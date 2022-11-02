U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,831.94
    -24.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,586.84
    -66.36 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,770.17
    -120.67 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.39
    -27.00 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.87
    +1.50 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9873
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1463
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1040
    -1.1280 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,507.32
    +64.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    486.85
    -4.30 (-0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Mobil 1 and Hagerty Make Their Partnership Official: The Legendary Motorsports and Automotive Brands are on a Mission to Save Driving and Celebrate Car Culture

·6 min read

Driving is an Essential Activity for 238 Million Licensed Drivers in the United States; Together Mobil 1 and Hagerty will Make Every Mile More Meaningful

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the over-scheduled, over-programmed race of daily life, cars are often viewed as machines used for commuting – the thing that gets us from one place to another. While automobiles keep nearly a quarter of a billion Americans on the road, the world's leading synthetic motor oil and iconic motorsports brand Mobil 1™ and the automotive lifestyle brand Hagerty™ are committed to cultivating and celebrating a more meaningful car culture that brings joy to driving and builds a community of driving enthusiasts. To fuel that purpose, today, the two brands formalized their alliance in a multi-year collaboration to serve drivers everywhere.

Courtesy of Mobil &amp; Hagerty
Courtesy of Mobil & Hagerty

"Hagerty has a purpose to save driving and car culture. Mobil 1 has a mission to spread the love of driving," said Scott Howard, Director, North America Finished Lubricants at ExxonMobil. "Whether it's modern European race cars, classic American builds, the Rocket League's virtual Octane car, or innovative creations like the Hoonipigasus, we've seen that the joy of driving, not necessarily what you're driving, is what unites enthusiasts together and builds communities. Together, Mobil 1 and Hagerty will better serve, grow, and inspire drivers everywhere."

Combined, Mobil 1 and Hagerty have nearly 90 years of experience protecting automobiles, creating innovative technologies, building industry relationships, and growing communities of driving enthusiasts all over the world. Together, both brands will be able to serve their consumers better by bringing automotive culture to new heights – on and off the road – with a focus on compelling content, cultivating communities, and providing car care with purpose.

"We started as an insurance company to protect the vehicles we all love," said Larry Webster, Senior Vice President of Media and Editorial, Hagerty. "But we've grown into an automotive lifestyle brand because the passion of driving enthusiasts is so much bigger than the car themselves. The builders, the stories, the gatherings and – yes – the cars, are why more than 750,000 drivers are part of Hagerty's Driver's Club. Empowering people who love cars of all types is what motivates Mobil 1 and Hagerty to serve driving communities together."

At the SEMA Show, the premier annual automotive trade show in Las Vegas, Mobil 1 and Hagerty announced their collaboration and formalized how they plan to serve driving enthusiasts.

Creating Compelling Content

Hagerty brings a deep knowledge of car culture and a proven ability to connect with enthusiasts through high-quality content such as its existing YouTube video series "Capturing Car Culture" and "Hagerty DIY." Meanwhile, Mobil 1 will provide access to the greatest drivers, cars, and events in the industry as a fixture on the F1 circuit, NASCAR tracks, and extreme motorsport races like the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Together, the industry leaders will collaborate on exclusive, behind-the-scenes content to further showcase the best cars, stories, products and, most importantly, the people behind them as a way to entertain and inform the enthusiast community through all channels including print, digital web, video, and social media.

Cultivating Communities

Hagerty takes car culture seriously by attending, sponsoring, and hosting more than 2,500 events every year and is committed to offering experiential on-ramps for car enthusiasts with its world-class vehicle storage and exclusive social club, Hagerty Garage + Social that provides car lovers with a home away from home. Mobil 1 understands the importance of celebrating driving and highlighting its love of the sport in new ways – such as through its esports and gaming collaborations with Rocket League and Gen.G. Together, the two brands will curate incredible experiences for current driving enthusiasts and cultivate new opportunities to usher in a new community of drivers wherever, and however, they drive.

Car Care with Purpose

Mobil 1 protects engines on the road and track and Hagerty serves more than 750,000 Drivers Club members with roadside service among other benefits – highlighting both brands' deep understanding of the need for regular car maintenance. Consumers can expect to see exclusive product offerings through the partnership. Caring for a car properly is critical, and together, Mobil 1 and Hagerty will continue to create efficiencies for drivers to increase safety, boost performance, and educate vehicle owners and the industry. Ultimately, the expertise, technology, and education from Mobil 1 and Hagerty will help drivers maintain their cars so they can get more out of the drive.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1, the world's leading synthetic motor oil brand, is a brand that has been trusted for more vehicle miles than any one of us sees in our lifetime. Designed to empower our love of driving, Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils – that means more time behind the wheel than under the hood. This technology allows Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil to meet or exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops, all while providing exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Not that you'd ever put your car through any extremes. Join us. For the love of driving.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Marketplace, Broad Arrow Group, Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, The Amelia, Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, Broad Arrow Group and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding the business. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this press release; (ii) our ability to compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain members; and (iii) the other risks and uncertainties listed in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2022. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in those filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobil-1-and-hagerty-make-their-partnership-official-the-legendary-motorsports-and-automotive-brands-are-on-a-mission-to-save-driving-and-celebrate-car-culture-301666563.html

SOURCE Hagerty

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Sales Show EV Tailwinds and Supply-Chain Headwinds

    Ford delivers 158,327 units in October. That's up from 142,644 delivered in September, but down from 175,918 units delivered last year.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Tesla vs. Ford Stock

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford (NYSE: F) are at different stages in supplying that nascent market, but both stocks are down about 35% this year. Ford isn't planning on going all-in with EVs, but it is still focusing on that segment right now. In its third-quarter conference call for investors, the company said it is now the "No. 2 electric brand in the U.S." Ford nearly tripled U.S. EV sales year over year in September and ended the quarter with more than 18,000 units sold.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Surging Ahead of Earnings

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock rode high on a weak market day today -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) company were trading 4.9% higher as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday. The beleaguered company is trying hard to find a footing in the highly competitive EV industry. It started commercial production of its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks only this September after launching in 2020 with a big -- but failed -- production target for 2021.

