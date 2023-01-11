U.S. markets closed

Mobile Applications Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8.6% & to Reach US$ 170.2 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The United States is widely regarded as the most attractive mobile application market in North America for mobile applications. According to FMI, the United States mobile application industry to grow at a CAGR of 5% through 2033.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobile application market is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 170.2 billion by 2033, while it holds a revenue of US$ 74.3 billion in 2023. 

Consumers are more likely to spend on a paid mobile app for entertainment, networking, subscriptions, e-commerce, and gaming as their disposable income rises, which could result in higher sales of mobile applications.

Start-ups and Government Agencies Launch Innovative Smartphone Apps to Increase Demand

Aspiring mobile application service providers are expected to focus mostly on issues related to the existing mobile market. It is expected to open up significant economic opportunities for these firms. Several small-scale enterprises have already emerged as market leaders in the mobile application market.

With the growing popularity of Wear OS and other smartwatches, the market is likely to rise at a quick pace during the specified time range. The growing use of virtual reality and augmented reality in smartphones is also expected to benefit the global market.

Key Constraints Facing Market Participants

Key Constraints Facing Market Participants

The increased focus of organisations on developing in-house apps and the device diversity of mobile applications are projected to impede the growth of the global market over the forecast period.

The lack of high-speed Internet access in underdeveloped nations, as well as firms developing applications to run commercial operations, are some of the constraints limiting the growth of the mobile application market.

Regional Outlook

The North America mobile application market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, followed by Europe. With sales during the forecast period, North America retains the second highest share of the market for mobile applications.

The market is being driven by a strong presence of mobile application makers, as well as substantial R&D spending in North America. During the epidemic, the average weekly time spent on mobile apps grew, as did the user base of mobile apps.

The Asia Pacific mobile application industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to the region's increasing smartphone and Internet adoption. Advances in networking and the availability of low-cost mobile data use packs are projected to drive the market in APAC during the forecast period.

China is Asia Pacific's most appealing market. China has a substantially bigger incremental opportunity because it dominates the mobile application industry. For instance, TikTok generated an estimated revenue of US$ 4.6 Bn during the covid-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways

  • By store type in the market, the apple store is to grow at a moderate CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

  • The market for games is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

  • The U.S. market is expected to increase at 5% CAGR to US$ 18.6 Billion by 2033.

  • The U.K. market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% to US$ 5.6 Billion by 2033.

  • The China mobile application market is expected to increase at 5.7% CAGR to US$ 21.3 Billion by 2033.

  • The Japanese market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% to US$ 4.5 Billion by 2033.

  • The India mobile application market is expected to increase at 19.7% CAGR to US$ 59.3 Billion by 2033.

Competitive Landscape

The global mobile application industry is highly competitive, with established and large market players. In addition, some new players, including Xiaomi and OnePlus, have recently gained a prominent presence.

The companies are mostly concerned with providing user-friendly applications with increased experiences. In addition, they added sophisticated technologies such as augmented and virtual reality into the new application to meet the needs and expectations of the customers.

Recent Development

Recent Development

  • Acquisition - MobileIron Inc.

In May 2020, MobileIron Inc. acquired incapptic Connect GmbH, a mobile application creator, with the intention of building and implementing secure mobile business apps.

  • Investment - GOQii

Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a Japanese firm and notable healthcare investor, announced funding in GOQii in November 2018. Following the completion of the project, GOQii focused on growing its footprint in India and entering the Japanese market through its health shop.

  • Acquisition - Google LLC

Google LLC acquired AppSheet, a provider of a no-code development platform for application software, in January 2020

  • Investment - Qualcomm Inc.

Qualcomm Inc., a U.S.-based semiconductor and telecom equipment business, invested US$ 150 million in Indian startups in September 2015.

Such expenditures are likely to assist market enterprises by expanding their product portfolios, strengthening their market presence, and gaining a competitive advantage.

Key Segments

Key Segments

By Store Type:

  • Apple App Store

  • Google Play

  • Others

By End Use:

  • Games

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Healthcare

  • Education

  • Travel

  • Shopping

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • APEJ excl. Japan

  • Japan

  • MEA

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

4. Global Market Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2022

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2023-2033

Top Reports Related to Technology Market Insights

Top Reports Related to Technology Market Insights

Conversation Intelligence Software Market Size - The global conversation intelligence software market is expected to garner a value of US$ 20.1 Billion in 2021 and US$ 21.6 Billion in 2022. The market is projected to reach US$ 43.2 Billion in 2032, exhibiting a 7.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Europe Vehicle Remote Diagnostic Market Share - The Europe vehicle remote diagnostic market revenue totaled US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Sales are expected to increase at a 12.5% CAGR over the forecast period, with the market valuation reaching US$ 5.2 Billion by 2032.

SD-WAN Security Market Growth - The SD-WAN security market revenue totaled ~US$ 2.0 Billion in 2021. The SD-WAN security market is expected to reach ~US$ 16.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% for 2022 and 2032.

Computer Peripherals Market Outlook - Sales of the global computer peripherals market is anticipated at US$ 407.1 Billion in 2021. Decreasing prices of consumer peripheral devices is anticipated to boost the demand, thereby, garnering US$ 1,216.9 Billion in 2032, recording a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022-2032.

Cognitive Computing Market Demand - The cognitive computing market is anticipated to have a prodigious CAGR of 28.7% during the period of 2022-2032. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.2 Trillion in 2032, from US$ 257.1 Billion in 2022.

