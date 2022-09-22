U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,772.25
    -34.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,081.00
    -201.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,574.25
    -135.75 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.00
    -18.10 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.33
    +0.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.70
    -9.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.15 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9824
    -0.0019 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    +0.83 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3480
    +0.3120 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,446.01
    -498.88 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.72
    -17.15 (-3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.08
    -328.05 (-1.20%)
     

Mobile Application Stores Market Share to Surpass US$ 1027.21 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

0
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

United States is projected to lead the global mobile application stores market by 2032. The United States is predicted to emerge as a very profitable market for mobile games applications in terms of paid mobile games, in-app payment, and a quickly growing mobile app user base

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mobile application stores market size is expected to grow from US$ 165.9 billion in 2022 to US$ 1027.21 billion by 2032. The sales of mobile application stores are expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% during 2022-2032.

The mobile application stores market has grown significantly as a result of the rising use of smartphones. The adoption of mobile application stores is growing as a result of people using social networking apps frequently and downloading new and exciting games. The exponential increase in smartphone users is a major factor in the expansion of mobile application stores market. Online marketplaces where customers can buy or download smartphone applications are receiving significant investments.

The mobile application stores market share is expected to rise due to the exponential growth of application development programmes. One of the primary things propelling the global mobile application stores market forward is gaming applications. Despite iOS and Android, Apple and Google control more than 95% of the mobile application store market outside of China. Both mobile operating systems came pre-installed with a few apps at first, but they quickly added application stores, allowing independent developers to create apps and games.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-234

The popularity of mobile application stores has skyrocketed as tens of thousands of developers begin to create apps and games for the platforms. In less than five years, both Apple and Google had more than one million apps and games available, generating millions of dollars in application sales for each company. As a result, this factor is expected to improve mobile application store sales during the projection period. These two platforms have expanded their capacity to accommodate consumer apps.

Mobile application stores are developed to satisfy current consumer habits, such as downloading new programmes or updating existing ones. The most common trend driving the growth of the mobile application stores market is the increase in gaming application downloads.

Key Takeaways from Mobile Application Stores Market

  • In 2021, the Apple Store category had the largest market share in the mobile application shops market, accounting for more than 62 percent of total sales.

  • The gaming application sector led the mobile application stores industry in 2021, accounting for 42% of total revenue.

  • The music and entertainment application segment is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR of over 13.5% between 2022 and 2032.

  • North America dominated the mobile app stores market in 2021, accounting for more than 31.83% of sales.

  • India and China are projected to remain large markets with tremendous growth potential for all mobile application store participants.

  • Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest expanding market for mobile application stores, owing to the region's potential for internet penetration and smartphone usage.

“Companies must consider whether developing a custom solution in-house will be more useful than a Mobile Application Stores solution. Adopting a solution as part of a broader technology package may also be an attractive technique for Mobile Application Stores companies. – FMI Analyst

Factors Restraining Mobile Application Stores Market Growth

  • One of the key restraining factors in the global mobile application stores market is the constraints of users’ handheld devices. Customers are having issues with some apps that are designed for smartphones but cannot be used because of a lack of feature development.

  • Manufacturers of smartphones are unable to keep up with the development of mobile applications. Applications created for specialized functions demand smartphones with specialized functionality as well.

  • However, as users switch to the latest high-tech smartphones that enable the efficient operation of any mobile application, this problem eventually gets solved.

For More Information or Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-234

Competition Landscape in the Mobile Application Stores Market

The leading competitors in the global mobile application stores market are investing in R&D initiatives to drive organic growth and expand their market shares. Mobile application stores companies are developing new products in order to expand and reinforce their present portfolios and acquire new clients.

The top competitors in the mobile application stores market are Amazon Appstore, Windows Store, Apple iTunes, Google Play, and BlackBerry World.

Recent Developments in the Mobile Application Stores Market:

  • GetJar actively encourages developers to adopt their freemium model, which includes adverts and in-app purchases. GetJar Gold is one of the most popular virtual currencies in circulation, with millions of users.

  • In November 2018, GOQii announced that company has obtained funding from Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a Japanese firm and active healthcare investor. Following the completion of the project, GOQii aimed to expand its presence.

Key Segments Covered in the Mobile Application Stores Market Report

By Store Type:

  • Google Play Store

  • Apple Store

  • Others

By Application:

  • Gaming

  • Music & Entertainment

  • Health & Fitness

  • Productivity

  • Communication

  • Security

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/234

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain

Ethernet Backhaul Equipment Market Sales: The global ethernet backhaul equipment market is expected to reach USD 4,478 million in 2022 and USD 48,677 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% over that phase. Earlier, this market witnessed a CAGR of 25.6% during the historical period.

iBeacon And Bluetooth Beacon Market Demand: The overall demand for iBeacon and Bluetooth beacon is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% between 2022 and 2032, totalling around US$ 110,254.5 Million by 2032.

Home Security Sensors Market Growth: According to an extensive study published by Future Market Insights, demand for home security sensors is forecast to flourish at a CAGR of 8.24% from 2022 to 2032. Furthermore, a valuation of US$ 37,279.7 Million has been anticipated for the market by 2032.

Electric Stacker Market Analysis: The global electric stacker market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 3,965.7 Mn by 2032, up from US$ 1,987.8 Mn in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Eldercare-Assistive Robots Market Trend: The eldercare-assistive robots market is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The market is valued at US$ 2,263.6 Mn in 2022 and is likely to be valued at US$ 7,150.0 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve dealt another outsized interest rate hike in its fight against stubborn inflation.

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best defensive stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of Bridgewater Associates, […]

  • Carl Icahn to investors: ‘The worst is yet to come’

    Wall Street icon Carl Icahn has a warning for his fellow investors: “The worst is yet to come.” Speaking on Wednesday at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money festival via a remote feed, the 86-year-old Icahn delivered that grim assessment of the economy, but also spoke of areas of opportunity for investors.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Dow drops following Fed rate hike decision, consumer sectors among biggest laggards

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how markets settled on Wednesday following the most recent FOMC meeting and rate hike.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • Where Will Apple Be in 5 Years?

    There are plenty of reasons Apple stock can outperform over the next five years. Just ask Warren Buffett.

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Pol

  • What's Going On With FedEx? (Revised)

    In a market-moving announcement last week, FedEx withdrew its FY23 earnings forecast, citing a volatile operating environment.

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.