business is to stay and grow exponentially.

Website : https://www.facebook.com/MNC-Colombia-105370998742561

Contact :

MNC

Kelly Bishop

+44 7391 466314


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Oil slides from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

    Oil slid 2% on Thursday, after hitting prices not seen in a decade, as sellers jumped on hopes the United States and Iran will agree soon on a nuclear deal that could add barrels to a tight global market. Trade was volatile, with crude prices jumping early to multi-year highs on worries about disruption to Russia's exports, which at 4 to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) are more than any other nation other than Saudi Arabia. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, companies are shunning Russian supply and scrambling for barrels elsewhere.

  • New Jersey city votes to halt licenses of gas stations tied to Russia's Lukoil

    Reflecting growing animosity across the United States toward Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey's largest city have voted to suspend the licenses of gas stations branded with the name of a major oil company based in Moscow. The Newark City Council passed a resolution 8-0 on Wednesday urging the city to suspend all licenses of two local Lukoil gasoline stations to show support for Ukraine. "This is a step on the city side to do what the rest of the world is doing to impose some pressure on Russia to stop this horrific invasion," said Council Member Anibal Ramos, who represents a part of Newark where many Ukrainian-Americans live.

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • US Lighting Group launches Futuro Houses as 'UFO house' subsidiary

    Futuro Houses uses fiberglass and carbon fiber composite instead of wood to prefabricate its "UFO houses."

  • Why the U.S. Contracted With a Chinese Covid Test-Kit Maker You’ve Never Heard of

    A $1.8 billion Biden administration contract has given a huge boost to Chinese manufacturer Andon Health and sent its stock soaring.

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • JPMorgan Says $185 Oil Is in View If Russian Supply Hit Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude could end the year at $185 a barrel if Russian supply continues to be disrupted, JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a note Thursday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman and TycoonsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityOil prices have skyrocket

  • Top REITs for March 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Gas prices are up. What can Biden do to lower costs at the pump amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

    Why are gas prices so high? Will gasoline cost more because of Russia invading Ukraine? Consumers are looking to the White House to lower prices.

  • Canada Rail-Strike Threat Latest Upset to Fertilizer Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A labor dispute at one of Canada’s largest railways is threatening to further disrupt global supplies of fertilizer just as farmers need key nutrients to plant spring crops.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon

  • Oil Drops on Iran Deal Prospects After Touching 14-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell on signs that high-stakes talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran may soon conclude, potentially raising supply as traders increasingly shun Russian crude. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Nuclear Plant Hit By Russian Shells, on FireRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic Realit

  • Gas prices in many US cities will hit $5 in 'weeks.' Some are already higher

    Gas prices are hitting $5 per gallon in places like San Francisco due to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Sanctions could result in a ban on Russian oil.

  • Global Fertilizer Reserves to Drop Just as Russia War Adds Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer is getting harder to find just as farmers are getting ready for planting. And now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is injecting even more uncertainty into then already tight crop nutrient market. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThe Lis

  • Factbox-McDonald's, Icahn fight puts spotlight on pig welfare

    McDonald's last month said it would remove the enclosures, known as gestation crates, from its U.S. supply chain by 2024, pushing back a 10-year goal it set in 2012. Icahn says McDonald's policy is misleading because the company allows pork producers to keep pigs in crates for the first four to six weeks they are pregnant. MCDONALD'S: McDonald's says it expects to source 85% to 90% of its U.S. pork from sows, or mother pigs, not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy by the end of the year.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • Mining companies may pause growth plans amid Ukraine war, inflation

    Flush with cash after bumper earnings, mining companies straddle a delicate balancing act as they benefit from soaring commodity prices amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis but also potentially face high inflation that could hit short-term demand and slow down growth plans, analysts said. The world's largest listed miners, including BHP Group, Anglo American and Glencore are sitting on huge piles of cash after skyrocketing prices for copper, iron ore, coal, nickel and other resources buoyed profits. High metals prices have so far outpaced inflation, which, partly driven by pandemic-related supply bottlenecks and tightening labour markets, is a thorn in the side of mining giants because it pushes costs up.

  • Volkswagen halts automobile production in Russia but will provide benefits to workers there

    German-headquartered automobile manufacturer — the world's No. 2 car company — says it will also stop exports to Russia ‘until further notice.’

  • Why Ferroglobe Stock Jumped 24% Today

    Shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) are on fire this year. Ferroglobe produces silicon metal, as well as silicon-based and manganese-based ferroalloys. Silicon is a key raw material for several industries, including steel, aluminum, solar power cells, semiconductors, and consumer products.

  • Oil Prices Fall Thursday As Iranian Crude Could Help Offset Looming Russian Embargo

    Oil prices fell Thursday even as Russian crude became a toxic asset on hopes that Iranian oil could reenter global markets soon.