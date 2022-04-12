Mobile Accelerator Market Size to Grow by USD 6.56 Bn|40% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, Mobile Accelerator Market will witness a YOY growth of 18.0% in 2022 at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (cloud deployment and local deployment) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the primary forces supporting the mobile accelerator market's growth is the growing desire to eliminate complications in mobile application development.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Accelerator Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Mobile Accelerator Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

F5 Networks Inc.

Limelight Networks Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Volaris Group Inc.

Yottaa Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Equinix Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for mobile accelerators. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Rising internet and smartphone penetration would aid the growth of the mobile accelerator market in APAC. Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, Russia, and Brazil are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Mobile Accelerator Market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Report Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The cloud deployment segment's mobile accelerator market share will expand significantly. A cloud-based accelerator platform has a number of advantages, including lowering operating costs through enhanced standardization and application rationalization, enabling seamless and safe cloud app and service launches, and so on. During the projected period, the mobile accelerator market will be driven by such cloud deployment benefits.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the primary forces supporting the mobile accelerator market's growth is the growing desire to eliminate complications in mobile application development. Another element driving market expansion is the increasing use of mobile analytics technologies. However, the complexity of IT systems and latency issues are some of the challenges limiting the growth of the mobile accelerator industry.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Mobile Accelerator Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Based Workload Scheduling Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mobile Accelerator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akamai Technologies Inc., Ascom Holding AG, F5 Networks Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Volaris Group Inc., Yottaa Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Equinix Inc., International Business Machines Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Cloud deployment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Local deployment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akamai Technologies Inc.

10.4 Ascom Holding AG

10.5 F5 Networks Inc.

10.6 Limelight Networks Inc.

10.7 Oracle Corp.

10.8 Qualcomm Inc.

10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.10 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10.11 Volaris Group Inc.

10.12 Yottaa Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-accelerator-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-56-bn40-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-technavio-301521168.html

SOURCE Technavio