  • Exclusive-Tesla's Cybertruck to start mass production at end of 2023

    Tesla said last month it was working on readying its Austin, Texas, plant to build the new model with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023. “We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck,” Musk told a conference call with financial analysts. A gradual ramp in the second half of next year to full output for the sharp-angled electric truck would mean that Tesla would not be recording revenue until early 2024 for a full-quarter of production on a new model expected as key to its growth.

  • Tesla Cybertruck mass production slated for next year: report

    Tesla will reportedly begin mass production of the long-awaited Cybertruck at the end of next year. CEO Elon Musk has said it might be the company's best product.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla's 'Real Challenger' Reports Surging Profit

    Tesla stock is trying to bounce back. BYD earnings surged in Q3 amid booming deliveries. But shares are struggling.

  • Tesla closes its first showroom in China in retail strategy shift - sources

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Electric vehicle giant Tesla has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China, a move sources described as one aimed at paring retail costs in its second-largest market. Tesla confirmed the closure of the showroom in Beijing's upscale downtown shopping centre Parkview Green to Reuters on Wednesday. Two people with knowledge of the matter previously said Tesla had shut the Parkview Green showroom late last week.

  • Inventory returning to Honda dealerships, but sales still lag last year

    Honda Motor Co. just had its best sales month in six months, but it still has sold about one-third fewer vehicles in 2022 than in 2021 because of ongoing supply chain issues.

  • Contract Talks for Delta Pilots Drag On. Why a Strike Is Unlikely.

    The Air Line Pilots Association said 99% of Delta pilots voted to authorize union leaders to call a strike if necessary, noting that negotiations have “dragged on for too long.”

  • Volkswagen Divests WeShare Business To MILES Mobility

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) reported the sale of its carsharing service, WeShare, to Berlin based car sharing company MILES Mobility. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. MILES Mobility has acquired UMI Urban Mobility International GmbH from Volkswagen Passenger Cars and, with it, the WeShare car-sharing business and will integrate it into its existing portfolio. Under the new partnership, MILES has ordered more than 10,000 all-electric vehicles from the Audi, Seat/Cupra a

  • Dodge Celebrates Muscle Cars’ Death With Exploding Engines

    What a way to close out the era…

  • Why Ford Stock Couldn't Move Out of the Slow Lane Tuesday

    Technically speaking, Ford (NYSE: F) stock rose on Tuesday. This could potentially affect Ford, as the incumbent carmaker has not yet launched mass production of its own EV pickup, the F150 Lightning. Neither Ford nor Tesla has yet commented on the Reuters article.

  • VW Says The ID.4 Is Too Dull to Get a High Performance R Version

    When we reviewed the Volkswagen ID.4, we didn’t exactly think it was a bad car, but we also didn’t think it was a great one. Really, it was fine. A decent EV. If all you want is an electric car, the ID.4 is an electric car. So we’re not exactly surprised to hear VW confirm there won’t be an I.D4 R, but what is surprising is just how blunt they were about it.

  • Why Are Electric Vehicles So Expensive to Insure?

    The increasing availability of electric vehicles is encouraging to those worried about climate change and how traditional gas-powered vehicles are contributing to it. Here's a closer look at why this is and what drivers of electric vehicles can do to keep their costs down. Electric vehicles employ more complex technology than a lot of traditional gas-powered vehicles.

  • Mercedes-Benz 2023 EQE electric sedan pricing starts at $75K

    Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for its new midsize electric sedan. The EQE will be available with three powertrains and three trims.

  • NIO Has More Covid-Related Problems. That’s Bad News for Tesla.

    The Chinese electric-vehicle maker temporarily pauses production at two plants due to local Covid restrictions, according to reports.

  • Air Lease Corp. secures 3 Boeing 737-8 planes for Aeroitalia

    Aeroitalia CEO Gaetano Intrieri said the lease agreement was a “very important step” for Aeroitalia, as well as a way to strengthen relations with ALC.

  • Mitsubishi Motors says no decision yet on investing in Renault's new EV unit

    Mitsubishi Motors Corp, a junior partner in the Nissan Motor Co and Renault alliance, has not made a decision yet on whether to invest in the French automaker's electric vehicle company, a top executive said on Wednesday. "It's necessary to gain the full understanding of our shareholders and board members, and for this reason, it is necessary to carefully examine the figures," said chief executive Takao Kato. Mitsubishi would consider whether taking part in the EV unit would be beneficial for the Japanese automaker's product development in the future, Kato said.

  • Geely's Zeekr plans electric vehicle sales in Europe in 2023

    Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's premium electric car business plans to sell the first electric vehicle produced under the Zeekr brand in Europe next year, Zeekr's CEO said. Zeekr joins a growing list of Chinese automakers looking to launch or expand sales of electric vehicles in Europe next year, including BYD, Xpeng and Great Wall Motors.

  • Evolito, with an axial-flux motor lighter than Tesla’s, starts ramping up its team

    Last year YASA, a British electric motor startup with a revolutionary “axial-flux” motor, was acquired by Mercedes-Benz to develop ultra-high-performance electric motors for Mercedes’s AMG.EA electric-only platform. YASA’s axial-flux electric motors had previously garnered a reputation for efficiency, high power density, small size and low weight. While Mercedes acquired the automotive rights, they passed on the rights to an aerospace version of the engine.