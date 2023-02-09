U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.75
    +35.25 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,238.00
    +243.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,693.50
    +148.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.70
    +16.80 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.57
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.20
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.10
    +0.44 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    +0.0069 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8430
    -0.4930 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,727.80
    -467.43 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.50
    -13.39 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.99
    +59.82 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

MOBIA ESTABLISHES SPIN-OFF SOFTWARE-AS-A-SERVICE COMPANY FOR HEALTHCARE, MOBIA HEALTH INNOVATIONS INC.

·3 min read

MOBIA Solidifies its Commitment to Lead Digital Transformation, Empower Healthcare Providers, and Improve Patient Care with Innovative Software-as-a-Service Solutions

DARTMOUTH, NS, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc. announced today its plans to spin off its healthcare Software as a Service (SaaS) products into a separate company called MOBIA Health Innovations Inc. Growing demand for these products in Canada and the United States is a key driver in the decision to establish this new company and strengthen the competitive position of its solutions, SurgeCon and myCardiacHealth. With MOBIA CEO Rob Lane and Director of Digital Transformation Nevin Pick stepping into the roles of CEO and President respectively, MOBIA Health Innovations will continue to support the development and commercialization of our solutions.

MOBIA Health Innovations Logo (CNW Group/MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.)
MOBIA Health Innovations Logo (CNW Group/MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.)

Co-created by MOBIA Technology Innovations, Paul Norman, and Dr. Chris Patey, SurgeCon is a cloud-based SaaS solution designed to empower emergency departments to take a proactive approach to managing  surges in capacity. Integrating front-line communications with real-time capacity data into dashboards and automated notification tools, SurgeCon alerts emergency department managers and key hospital stakeholders when additional resources are needed.

Paul Norman and Dr. Chris Patey will both join the leadership team at MOBIA Health Innovations, supporting continued innovation and development for SurgeCon as well as the company's overall growth.

Developed in collaboration with Eastern Health, myCardiacHealth addresses the growing challenges in cardiac care posed by longer wait lists, reduced staff, increased clinical workloads by streamlining and automating the patient journey. Providing tools to accurately risk-stratify incoming referrals and determine which tests and procedures are appropriate for patients, myCardiacHealth reduces clinical load and optimizes administrative coordination in cardiac care.

"For over three decades, MOBIA has supported digital transformation across a range of important industries by deploying and integrating innovative telecommunications and IT solutions," stated Rob Lane, CEO, MOBIA Health Innovations. "Over the past several years, we've had the great privilege to bring our expertise to healthcare, partnering with brilliant healthcare professionals and dedicated organizations to improve patient care and empower healthcare providers. We're thrilled to establish MOBIA Health Innovations as its own entity and believe that this will give us an opportunity to continue to break new ground in this vital sector."

ABOUT MOBIA

MOBIA is a leading expert in digital transformation and innovative enterprise technology systems. With hundreds of customers across North America, MOBIA partners with organizations of all sizes, across all verticals to transform the way they work. With a focus on people, processes, technology, and culture, MOBIA helps businesses reach their full potential. MOBIA is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and Canada's Top Growing Companies. To learn more, visit Mobia.io.

ABOUT MOBIA HEALTH INNOVATIONS

MOBIA Health Innovations is a technology innovator on a mission to transform healthcare by developing and implementing software solutions to improve patient care and empower healthcare providers. With a team of technology experts and front-line clinicians, MOBIA Health provides software as a service tools that streamline processes and advance patient outcomes in healthcare settings all over the world. To learn more, visit mobiahealth.io.

SOURCE MOBIA Technology Innovations Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/09/c1961.html

Recommended Stories

  • A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad

    It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • Aerospace suppliers face cash squeeze amid long waits for payment

    Suppliers say they’re stuck between strict payment deadlines for raw materials and Boeing's historically long payment schedules.

  • What to expect from PayPal's earnings report

    After last week’s surprise layoffs at PayPal, all eyes this week will be on the release of the company’s earnings report for the last quarter of 2022.

  • Oil prices steady after U.S. stockpile swell

    Oil prices were steady on Thursday, as optimism over recovering Chinese demand was offset by U.S. oil inventories hitting their highest in months and signs the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep raising interest rates. Brent crude futures gained 30 cents to $85.39 a barrel by 0856 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures inched up 26 cents to $78.73 a barrel. He said recovering Chinese demand and falling inflation were set to support oil prices in the second half of the year.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China’s Coal Squeeze Puts $2 Billion Chemicals Project on Ice

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s great coal squeeze has notched up another victim, even as prices of the mineral show signs of moderating.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief SaysInner Mongolia Yitai

  • Russia’s War Could Lead to Shift in Sources for Energy Supplies

    Nearly a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war has called attention to how vulnerable the U.S. petroleum market is to an event thousands of miles away, and may lead to a shift in the global market to better secure energy supplies. Russia’s actions on Feb. 24 ignited “widespread, credible concerns of extraordinary disruptions in oil and [natural] gas flow to Europe,” says Brian Milne, product manager, editor, and analyst at DTN. The U.S., meanwhile, was “far from immune to the energy price impacts” of the invasion, says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, with a less than two-week rise of about 38% in U.S. oil prices hitting U.S. consumers at the pump, contributing to “overall inflation directly via gasoline prices, but also through ripple effects for transportation costs and other materials.”

  • Disney Plans to Reinstate Its Dividend and Cut 7,000 Jobs. The Stock Jumps.

    Walt Disney stock jumped on Wednesday after the entertainment giant topped earnings expectations, while also announcing it was planning to cut jobs and reinstate its its dividend. Disney reported non-GAAP earnings of 99 cents a share, ahead of estimates of 78 cents a share, according to FactSet. Sales of $23.51 billion was a touch above estimates of $23.45 billion.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Google announces new AI search features, as race with Microsoft heats up

    Google debuted a number of new AI-powered search features at an event on Wednesday, as it fights off a new advance by Microsoft into the search market.

  • 6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

    It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different. Marketing At its core, mar

  • Market Mania for Everything AI Faces China, Google Reality Check

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the sizzling rally in global artificial intelligence-related stocks are getting a reality check. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief SaysGoogle’s demonstration o

  • Wall Street underwhelmed by Google AI announcements

    Shares of Google parent company Alphabet dove as much as 8% after the company unveiled a series of artificial intelligence enhancements to its search, maps and translate products.

  • Salesforce announces its own ChatGPT-style AI product that can close deals

    San Francisco's largest private employer says it can also generate leads. Here's what we know.

  • AppLovin stock set to recover more than $1 billion of its vanished valuation after strong forecast

    AppLovin shares soared after hours Wednesday after the app-monetization company provided a strong forecast in a weak mobile-ad market.

  • OpenAI's 'next-generation' AI model is behind Microsoft's new search

    Microsoft is making a big AI play with its revamped Bing search engine and Edge web browser, both of which are powered by what appears to be exclusive access to the successor to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT large language model. ...A new, next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT and customized specifically for search. "Customized specifically for search" was repeated by multiple executives at the Microsoft event, so it must be some agreed-upon language that doesn't over-commit the model's capabilities one way or the other.