U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,583.41
    +16.93 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,801.78
    +60.63 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,286.43
    +59.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,307.48
    -5.16 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.63
    +0.87 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -14.60 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.51 (-2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    -0.0010 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2060
    +0.5070 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,294.12
    -1,325.35 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,496.30
    -8.85 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Moët Hennessy expands commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, with ambitious targets approved by SBTi

·3 min read

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Moët Hennessy, world leader in premium wines and spirits, is pleased to announce its new ambitions to help limit global warming. The core objective consists in adopting the 1.5°C target, as stipulated under the Paris Agreement and confirmed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

For several years now, Moët Hennessy brands have implemented several measures to optimize their carbon footprint throughout their value chain. In order to accelerate its efforts, Moët Hennessy has set an ambitious goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in absolute value by 2030, compared to 2019, a cross scopes 1, 2 and 3. This commitment is another important step in its sustainability program: Living Soils Living Together.

To view the multimedia press release, please visit:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8973251-moet-carbon-reduction-target/

Created by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the SBTi's mission consists in helping companies set GHG emission reduction targets aligned with the latest climate science.

"We believe we have an important responsibility alongside the wines and spirits industry to significantly reduce our carbon footprint throughout the value chain, while developing biodiversity in our regions. We have set ambitious goals that we are committed to following regularly and integrating into Moët Hennessy's overall strategy," said Philippe Schaus, President of Moët Hennessy.

In order to achieve this ambitious goal, Moët Hennessy will focus on four measures with the greatest impact on reducing its carbon footprint: Reduce the carbon impact from raw materials, design eco-conscious packaging, leverage renewable energy and foster low-carbon transportation. Moët Hennessy's teams all share and support this ambition, which forms part of the responsible company's policy, and commit to integrating this challenge into their daily operations. In addition, LVMH's Wines and Spirits division will continue to work closely with its external partners, from suppliers to customers, to achieve this target together.

"While we are aware that this is a very ambitious goal, that's what we must set for ourselves to meet one of the greatest challenges facing our planet today. We will need the help of our teams and partners to implement bold initiatives, and also count on disruptive innovations to achieve our climate goal," said Sandrine Sommer, Moët Hennessy's Director of Sustainable Development.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH, encompasses twenty-five prestigious brands internationally renowned for the richness of their land, the quality of their products and the expertise with which they are crafted. LVMH Vin d'Exceptions also represents prestigious wine estates.

With a focus on leaving a better world for future generations, Moët Hennessy has been committed to the Living Soils Living Together program for many years. It focuses on four key commitments, namely soil reclamation, climate mitigation, community engagement and staff empowerment. Moët Hennessy is proud to promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.

About the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Launched in June 2015, the SBTi is a joint project of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact, World Resource Institute (WRI) and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The initiative aims to encourage companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets reflecting scientific recommendations. The goal consists in promoting strategies aligned with the level of decarbonization required to maintain global temperature increases under 2°C, or even under 1.5°C, above pre-industrial temperatures, in accordance with the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Contact:

Moët Hennessy
Jean-Christophe Laizeau
Director of External Relations
Email: jc.laizeau@moethennessy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1660736/Moet_Hennessy_Logo2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668833/Moet_Hennessy_Carbon_Footprint.jpg

Mo&#xeb;t Hennessy is embarking on a new step to reduce its carbon footprint, with ambitious targets approved by SBTi
Moët Hennessy is embarking on a new step to reduce its carbon footprint, with ambitious targets approved by SBTi
(PRNewsfoto/Mo&#xeb;t Hennessy)
(PRNewsfoto/Moët Hennessy)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moet-hennessy-expands-commitment-to-reduce-its-carbon-footprint-with-ambitious-targets-approved-by-sbti-301408912.html

SOURCE Moët Hennessy

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/26/c9889.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks for Beginner Investors

    As the world pushes toward a clean energy future, these companies could generate big returns for their shareholders.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why Plug Power Stock Surged Monday

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has spent the past year working to expand its supply of green hydrogen production and increasing the use of hydrogen as a fuel. Plug Power has partnered with several overseas companies in the process, and one of them announced a deal with a competitor today. Investors see that as good news for Plug Power, and drove its shares up 6.2% as of 2:50 p.m. EDT.

  • Germany’s Sono Motors Makes a Car Powered by the Sun. It’s Going Public.

    A U.S. IPO for Germany's Sono Motors would bring solar technology likely to grab the attention of major auto makers to public markets.

  • Xpeng Soars Above Buy Point After Showcasing Flying Car Ahead Of Tesla

    Xpeng stock jumped above a buy point. The rival to Tesla and Nio in China showed off a flying car and plans for superchargers as a new EV looms.

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Until At Least 2050

    Renewable energy continues to grow around the world and these three companies are built to be industry leaders long-term.

  • How the White House is trying to shake off the loss of a key climate provision

    For months, a key provision of the Biden climate plan has been a program called the Clean Electricity Performance Program. The program appears gone but here's how the White House says it can meet its goals anyway.

