Mobile App Kaspi.kz’s US IPO Raises $1 Billion for Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Kaspi.kz’s largest shareholders raised about $1 billion in an upsized initial public offering as the Kazakhstan mobile app company adds momentum to US listings, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investors sold 11.3 million American depositary shares of Kaspi.kz for $92 apiece on Thursday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.

Kaspi.kz, whose US shares are set to begin trading Friday in New York, has a market value of more than $17 billion based on the outstanding stock listed in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Thursday’s offering is the largest on a US exchange since Birkenstock Holding Plc’s $1.48 billion listing in October. Dozens of IPO candidates are looking for any sign that a two-year lull in listings might be coming to an end.

Kaspi.kz Chairman Vyacheslav Kim, Chief Executive Officer Mikheil Lomtadze and Asia Equity Partners Ltd. earlier had planned to sell 9 million shares, according to the filings. The company isn’t receiving any proceeds from the IPO.

Kaspi.kz, operating in Kazakhstan, offers the Kaspi.kz Super App, a mobile app for consumers with a diverse range of services, and the Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants and entrepreneurs. The consumer app had 13.5 million average monthly active users as of Sept. 30, according to the filing.

The company’s London-traded global depositary receipts closed at $97.10 each on Thursday. Kaspi.kz is also listed on both the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange.

Kaspi.kz said it had net income of $1.27 billion on revenue of $2.83 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30.

The offering of the US shares is being led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. The shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under symbol KSPI.

--With assistance from Bailey Lipschultz and Ryan Gould.

