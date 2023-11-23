MNRB Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MNRB) top owners are sovereign wealth funds with 55% stake, while 28% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

Significant control over MNRB Holdings Berhad by sovereign wealth funds implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

55% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Permodalan Nasional Berhad)

Insider ownership in MNRB Holdings Berhad is 14%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of MNRB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MNRB), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are sovereign wealth funds with 55% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 28% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of MNRB Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MNRB Holdings Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. MNRB Holdings Berhad's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in MNRB Holdings Berhad. Our data shows that Permodalan Nasional Berhad is the largest shareholder with 55% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.0% and 1.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of MNRB Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in MNRB Holdings Berhad. Insiders own RM137m worth of shares in the RM948m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MNRB Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

