U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,080.11
    +122.48 (+3.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,589.77
    +737.24 (+2.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,468.00
    +484.22 (+4.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.58
    +50.03 (+2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +2.29 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.90
    +19.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.93 (+4.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0411
    +0.0076 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0110 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0650
    -0.5690 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,089.51
    +612.26 (+3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    +5.37 (+1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

MOBI724 ANNOUNCES Q3-2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

·3 min read

/THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A SOLICITATION TO BUY OR SELL ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. ("Mobi724" or the "Company") (TSXV: MOS), a fintech enabler of AI-powered payment card-linked solutions, today released its third quarter 2022 results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Operating and Financial Highlights for the third quarter:

  • Entered into a commercial agreement with Banco Hipotecario to implement its AI-driven Customer Engagement, Data Monetization & Offers platform for cardholders of Banco Hipotecario, a leading Argentine Bank, leveraging MOBI724's integration and connectivity with the Visa Offers Platform;

  • Entered into a multi-country commercial agreement with Visa to enable its customer engagement solutions to Visa cardholders of banks operating in multiple markets across Central America and the Caribbean;

  • Revenues of $0.091 million, a decrease of 38% when compared to the previous quarter;

  • Operating costs of $1.345 million, a decrease of 22% when compared to the previous quarter:

  • Net loss of $1.394 million, a decrease of 1% when compared to the previous quarter;

  • Proceeds from the issuance of shares and warrants for private placement of $0.5 million;

  • Proceeds from long-term debt for a total cash consideration of $0.189 million; and

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $0.069 million as of September 30, 2022.

"This year has been a very challenging and transformative year for the company.  Our strategy of leading with a low cost rapid proof of concepts ("POC") started to pay dividends in the last 2 quarters, with the team converting these POCs into contracts with global brands, leading banks, and multiple transaction providers to create a solid foundation for our accelerated growth for 2023 and beyond. I'm very happy with the market response to our AI powered real-time payment card behavior driven offers solutions as we enter this new year. For additional information, please refer to our business update of November 24" said Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. These documents and additional information can be accessed under Mobi724's company profile on www.sedar.com.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.
Every Transaction is An Opportunity

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: MOS) is an AI powered fintech company that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives, in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Mobi724 cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Mobi724's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to mobi724's ability to complete the proposed Acquisition; and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Mobi724 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to conditions, including but not limited to, TSX-V acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c6741.html

Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce stock falls amid weakened Q4 guidance, CEO resignation

    Shares of Salesforce fell despite the company's Q3 earnings beat after news of co-CEO Bret Taylor resigning and weakened fourth-quarter guidance.

  • Why XPeng, Li Auto, and Nio Stocks All Soared Today

    Rushing to buy Chinese electric car stocks after an earnings miss, are investors making a big mistake?

  • Fed: ‘There’s bad news embedded in the good news’ surrounding rate hike slowdowns, strategist says

    Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry joins Yahoo Finance Live to assess the economic trajectory surrounding the Fed's latest rate hike comments, the market outlook, and the forward forecast for the S&P 500.

  • Stocks jump as Fed Chair Powell signals slowing interest rates

    Comments from Fed Chair Jay Powell about slowing interest rate hikes pushed markets higher in the final hour of trading on Wednesday.

  • XPeng stock surges following strong earnings, production outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Xpeng shares following the EV developer's latest earnings report and production figures.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Why Netflix, Apple, Amazon, and Other FAANG-M Stocks Rocketed Higher Today

    Uncertainty regarding the length and duration of the downturn have hung over the market like an anvil this year, with many investors afraid to buy the dip for fear of suffering further declines. Add to that the Federal Reserve Bank's relentless campaign of rising interest rates to combat persistent inflation, and it's no wonder that consumers and investors alike have shifted their behavior based on the tough macroeconomic conditions. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) surged 9.2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) jumped 5.4%, honorary member Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed 5.8%, while Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) each rallied 4.5% by the time the market closed on Wednesday.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is a Surefire Winner in 2023

    Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is no stranger to investors; the company is a longtime staple in the healthcare industry. It got a lift in late 2020 and in 2021 as one of the COVID-19 vaccine suppliers, but investors seem to have grown bored with Pfizer's story, and the stock is down about 16% since the start of 2022. The thing is, investors shouldn't be so quick to write off Pfizer stock.

  • CrowdStrike stock plunges on weaker outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for CrowdStrike.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • Why Shares of Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Are Rising Today

    Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Why Rivian Shares Jumped Today

    Rivian's CEO has investors seemingly content with its current status, and looking forward to its upcoming R2 vehicle platform.

  • FTX’s Collapse Was a Crime, Not an Accident

    Sam Bankman-Fried is a con man and fraudster of historic proportions. But you might not learn that from the New York Times.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • China EV maker Xpeng expects Q4 deliveries to decline by 50%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Xpeng following the companies quarterly earnings.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • EV Charging Stock ChargePoint Jumps With Earnings Due, Revenue Seen More Than Doubling

    The growing global adoption of electric vehicles is expected to boost EV charging stocks. ChargePoint earnings are due.

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.