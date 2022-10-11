U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,573.80
    -38.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,102.65
    -100.23 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,375.68
    -166.42 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,673.34
    -18.58 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.28
    -1.85 (-2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.24 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9695
    -0.0014 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9330
    +0.0450 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7730
    +0.0820 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,932.08
    -388.56 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.13
    -2.19 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,883.23
    -76.08 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Mobile Application Market is Projected to Reach US$ 434.33 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

Mobile Application Market is expected to reach US$ 434.33 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Mobile Application Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2719/mobile-application-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.


What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the mobile application market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Increasing demand for mobile applications is likely to increase in the following years, mainly owing to the smartphone proliferation, growing internet penetration, and rising use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in mobile applications (apps).

  • The mobile applications are easily downloaded from application distribution platforms such as App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Mobile Application Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Store Type (Google Store, Apple Store, Others),

  • By Application (Gaming, Music & Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Social Networking, Retail & e-Commerce, Others),

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Mobile Application Market Insights

Market Trends by Store Type

The market has been classified into google store, apple store, and others. Under these, the apple store segment held a significant market share of >61% in 2021. This is mainly attributed to comparatively higher monetization rate of iOS apps for revenue gained from in-app purchases & premium apps, thereby boosts the segment growth in the coming years.

Market Trends by Application Type

The market has been classified Gaming, Music & Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Social Networking, Retail & e-Commerce, Others. Under these, the gaming segment held a significant market share of more than 42% in 2021. and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North America market held the highest market share of more than 31% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years. Presence of key market players in the region, increasing smartphone penetration, strong in-app consumer expenditure, and a relatively higher number of mobile application downloads, further bolsters the regional market growth during the review period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Mobile Application Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2719/mobile-application-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Apple Inc. (US)

  • Google LLC,

  • Microsoft Corporation,

  • Amazon Inc.,

  • Gameloft SE (France)

  • Netflix Inc.,

  • Ubisoft Entertainment (France)

  • Practo (India)

  • Cure.fit (India)

  • Xiaomi Corp (China)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Mobile Application Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

1. Music Streaming Market
https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2718/music-streaming-market.html

2. Fitness App Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2691/fitness-app-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


Recommended Stories

  • Is NIO Stock a Buy Now?

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in Sept. 2018. However, both NIO and Li are still far ahead of their smaller American counterparts like Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID), which expects to produce 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles this year, and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which is trying to ramp up its production to manufacture 25,000 vehicles this year.

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Shareholders in Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) have lost 89%, as stock drops 3.8% this past week

    Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Carnival Corporation...

  • Bank stocks: What to expect as JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Morgan Stanley prepare to report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Are Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. However, the company's...

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Why Twilio, Snowflake, and Appian Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.

  • 3 Hyper-Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Many hyper-growth stocks skyrocketed to all-time highs last year as overly bullish investors convinced themselves it was reasonable to pay 30, 40, or even 50 times sales for unprofitable tech companies. Let's take a look at three promising hyper-growth stocks that investors should consider buying today before the bulls come back: Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET).

  • ExxonMobil Is Considering a Big Splash to Enhance Its Low Carbon Ambitions

    Shares of the oil company focused on utilizing carbon dioxide have spiked more than 60% from their bottom in late July, fueled by acquisition speculation and higher oil prices. According to a recent Bloomberg report, oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is among the interested bidders. Here's a look at why Exxon is exploring an acquisition of Denbury.

  • 1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    Video game retailer GameStop sells for 59% less than its 52-week high, and meal-kit specialist Blue Apron has fallen back into penny stock territory. The next meme stock with real potential to return to penny-stock status may be AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC). Although a good portion of the audience populating this cinema chain's theaters has returned, the movie theater stock faces an uncertain future as it tries to overcome numerous struggles.

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.

  • Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

    Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $36.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day.

  • 3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Each Yield More Than 6%

    There's a well-known principle in retirement planning called the 4% rule. One way to supplement income in retirement and make sure that withdrawals don't deplete the nest egg too quickly is to invest in dividend stocks. Dividend stocks generate income without the need to sell assets.

  • This industry could be worth $180 billion by 2040. Citigroup offers four stock names to play it, and a few more to think about.

    It's looking like a rough day for stocks. Our call of the day is a look at the future and a billion-dollar industry and some stocks to play it, from Citigroup.

  • Down 46%, Is Royal Caribbean Stock Finally a Buy?

    Trading recently for $43 per share, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was down a staggering 46% year to date -- despite a booming sales recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With their tight spaces and often poor ventilation, passenger ships became ideal incubators for the fast-spreading virus. The dramatic drop in income (Royal Caribbean generated an operating loss of $4.6 billion in 2020 and $3.87 billion in 2021) forced the company to sell some of its older ships, issue new shares, and tap the debt markets to raise the capital it needed to survive.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we discuss 5 dividend stocks that are too cheap to ignore. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. As the market plunges to its new lows in 2022, investors are […]

  • Meta’s Metaverse Push Is Racking Up Big Losses. Today, Zuckerberg Makes His Case.

    Mark Zuckerberg will provide an update on the company's push into the metaverse at the annual Meta Connect gathering.

  • Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Earnings

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.9x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • 1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst James Faucette has a price target on Mastercard (NYSE: MA) -- one of the top dogs in the payments industry -- of $441. Let's find out why Faucette might be so excited about Mastercard's future. In 2022 alone Mastercard is down nearly 19%, despite the business's continued success.