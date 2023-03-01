U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Mobile Advertising Market Exhibits 23.2% CAGR to Hit USD 621.63 Billion by 2029 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Mobile Advertising Market size is projected to reach USD 621.63 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune,India, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mobile Advertising Market Size was valued at USD 117.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 144.08 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 621.63 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of mobile campaigns and the integration of VR & AR with mobile advertising platform are expected to enhance industry progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Mobile Advertising Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”

Key Industry Development-

Mobvista completed the acquisition of Reyun, a Chinese third-party-based marketing technology firm, for nearly USD 233 million. This acquisition was undertaken for the completion of martech SaaS product matrix and boost Mobvista’s SaaS tooling ecosystem.


Request a free sample PDF - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mobile-advertising-market-102496


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

23.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD 40.67 Billion

Base Year

2021

Mobile Advertising Market Size in 2021

USD 117.97 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Format, Vertical, Region




Key Takeaways-

  • Mobile Advertising Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 621.63 Billion in 2029

  • VR plays a significant role in bridging the gap between experience and action while offering digital experience to promote products and services.

  • Brands that offer products on e-commerce sites offer significant discounts and coupons to attract customers and build brand awareness and loyalty while boosting the market in the near future.

  • Tourism businesses promote tourism destination videos that enhance the customer experience, which has a positive impact on catching and retaining new customers.

  • Mobile Advertising Market Size in North America was USD 40.668 Billion 2021

Drivers & Restraints-

  • The use of mobile advertising for promotional videos, photos, and other materials is expected to improve the user experience through extensive adoption of location-based technology.

  • Brands' increasing investment in advertising is anticipated to fuel mobile advertising adoption, as seen in Amazon's 2020 investment of approximately USD 22.0 billion, a rise of USD 3.0 billion compared to previous years.

  • Furthermore, growth in social media and e-commerce penetration is likely to boost the mobile advertising market. Nonetheless, industry growth may be affected by concerns around customer data privacy.

Regional Insights-

The mobile advertising market in North America is expected to dominate the global market share due to the presence of major players, with the regional market valued at USD 40.66 billion in 2021. The rising digital channel spending in the U.S. is anticipated to drive demand for the product and boost industry progress.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the expansion of digital advertising is expected to drive the demand for mobile advertising. The rising number of digital advertisements by out-stream video and mobile & social spending is expected to further elevate mobile advertising adoption.

In the Asia Pacific region, the increasing smartphone market across China, India, and South East Asian industries is expected to boost adoption. Additionally, the rising internet usage in the region is anticipated to fuel the adoption of digital advertising.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report-

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Alphabet, Inc. (Google) (U.S.)

  • Chartboost (U.S.)

  • AppLovin Corporation (U.S.)

  • Twitter, Inc. (U.S.)

  • InMobi (India)

  • Smaato, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Epom (Ukraine)

  • Mobvista (China)

  • Mintegral (Beijing)


Access Full Report- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102496


Major Table of Contents-

  • Global Mobile Advertising Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Format Type (USD)

      • Search

      • Display

      • Digital Video

      • Other(Lead generation, Audio, Others)

    • By Vertical (USD)

      • Retail & E-Commerce

      • Media & Entertainment

      • Healthcare

      • BFSI

      • Education

      • Travel & Tourism

      • Automotive

      • Others (Telecom, Agriculture, Others)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

      • South America

  • North America Mobile Advertising Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Format Type (USD)

      • Search

      • Display

      • Digital Video

      • Other(Lead generation, Audio, Others)

    • By Vertical (USD)

      • Retail & E-Commerce

      • Media & Entertainment

      • Healthcare

      • BFSI

      • Education

      • Travel & Tourism

      • Automotive

      • Others (Telecom, Agriculture, Others)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By Format Type

      • Canada

        • By Format Type

      • Mexico

        • By Format Type

  • Europe Mobile Advertising Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Format Type (USD)

      • Search

      • Display

      • Digital Video

      • Other(Lead generation, Audio, Others)

    • By Vertical (USD)

      • Retail & E-Commerce

      • Media & Entertainment

      • Healthcare

      • BFSI

      • Education

      • Travel & Tourism

      • Automotive

      • Others (Telecom, Agriculture, Others)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United Kingdom

        • By Format Type

      • Germany

        • By Format Type

      • France

        • By Format Type

      • Italy

        • By Format Type

      • Spain

        • By Format Type

      • Russia

        • By Format Type

      • Benelux

        • By Format Type

      • Nordics

        • By Format Type

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…!

Related Report-

Mobile Security Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2027

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Revenue Growth Forecast to 2029

Mobile Payment Market Share, Revenue And Growth Rate Till 2028

Mobile Point of Sale (POS) Market Share, Industry Report, 2023-2030

FAQ:

How big is the Mobile Advertising Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 144.08 billion in 2022 to USD 621.63 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

How big is Mobile Advertising Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 40.668 Billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


