MobiDev Overviews TOP Industries Affected by Artificial Intelligence Trends in 2023

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stanford Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2022, reveals that private investment in artificial intelligence is growing rapidly, reaching an amount of about 93.5 billion US dollars in 2021. MobiDev experts overviewed how AI will be significant in different industries for business in 2023.

HEALTHCARE

According to recent trends in AI, the most promising areas of development are:

Individual wearable and non-wearable devices that track key health indicators and provide real-time feedback, effectively becoming a personal health advisor.

Telemedicine is a tool to facilitate access to medical services. According to some data, the number of telemedicine visits in the US in March 2020 increased more than 1.5 times compared to the same period of the previous year.

Automation and customization of research and trials in the creation of drugs and vaccines, including with the help of digital twins.

AI-based solutions for The Internet of Medical Things, which bring medical equipment to a new level, as well as "Software as a medical device" (SaMD) type developments.

Medical image segmentation (magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), etc.) for more efficient analysis of anatomical data.

MANUFACTURING

Productivity and accuracy of quality assurance and inspection systems are increasing. In this area, the positive impact of improving the identification of objects on video is felt.

In particular, AI-powered inspection is used to control the suitability of components for assembling cars, as well as to detect product defects on the conveyor.

RETAIL

Research shows that AI in supply chain management can reduce management errors by 20-50 percent, reduce product shortages and lost sales by up to 65 percent, storage costs by 5-10 percent, and administrative costs by 25-40 percent.

The use of the latest artificial intelligence technologies makes it possible to offer retail a full range of automation solutions – from partial modular automation, such as vending machines, to a fully automated "grab-and-go" store.

The priority of the coming years is the creation of models that require fewer data and training examples for training, which will allow faster application of AI solutions for increasingly complex tasks.

