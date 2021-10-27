U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,645.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,535.00
    -10.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.50
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.26
    -0.39 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1100
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,829.93
    -2,084.99 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,473.86
    -31.30 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,956.78
    -149.23 (-0.51%)
     

Moët Hennessy expands commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, with ambitious targets approved by SBTi

·3 min read

PARIS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy, world leader in premium wines and spirits, is pleased to announce its new ambitions to help limit global warming. The core objective consists in adopting the 1.5°C target, as stipulated under the Paris Agreement and confirmed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For several years now, Moët Hennessy brands have implemented several measures to optimize their carbon footprint throughout their value chain. In order to accelerate its efforts, Moët Hennessy has set an ambitious goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in absolute value by 2030, compared to 2019, a cross scopes 1, 2 and 3. This commitment is another important step in its sustainability program: Living Soils Living Together.

To view the multimedia press release, please visit:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8973251-moet-carbon-reduction-target/

Created by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the SBTi's mission consists in helping companies set GHG emission reduction targets aligned with the latest climate science.

"We believe we have an important responsibility alongside the wines and spirits industry to significantly reduce our carbon footprint throughout the value chain, while developing biodiversity in our regions. We have set ambitious goals that we are committed to following regularly and integrating into Moët Hennessy's overall strategy," said Philippe Schaus, President of Moët Hennessy.

In order to achieve this ambitious goal, Moët Hennessy will focus on four measures with the greatest impact on reducing its carbon footprint: Reduce the carbon impact from raw materials, design eco-conscious packaging, leverage renewable energy and foster low-carbon transportation. Moët Hennessy's teams all share and support this ambition, which forms part of the responsible company's policy, and commit to integrating this challenge into their daily operations. In addition, LVMH's Wines and Spirits division will continue to work closely with its external partners, from suppliers to customers, to achieve this target together.

"While we are aware that this is a very ambitious goal, that's what we must set for ourselves to meet one of the greatest challenges facing our planet today. We will need the help of our teams and partners to implement bold initiatives, and also count on disruptive innovations to achieve our climate goal," said Sandrine Sommer, Moët Hennessy's Director of Sustainable Development.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH, encompasses twenty-five prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted. LVMH Vin d'Exceptions also represents prestigious wine estates.

With a focus on leaving a better world for future generations, Moët Hennessy has been committed to the Living Soils Living Together program for many years. It focuses on four key commitments, namely soil reclamation, climate mitigation, community engagement and staff empowerment. Moët Hennessy is proud to promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

About the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Launched in June 2015, the SBTi is a joint project of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact, World Resource Institute (WRI) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The initiative aims to encourage companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets reflecting scientific recommendations. The goal consists in promoting strategies aligned with the level of decarbonization required to maintain global temperature increases under 2°C, or even under 1.5°C, above pre-industrial temperatures, in accordance with the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Contact:

Moët Hennessy
Jean-Christophe Laizeau
Director of External Relations
Email: jc.laizeau@moethennessy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660736/Moet_Hennessy_Logo2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668833/Moet_Hennessy_Carbon_Footprint.jpg

Mo&#xeb;t Hennessy is embarking on a new step to reduce its carbon footprint, with ambitious targets approved by SBTi
Moët Hennessy is embarking on a new step to reduce its carbon footprint, with ambitious targets approved by SBTi
Moet Hennessy Logo
Moet Hennessy Logo

SOURCE Moët Hennessy

Recommended Stories

  • Brits willing to give up on planes, cars and new clothes for climate, Ford survey finds

    Some 13% said that the next car they buy will be an electric vehicle, according to a new Ford survey.

  • Shipping drifts off net-zero course without carbon levy -study

    The global shipping industry is on course to see its greenhouse gas emissions rise by around a fifth by 2050 if action including introducing a carbon levy on fuel is not taken, new research backed by industry leaders shows. With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing scrutiny to become cleaner. "The transition doesn't happen by itself because the ways of decarbonising are more expensive than just continuing to run on fossil fuels," said Bo Cerup-Simonsen, head of the independent Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, which published its research on Monday.

  • 'The time to act is now' for coastal land owners experiencing climate change: Scientist

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman spoke with Katharine Hayhoe The Nature Conservancy Chief Scientist & Christian Braneon NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies Columbia University Climate School about climate change, the impact on coastal real estate, and affordable housing.

  • Analysis-Doomed to fail? How carmakers' climate vows fall short - and who's to blame

    Car and truck makers from Volkswagen to Nissan and Ford have embraced the narrative that reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement should be a key tenet of their business agenda. Research shows their goals are still a far cry from what is needed, but the jury is out on whether automakers alone are responsible for the shortfall. While some say carmakers should plan to make their fleets carbon-neutral whatever the circumstances, companies argue that their ability to transition to electric vehicles (EV) is dependent on conditions outside their direct control.

