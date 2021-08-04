Mobile Apps Market to grow by $ 653.91 Bn during 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile apps market in the interactive home entertainment industry is poised to grow by USD 653.91 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the mobile apps market to be progressing at a CAGR of almost 21%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as the growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps, and the growing m-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The mobile apps market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Mobile Apps Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geographic
Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the mobile apps market in the interactive home entertainment industry include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Mobile Apps Market size
Mobile Apps Market trends
Mobile Apps Market industry analysis
The increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, high costs associated with mobile app development and operations may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mobile apps market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mobile apps market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Platform
Market segments
Comparison by Platform
Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Platform
Market Segmentation by Revenue Model
Market segments
Comparison by Revenue Model
Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Apple Inc.
Electronic Arts Inc.
Facebook Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Netflix Inc.
Spotify Technology SA
Ubisoft Entertainment
Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
