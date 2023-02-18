U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,553.09
    +712.67 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Mobile advertising market size to increase by USD 290.16 billion; APAC to account for 49% of market growth - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Advertising Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 290.16 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 12.54%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 197.46 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Advertising Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Advertising Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global mobile advertising market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 49% of market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. Customers' strong preference for online purchasing, which is driven by rising disposable income, net connectivity, and mobile device penetration rate, is fueling the market. With the growing use of apps and web browsers, as well as Wi-Fi and mobile internet connections like 5G, advertisers now have the opportunity to leverage in-app advertising as a powerful marketing tool. These variables will support market expansion During the forecast period. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The mobile advertising market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers mobile advertising ads which get displayed on mobile handsets and tablets. Under this unified segment, the company includes products and services such as Google Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, YouTube, and hardware.

  • Criteo SA – Under its unified business segment the company offers a mobile advertising platform that allows advertisers to publish text, graphic or animated advertisements on mobile websites.

  • AppLovin Corp. - The company's key offerings include AppDiscovery, marketing software, MAX monetization software, and SparkLabs an in-house creative studio to boost mobile apps.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growth in in-app advertising, the introduction of video advertisements, and emerging trends in social media will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising privacy and security concern is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on type, the market is segmented into search, display, video, and others. The search segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Related reports:

The cloud advertising market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 296.12 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (retail, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others), deployment (private, public, and hybrid), and (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The in-game advertising market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,182.68 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (static ads, dynamic ads, and advergaming) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this mobile advertising market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile advertising market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the mobile advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile advertising market vendors

Mobile Advertising Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 290.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.0

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Criteo SA, DIGI117 Ltd., Digital Turbine Inc., DotC United Group, EPOM, GUMGUM Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., ironSource Ltd., Leadbolt Pty Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., Media and Games Invest SE, Meta Platforms Inc., MOLOCO Inc., Otello Corp. ASA, Unity Software Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Yeahmobi Inc., and Zynga Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

Global Mobile Advertising Market 2023-2027
Global Mobile Advertising Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-advertising-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-290-16-billion-apac-to-account-for-49-of-market-growth---technavio-301748790.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a “Top Pick,” investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on three stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s dive into the details and find out wh

  • Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and Grocery Stores Have a Problem Bigger Than Inflation

    Higher prices are an issue, but they're not the biggest problem facing America's largest supermarkets.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • CNBC's Becky Quick Fires Back at Viewer Upset About Network's Coverage of Tesla

    CNBC correspondent Becky Quick was quick to correct a disgruntled Twitter commenter on Feb. 17 when it came to her stance on the Tesla recall announced by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration on Feb. 16. When the user tagged her in a tweet commenting that she should look at other recalls besides Tesla's and pointing her toward an Apple security issue identified on Feb. 14 (which was not a recall), she had no problem clarifying her thoughts on the matter -- with an equal serving of salt. Commenters in the thread quickly jumped back into the use of the word "recall," which Musk pushed back on publicly after the NHTSA announcement in a Twitter exchange with Ark Invest Director Sam Korus.

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    Presidents Day is just around the corner. On Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to trade on Presidents Day.

  • JPMorgan’s top strategist warns markets could be heading for another ‘Volmageddon’

    “While history doesn’t repeat, it often rhymes,” Marko Kolanovic warned.

  • Meta just gave thousands of employees poor performance reviews that could clear the way for more layoffs during its ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.

  • Former Google Employee Issues Scathing Warning About Tech Giant

    High-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon , Google and Microsoft have affected tens of thousands while an uncertain economic future have brought many former forces from growth to, if not survival, then stagnation. Seshadri joined Google after the "no-code development platform " AppSheet he co-founded was acquired by the tech giant in 2020. "The way I see it, Google has four core cultural problems," Seshadri writes in the viral blog post.

  • Why energy stocks are sitting out the 2023 rally

    Energy stocks have been largely sitting out the recent broader market rally, despite a stellar 2022 performance. But there's hope.

  • 14 dividend stocks that rose 100% or more in 5 years as the payouts doubled

    DEEP DIVE In basketball, a double-double is a combination of at least 10 or more of the following in a game: points scored, rebounds, assists, blocked shots or steals. For dividend stocks, you might find a screen of double-doubles below to be fascinating.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed the most recent trading day at $1.81, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session.

  • Lithium miner Sigma jumps on report Tesla considering buyout

    Tesla has been speaking with potential advisers about a bid, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, and added that Sigma Lithium is one of the many mining options the electric-vehicle maker is exploring as it mulls its own refining. Tesla and Sigma Lithium did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Sigma is finishing construction of a hard rock lithium mine in Brazil that it expects to open by April.

  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- Bao Fan’s knack for closing complicated deals and spotting rising tech stars made him one of China’s most influential financiers. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has ArrivedHis sudden di

  • Natural-Gas Slump Could Last, Says Producer EQT

    EQT, the largest U.S. natural-gas producer, said the market could remain oversupplied for a while. Producers may have to slow their activity.

  • Good News: There's an Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla said to consider buying Canadian miner Sigma Lithium: report

    MARKET PULSE Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is considering buying Canadian miner Sigma Lithium Corp. (CA:SGML) Bloomberg News reported late Friday, citing people familiar with the talks. Tesla has been talking with advisers about a potential bid, and Sigma Lithium is one of “multiple mining options” being explored, the report said.

  • Albemarle, Lithium Stocks Beat the Market for Years. Until Now.

    The lithium sector took a dive on a risk off day for the market. Shares of Livent, SQM, and others dropped a lot.

  • Penn Entertainment acquires full ownership of Barstool Sports for $388M

    Penn Entertainment has secured the remaining interest in Barstool Sports for $388 million. The Wyomissing-based casino operator announced the deal's close on Friday, bringing the total cost of the Barstool acquisition to $551 million three years after it bought an initial 36% stake in the sports media company for $163 million in cash and stock. Shares in Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) were trading down slightly at $31.94 early Friday afternoon.

  • Is AT&T (T) a Good Pick for Value Investors?

    Is AT&T (T) a great pick from the value investor's perspective right now? Read on to know more.