  • Dollars in the dirt: Big Ag pays farmers for control of their soil-bound carbon

    The biggest global agriculture companies are competing on a new front: enticing farmers to join programs that keep atmosphere-warming carbon dioxide in the soil. Fertilizer producers Nutrien Ltd and Yara, agribusiness giant Cargill Inc, and seed and chemical dealers Corteva Inc and Bayer AG are paying growers for every acre of land dedicated to trapping carbon underground, known as sequestering it. The companies' ambitions stretch from the United States to Canada, Brazil, Europe and India, executives told Reuters.

  • TC Energy targets net-zero emissions from its operations by 2050

    The timeline is in line with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's goal of net-zero emissions for the country, the world's fourth-largest oil producer. The company, which also hoped to cut greenhouse gas emissions intensity from its operations by 30% by 2030, said it plans to seek low-carbon energy sources to support its operations, invest in low-carbon energy and infrastructure and use carbon credits and offsets to reduce its emissions. TC Energy also said it intends to develop and deploy systems to digitize its operations, monitor emissions and reduce fugitive methane discharge, leaks and flaring associated with regular operations and maintenance.

  • How the White House is trying to shake off the loss of a key climate provision

    For months, a key provision of the Biden climate plan has been a program called the Clean Electricity Performance Program. The program appears gone but here's how the White House says it can meet its goals anyway.

  • BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range

    Asset manager BlackRock said on Tuesday it had created the largest range of climate-aligned exchange-traded equity funds (EFT) after agreeing to tighter rules to govern six existing funds with $9 billion in assets. Following consultations with BlackRock, the MSCI indexes that underpin BlackRock's iShares ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF range will follow the European Union's Climate Transition Benchmark, established to help cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial norms. The CTB requires a 30% reduction in carbon intensity - a measure of emissions to revenue - against the MSCI benchmark and a 7% year-on-year decarbonisation of the benchmark itself.

  • UN chief: 'Leadership gap' undermines global climate efforts

    The head of the United Nations says a “leadership gap” is undermining the world's efforts to curb global warming, days before presidents and prime ministers from around the globe gather for a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday that time is running out to cut greenhouse gas emissions and meet the goals of the 2015 Paris accord to avert global warming that he said could become “an existential threat to humanity.”

  • Who are the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases?

    At this year’s United Nations COP26 climate conference, attempts to limit greenhouse gas emissions will be centre-stage.

  • Saudi Arabia will be talking ‘green’ but making no sacrifices on oil at COP26

    COP26 was always going to be an awkward moment in history for Saudi Arabia, but the world’s largest oil exporter is well prepared.

  • Revealed: 60% of Americans say oil firms are to blame for the climate crisis

    While a strong majority of Americans believe global heating is happening, a new Guardian poll shows sharp partisan divides Most Americans want to see oil and gas companies held accountable over the climate crisis, a poll finds. Photograph: SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images A majority of Americans want to see oil and gas companies held to account for lying about the climate crisis and contributing to global heating, according to a new YouGov poll commissioned by the Guardian, Vice News, and Co

  • World 'way off track' in halting warming, UN warns ahead of COP26

    GENEVA/GLASGOW (Reuters) -Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a record last year and the world is "way off track" in capping rising temperatures, the United Nations said on Monday in a stark illustration of the tasks facing UN climate talks in Scotland. WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the current rate of increase in heat-trapping gases would result in temperature rises "far in excess" of the 2015 Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average this century. The city of Glasgow was putting on the final touches before hosting the climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop, which may be the world's best remaining chance to cap global warming at the 1.5-2 degrees Celsius upper limit set out in the Paris Agreement.

  • China's Xi will not attend Rome G20 summit in person - source

    Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend a Rome summit of the Group of 20 leading economies in person, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. China will be represented at the summit on Saturday and Sunday by its foreign minister while Xi, whose presence had been in doubt for some time, will join the summit remotely, the source said. The Kremlin said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be in Rome for the summit, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador have also said they will not come.

  • Sainsbury’s brings net-zero target forward by five years

    The supermarket has written to 400 of its suppliers to ask how they are performing against carbon reduction targets.

  • 'Nowhere near where we need to be' on climate targets: MIT expert

    Climate policy expert Sergey Paltsev said the world is not making progress fast enough on the Paris Agreement goal of keeping the planet from warming by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

  • Eco-friendly sex: What is it and how does it impact on climate change?

    As more people try to live environmentally friendly lives, how do we make sex more sustainable?

  • Kyrsten Sinema confronted about climate change alongside Tim Scott at airport

    Sen. Kyrsten Simena apologized to Sen. Tim Scott as the pair were pursued by a woman demanding answers regarding the Arizona Democrat's actions on climate change.

  • Southeast Asian nations tout green power links ahead of COP26

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Southeast Asian nations are speeding up their plans to transmit renewable energy through a proposed regional power grid, with first trials set for 2022, as the area strives to meet climate change targets, government and company officials said. Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are also exploring carbon capture storage (CCS) technology to reduce emissions, officials said at this week's Singapore International Energy Week conference. ASEAN has proposed that 23% of primary energy come from renewable sources by 2025.

  • Climate change: How do we know it is happening and caused by humans?

    What's the evidence for global warming and how do we know it's being caused by human activity?