Mobile App Kaspi.kz Rises After $1 Billion US IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Kaspi.kz shares briefly climbed as much as 1.6% after the Kazakhstan mobile app company’s upsized US initial public offering, the first such deal to raise at least $1 billion since October.

The US shares rose as high as $93.43 each in New York before retreating back towards their IPO price. The firm’s largest shareholders sold 11.3 million American depositary shares of Kaspi.kz for $92 apiece, according to a statement Friday confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. Its London-traded global depositary receipts dropped 4.7% to $92.50 in London on Friday.

It was the world’s biggest debut since Birkenstock Holding Plc raised $1.48 billion three months ago. Dozens of IPO candidates are looking for any sign that a two-year lull in listings might be coming to an end.

Kaspi.kz Chairman Vyacheslav Kim, Chief Executive Officer Mikheil Lomtadze and Asia Equity Partners Ltd. earlier had planned to sell 9 million shares, according to the filings. The company, which has a market value of about $18 billion, isn’t receiving any proceeds from the IPO.

Kaspi.kz, operating in Kazakhstan, offers the Kaspi.kz Super App, a mobile app for consumers with a diverse range of services, and the Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants and entrepreneurs. The consumer app had 13.5 million average monthly active users as of Sept. 30, according to the filing.

Kaspi.kz is also listed on both the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange. The company said it had net income of $1.27 billion on revenue of $2.83 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

The offering of the US shares is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. The shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol KSPI.

