Mobile Advertising Market: APAC to Occupy 60% Market Share|Display Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile advertising market size is set to grow by USD 111.58 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 9.73%. 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the mobile advertising market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA, North America, and South America. The increasing internet penetration in the region will facilitate the mobile advertising market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Advertising Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mobile Advertising Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the mobile advertising market by Type (display, search, and SMS) and Geography( APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The mobile advertising market share growth by the display segment will be significant for revenue generation. Display ads are pre-designed ads that appear on the websites and use images, audio, and videos to communicate advertising messages to customers. Newer technologies that enable sophisticated surfacing of ads have allowed service providers to host contextual ads. Furthermore, automated real-time bidding (RTB) and programmatic advertising software that allow clients to select slots more efficiently have become popular in the market. These enable the advertisers to choose and bid on the ad spaces that are relevant to their campaign, based on the demographic segmentation of the audience. All these factors are driving the growth of the display segment.

Mobile Advertising Market: Growth in in-app advertising to drive growth

The growth in in-app advertising is a major factor driving the global mobile advertising market share growth. Mobile phone users spend more than 80% of their time on dedicated apps in comparison to the 20% time spent on browsers on their mobile devices.

The high amount of time spent on apps has attracted advertisers to focus on in-app advertisements for their products and services. Also, this platform helps app developers to generate revenue without having to charge the users to use their apps. In-app advertisements are not only cost-effective but also help in reaching a targeted audience based on the data collected through the apps and cache files.

Furthermore, accessibility is another important beneficial factor for in-app advertising. Since most users have their phones with them around the clock, wherever they go, it is easy to reach them through in-app mobile advertising. Many brands also engage with their target audience through multiple marketing channels and encourage them to post reviews and provide feedback about their products/services. These factors are propelling the popularity of in-app advertising.

Mobile Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 111.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Chartboost Inc., Criteo SA, Facebook Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., MOLOCO Inc., Smaato Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Display - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Search - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 SMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 AppLovin Corp.

10.5 Chartboost Inc.

10.6 Criteo SA

10.7 Facebook Inc.

10.8 InMobi Pte. Ltd.

10.9 Matomy Media Group Ltd.

10.10 MOLOCO Inc.

10.11 Smaato Inc.

10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

