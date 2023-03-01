Mobile Advertising Market Exhibits 23.2% CAGR to Hit USD 621.63 Billion by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Mobile Advertising Market size is projected to reach USD 621.63 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune,India, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mobile Advertising Market Size was valued at USD 117.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 144.08 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 621.63 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of mobile campaigns and the integration of VR & AR with mobile advertising platform are expected to enhance industry progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Mobile Advertising Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”

Key Industry Development-

Mobvista completed the acquisition of Reyun, a Chinese third-party-based marketing technology firm, for nearly USD 233 million. This acquisition was undertaken for the completion of martech SaaS product matrix and boost Mobvista’s SaaS tooling ecosystem.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 23.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 40.67 Billion Base Year 2021 Mobile Advertising Market Size in 2021 USD 117.97 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Format, Vertical, Region













Key Takeaways-

Mobile Advertising Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 621.63 Billion in 2029

VR plays a significant role in bridging the gap between experience and action while offering digital experience to promote products and services.

Brands that offer products on e-commerce sites offer significant discounts and coupons to attract customers and build brand awareness and loyalty while boosting the market in the near future.

Tourism businesses promote tourism destination videos that enhance the customer experience, which has a positive impact on catching and retaining new customers.

Mobile Advertising Market Size in North America was USD 40.668 Billion 2021

Drivers & Restraints-

The use of mobile advertising for promotional videos, photos, and other materials is expected to improve the user experience through extensive adoption of location-based technology.

Brands' increasing investment in advertising is anticipated to fuel mobile advertising adoption, as seen in Amazon's 2020 investment of approximately USD 22.0 billion, a rise of USD 3.0 billion compared to previous years.

Furthermore, growth in social media and e-commerce penetration is likely to boost the mobile advertising market. Nonetheless, industry growth may be affected by concerns around customer data privacy.

Regional Insights-

The mobile advertising market in North America is expected to dominate the global market share due to the presence of major players, with the regional market valued at USD 40.66 billion in 2021. The rising digital channel spending in the U.S. is anticipated to drive demand for the product and boost industry progress.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the expansion of digital advertising is expected to drive the demand for mobile advertising. The rising number of digital advertisements by out-stream video and mobile & social spending is expected to further elevate mobile advertising adoption.

In the Asia Pacific region, the increasing smartphone market across China, India, and South East Asian industries is expected to boost adoption. Additionally, the rising internet usage in the region is anticipated to fuel the adoption of digital advertising.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report-

Meta Platforms, Inc. (U.S.)

Alphabet, Inc. (Google) (U.S.)

Chartboost (U.S.)

AppLovin Corporation (U.S.)

Twitter, Inc. (U.S.)

InMobi (India)

Smaato, Inc. (U.S.)

Epom (Ukraine)

Mobvista (China)

Mintegral (Beijing)





Major Table of Contents-

Global Mobile Advertising Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Format Type (USD) Search Display Digital Video Other(Lead generation, Audio, Others) By Vertical (USD) Retail & E-Commerce Media & Entertainment Healthcare BFSI Education Travel & Tourism Automotive Others (Telecom, Agriculture, Others) By Region (USD) North America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific South America

North America Mobile Advertising Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Format Type (USD) Search Display Digital Video Other(Lead generation, Audio, Others) By Vertical (USD) Retail & E-Commerce Media & Entertainment Healthcare BFSI Education Travel & Tourism Automotive Others (Telecom, Agriculture, Others) By Country (USD) United States By Format Type Canada By Format Type Mexico By Format Type

Europe Mobile Advertising Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Format Type (USD) Search Display Digital Video Other(Lead generation, Audio, Others) By Vertical (USD) Retail & E-Commerce Media & Entertainment Healthcare BFSI Education Travel & Tourism Automotive Others (Telecom, Agriculture, Others) By Country (USD) United Kingdom By Format Type Germany By Format Type France By Format Type Italy By Format Type Spain By Format Type Russia By Format Type Benelux By Format Type Nordics By Format Type Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!

FAQ:

How big is the Mobile Advertising Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 144.08 billion in 2022 to USD 621.63 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

How big is Mobile Advertising Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 40.668 Billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

