U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,800.00
    +49.50 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,828.00
    +301.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,487.25
    +190.75 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.40
    +22.70 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.94
    +1.01 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.00
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0442
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.02
    +6.27 (+22.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5770
    +0.1710 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,581.01
    -2,842.13 (-11.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.36
    -62.52 (-11.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.58 (-1.32%)
     

Mobile Advertising Market: APAC to Occupy 60% Market Share|Display Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile advertising market size is set to grow by USD 111.58 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 9.73%. 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the mobile advertising market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America. The increasing internet penetration in the region will facilitate the mobile advertising market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Advertising Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Advertising Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a Sample Report

Mobile Advertising Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the mobile advertising market by Type (display, search, and SMS) and Geography( APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The mobile advertising market share growth by the display segment will be significant for revenue generation. Display ads are pre-designed ads that appear on the websites and use images, audio, and videos to communicate advertising messages to customers. Newer technologies that enable sophisticated surfacing of ads have allowed service providers to host contextual ads. Furthermore, automated real-time bidding (RTB) and programmatic advertising software that allow clients to select slots more efficiently have become popular in the market. These enable the advertisers to choose and bid on the ad spaces that are relevant to their campaign, based on the demographic segmentation of the audience. All these factors are driving the growth of the display segment.

To know  about the market contribution of each segment - Request a sample report

Mobile Advertising Market: Growth in in-app advertising to drive growth

  • The growth in in-app advertising is a major factor driving the global mobile advertising market share growth. Mobile phone users spend more than 80% of their time on dedicated apps in comparison to the 20% time spent on browsers on their mobile devices.

  • The high amount of time spent on apps has attracted advertisers to focus on in-app advertisements for their products and services. Also, this platform helps app developers to generate revenue without having to charge the users to use their apps. In-app advertisements are not only cost-effective but also help in reaching a targeted audience based on the data collected through the apps and cache files.

  • Furthermore, accessibility is another important beneficial factor for in-app advertising. Since most users have their phones with them around the clock, wherever they go, it is easy to reach them through in-app mobile advertising. Many brands also engage with their target audience through multiple marketing channels and encourage them to post reviews and provide feedback about their products/services. These factors are propelling the popularity of in-app advertising.

To know more about the drivers along with the market trends & challenges - Request a Sample Research Report

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Mobile Advertising Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Mobile Advertising Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Mobile Advertising Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The advertising services market share is expected to reach an estimated USD 188.92 billion value by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5.18%. Download a sample now!

  • The online ad spending market share is expected to increase by USD 241.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.98%. Download a sample now!

Mobile Advertising Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 111.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.89

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Chartboost Inc., Criteo SA, Facebook Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., MOLOCO Inc., Smaato Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Display - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Search - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 SMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 AppLovin Corp.

  • 10.5 Chartboost Inc.

  • 10.6 Criteo SA

  • 10.7 Facebook Inc.

  • 10.8 InMobi Pte. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Matomy Media Group Ltd.

  • 10.10 MOLOCO Inc.

  • 10.11 Smaato Inc.

  • 10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-advertising-market-apac-to-occupy-60-market-sharedisplay-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generationtechnavio-301566545.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Elon Musk warns of tough quarter for Tesla, Spotify forms advisory council for harmful content

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned employees in an internal memo of a “very tough quarter” for the company; Spotify is forming an advisory council to deal with harmful content after its Joe Rogan backlash; Revlon stock falls on possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy news.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK tests pandemic low as market sell-off batters fund

    A meltdown across equity and cryptocurrency markets Monday is dragging Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Invest down hard.

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Market Rout Evokes Memories of Trading Before Lehman Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Quincy Krosby couldn’t wait for Monday’s trading session to be over.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was Sentient“I was glued to the screen,” LPL Financial’s chief equity strategist sa

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Conv

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Fed Meeting, Key Inflation Report Next

    Dow Jones futures were higher following Monday's stock market plunge. Another pivotal inflation report is due out Tuesday.

  • Wharton's Siegel: Now's a Good Time to Buy Stocks

    Some experts think the market has further to fall, as inflation roars and the Federal Reserve readies further interest-rate hikes.

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • GM CEO says 'we are selling every truck we can build'

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Monday the automaker is "selling every truck we can build" and expanding North American truck-building capacity, even as U.S. gasoline prices hit record highs. Barra made her comments during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting. GM is pursuing a two-track strategy: Investing heavily in electric vehicles for North America, China and other markets, and funding those investments by trying to maximize profits from its North American combustion pickup truck and large SUV lineups.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • Snap shares are down 74% in 2022 — here’s why

    Shares of Snap are getting hammered so far this year, falling 76%, and it could get worse here's why.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were all tumbling Monday, and the major stock indices were sliding as well. Investors are worried that rising inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's response to it -- could drag the economy into a recession.