Mobile Advertising Market Grows Worth $111.58 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Industry Planning Structure for the New Normal | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile advertising market is expected to grow by USD 111.58 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Mobile Advertising Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of Mobile Advertising Market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Chartboost Inc., Criteo SA, Facebook Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., MOLOCO Inc., Smaato Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Growth in in-app advertising has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising privacy and security concerns might hamper the market growth.

Mobile Advertising Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mobile Advertising Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

Mobile Advertising Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile advertising market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rapid growth of programmatic advertising as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile advertising market growth during the next few years.

Mobile Advertising Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mobile Advertising Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Mobile Advertising Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Mobile Advertising Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile advertising market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mobile advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mobile advertising market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile advertising market vendors

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses – Download a Free Sample Now!

Related Reports
Digital OOH Market - The digital OOH market has the potential to grow by USD 5.08 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00%. Download a free sample report now!

Outdoor Advertising Market -The outdoor advertising market size has the potential to grow by USD 8.55 billion during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!

Mobile Advertising Market Scope


Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 111.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.89

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and
MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 60%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea),
and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Chartboost Inc., Criteo
SA, Facebook Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media
Group Ltd., MOLOCO Inc., Smaato Inc., and Verizon
Communications Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer
dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast
period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are
looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get
segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-advertising-market-grows-worth-111-58-bn-from-2021-to-2025--industry-planning-structure-for-the-new-normal--17000--technavio-reports-301388301.html

SOURCE Technavio

