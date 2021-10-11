U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

Mobile Advertising Market Worth $408.58 Billion at 32.5% CAGR; Increasing Usage of Various Apps to Drive Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Key Companies Covered in Mobile Advertising Market Research Report are Inmobi Technologies Private Ltd., Facebook, Inc., Mobvista International Technology Ltd., Google LLC, Mintegral International Ltd., Chartboost, Inc., AppLovin Corporation, Epom Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., Smaato, Inc.,Other key market players .

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile advertising market is set to gain momentum from the emergence of numerous innovative formats of video ads, namely, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), 360-degree, and vertical videos. Such videos are helping the companies in attracting the attention of their consumer bases. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in a recently published report, titled, “Mobile Advertising Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Advertising Type (In-App Ads, Mobile Rich Media, Video Ads, Banner Ads, Others), By Vertical (Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, E-Commerce, Travel & Tourism, Automotive, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the mobile advertising market size was USD 44.12 billion in 2018. However, it is set to reach USD 408.58 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mobile-advertising-market-102496

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the companies operating in the mobile advertising market. They are as follows:

  • Inmobi Technologies Private Ltd.

  • Facebook, Inc.

  • Mobvista International Technology Ltd.

  • Google LLC

  • Mintegral International Ltd.

  • Chartboost, Inc.

  • AppLovin Corporation

  • Epom Ltd.

  • Matomy Media Group Ltd.

  • Smaato, Inc.

  • Other key market players

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019 to 2026

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

32.5%

2026 Value Projection

USD 408.58 Billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 44.12 Billion

Historical Data for

2015 to 2017

No. of Pages

120

Tables, Charts & Figures

43

Segments covered

By Advertisement Type; By Vertical; and By Region

Growth Drivers

Location-based Technology is Expected to Drive Innovations in the Market

Rising Demand for Apps for Accessing Social Media, Music, & eBook is Expected to Boost the Market

Rising Number of Smartphone Users to Propel Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Advertising through mobile is Likely to Raise the Privacy Concerns Among the Customers


This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • What are the mobile advertising market trends, challenges, and opportunities?

  • How will the market be affected in near future?

  • How many companies are set to lead the market in terms of maximum share?

  • Which segment would lead the market?

  • Which region is likely to dominate in the coming years by gaining more revenue?

  • What are the significant strategies followed by key players to compete in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Number of Smartphone Users to Propel Growth

In today’s technology-driven world, smartphones are being adopted at a rapid rate worldwide. It is therefore, transforming the socialization and communication patterns of the masses. Smartphone users are capable of accessing various services and content with the help of the internet through many apps. They are also able to perform tasks, such as playing games, surfing the web, watching videos, reading e-books, accessing social media platforms, and listening to music. Such apps are present in both Play Store and App Store for Android, as well as iOS users. Besides, users are capable of purchasing furniture, clothes, and even groceries with the help of these apps.

The above-mentioned factors are supporting the advertisers to gain access to multiple layers of information regarding the user’s most preferred brands, hobbies, and shopping interests. The vast amount of data is further being used by them to showcase advertises of the related products and services to a particular smartphone user in the forms of images, videos, and banners. In games, they are providing in-app advertising by promising extended game time, rewards, and more to the user. However, the rising concerns about privacy may hinder the mobile advertising market growth during the forthcoming years.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/mobile-advertising-market-102496

Segment-

Increasing Usage of Social Media Platforms to Favor Growth of In-app Ad Segment

In terms of advertisement type, the market is grouped into banner ads, video ads, mobile rich media, in-app ads, and others. Out of these, the in-app ad segment is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth backed by their increasing adoption by advertisers across the globe. These ads provide improved graphical features and are provided in the most-used apps of the consumers. As the youngsters nowadays, spend most of their time on various social media platforms, advertisers are targeting them and are spending huge sums for developing eye-catching in-app ads.

The video ads segment acquired a 25.0% mobile advertising market share in 2018. It is likely to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the rising usage of smartphones. Also, the introduction to several platforms, such as YoutTube and Netflix, have made it easier for advertisers to promote their products by using good visual content.

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Stable Telecom Infrastructure to Skyrocket Demand in Asia Pacific

Based on geography, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, in 2018, North America procured USD 16.07 billion mobile advertising market revenue. This growth is attributable to the maximum expenditure by advertisers on developing more mobile ad in this region. Reputed organizations, such as Facebook, Inc., and Google LLC present in this region are supporting the adoption of mobile ads in the U.S. In the coming years, the expenditure on television is likely to become lesser than the expenditure on digital platforms.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to become one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. The increasing number of internet users, provision of stable telecom infrastructure, and expansion of the smartphone market would aid in spurring growth. China is considered to possess the biggest smartphone market in this region. India would also experience high growth on account of the expansion of video advertising industry. Apps, such as TikTok are very popular in this country because of the presence of young generation. It would also contribute to market growth.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mobile-advertising-market-102496

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Strengthen their Positions

Companies present in the market are mainly focusing on partnering up with other enterprises to launch innovative products. It is not only helping them in gaining more sales, but is also widening their geographical presence. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

  • May 2019: Facebook India joined hands with advertising agencies, namely, McCann and Mullen Lintas, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, and Wunderman Thompson, to launch the ‘Thumbstoppers’. It is meant for mobile advertising and would transform storytelling.

  • July 2017: Smaato, a real-time advertising platform based in the U.S., integrated a vast amount of mobile audience data from adsquare to Smaato Demand Platform (SDX). It is set to be a means of transparent and neutral mobile data exchange.

Quick Buy- Mobile Advertising Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102496

Major Table of Content for Mobile Advertising Market:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Mobile Advertising Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

      • By Advertising Type

        • In-App Ads

        • Mobile Rich Media

        • Video Ads

        • Banner Ads

        • Others (Native ad, Reward ad, etc.)

      • By Vertical (Value)

        • Retail

        • Media & Entertainment

        • Healthcare

        • BFSI

        • E-Commerce

        • Travel & Tourism

        • Automotive

        • Others (Telecom, Education, etc.)

      • By Geography (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East and Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued..!!!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mobile-advertising-market-102496

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offerings (Solution, Services), By Function (Operation-Focused, and Customer-Facing), By Type (Online and Offline), By Application (Predictive Analytics, In-Store Visual Monitoring & Surveillance, Customer Relationship Management, Market Forecasting), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Automotive, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Blockchain Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform/Solution and Blockchain as a service), By Type (Public blockchain, Private blockchain), By Applications (Digital Identity Payments, Smart Contracts), By Deployment (Proof of Concept, Pilot and Production), By Industry (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Application (Pain Management, Education & Training, Surgery, Patient Care Management, Rehabilitation & Therapy Procedures, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Retail Store Type (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Retail Chains), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Strategy & Planning, and In-store Operations), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/mobile-advertising-market-9669


