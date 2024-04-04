MNRB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNRB) shareholders have earned a 98% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the MNRB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNRB) share price is up 91% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 10% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! It is also impressive that the stock is up 33% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year MNRB Holdings Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 171%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 91% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on MNRB Holdings Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 5.30.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, MNRB Holdings Berhad's TSR for the last 1 year was 98%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MNRB Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 98% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 15% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MNRB Holdings Berhad (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