  • Analysis-Doomed to fail? How carmakers' climate vows fall short - and who's to blame

    Car and truck makers from Volkswagen to Nissan and Ford have embraced the narrative that reducing carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement should be a key tenet of their business agenda. Research shows their goals are still a far cry from what is needed, but the jury is out on whether automakers alone are responsible for the shortfall. While some say carmakers should plan to make their fleets carbon-neutral whatever the circumstances, companies argue that their ability to transition to electric vehicles (EV) is dependent on conditions outside their direct control.

  • BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range

    Asset manager BlackRock said on Tuesday it had created the largest range of climate-aligned exchange-traded equity funds (EFT) after agreeing to tighter rules to govern six existing funds with $9 billion in assets. Following consultations with BlackRock, the MSCI indexes that underpin BlackRock's iShares ESG Enhanced UCITS ETF range will follow the European Union's Climate Transition Benchmark, established to help cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial norms. The CTB requires a 30% reduction in carbon intensity - a measure of emissions to revenue - against the MSCI benchmark and a 7% year-on-year decarbonisation of the benchmark itself.

  • Massive storm brings Lake Tahoe's water levels back above natural rim

    Massive storm brings Lake Tahoe's water levels back above natural rim

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Surge on New Weather Forecast

    Cold weather forecast buoys prices

  • Shipping drifts off net-zero course without carbon levy -study

    The global shipping industry is on course to see its greenhouse gas emissions rise by around a fifth by 2050 if action including introducing a carbon levy on fuel is not taken, new research backed by industry leaders shows. With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing scrutiny to become cleaner. "The transition doesn't happen by itself because the ways of decarbonising are more expensive than just continuing to run on fossil fuels," said Bo Cerup-Simonsen, head of the independent Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, which published its research on Monday.

  • EU’s Biggest Pension Fund to Dump $17 Billion in Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s biggest pension fund, ABP of the Netherlands, has joined a growing number of investment managers blacklisting fossil fuels as the finance industry gives in to pressure from activists and customers alarmed at the prospect of a climate catastrophe caused by carbon emissions. ABP said Tuesday it will divest 15 billion euros ($17.4 billion) worth of fossil-fuel assets by early 2023. The fund said it doesn’t expect the decision to hurt long-term returns and added that the move

  • This City Has the Worst Rat Problem in the U.S.

    Living in a city certainly comes with plenty of advantages such as convenience, a wide variety of entertainment and activity options, and an opportunity to live and learn amongst cultures other than your own. However, not everything about urban living is fun and games. There are high rents, small living spaces, cockroaches, and, of course, rats (though that's not to say suburban living isn't without its rodent problems). Whether it be on the street, subway platform, or your building's trash coll

  • Innergex and Hydro-Québec complete their first joint acquisition

    Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") and HQI US Holding LLC, a subsidiary of Hydro-Québec ("Hydro-Québec") are pleased to announce the completion of the previously disclosed 50-50 joint acquisition of the 60 MW Curtis Palmer hydroelectric portfolio ("Curtis Palmer" or the "Facilities") in the state of New York, for a total consideration of US$318.4 million ($393.4 million), including US$9.2 million ($11.4 million) of cash and working capital adjustments.

  • Why Renewable Energy Stock Gevo Surged Monday Morning

    Yet another deal has now pushed Gevo's potential pipeline to above 1 billion gallons of fuel per year.

  • London is now Europe’s climate tech powerhouse

    London’s climate tech sector is one of the most promising in the world right now. The total value of climate tech startups in the UK’s capital city has almost tripled year-on-year to reach $28 billion, according to a new report released today (Oct. 26) by not-for-profit London & Partners and Dealroom.co, a data provider on startups. Across the globe, growth in climate tech is being driven by significant investment into transportation and energy solutions, which account for a combined total of 78% of global climate tech investment in 2021.

  • Philippine recyclers turn plastic into shelters

    This shelter is made entirelyout of upcycled plasticLocation: Manila, PhilippinesOne group is trying to tacklea soaring plastic waste crisisPLASTIC FLAMINGO MARKETING ASSOCIATE, ALLISON TAN, SAYING:"Our core mission is to tackle marine plastic pollution by collecting and recycling plastic waste into recyclable products."They create a building materialfrom plastic called eco-lumberPLASTIC FLAMINGO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, ERICA REYES, SAYING:"Eco-lumber is 100 percent upcycled material, 100 percent made out of plastic waste materials and we also include some additives and colorants and this is rot-free, maintenance-free, splinter-free."About 80% of ocean plasticcomes from rivers in AsiaThe Philippines contributesa third of that totalOrganizers hope to sustainablyrebuild homes destroyed by typhoons

  • Who are the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases?

    At this year’s United Nations COP26 climate conference, attempts to limit greenhouse gas emissions will be centre-stage.

  • White House Climate Advisor on Biden's the clean energy program

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy discusses the details of Biden's clean energy plan.