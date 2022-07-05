Mobile Apps Market to record USD 653.91 Bn growth | Driven by growing penetration of smartphones | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 653.91 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period. According to the report, the increasing penetration of smartphones will be a key factor in driving the growth of the segment. The market will register the highest incremental growth in APAC due to the presence of a large customer base and increasing adoption of smartphones.

Vendor Landscape

The global mobile apps market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players. The vendors in the market are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

The growing penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the costs associated with mobile app development and operations might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global mobile apps market is segmented as below:

Platform

By application, the android segment accounted for the largest market share. The segment is mainly driven by the high adoption of android smartphones. The increasing launch of new Android smartphones by manufacturers is another key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Application

By application, the market growth in the games segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increase in the user base for mobile gaming apps is driving the growth of the segment.

Revenue Model

By revenue model, the advertising segment will have the largest share of the market. The increased spending on Internet advertising for mobile apps is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC will emerge as the largest market for mobile apps. The rise in the disposable incomes of consumers has significantly increased the sales of electronic devices such as smartphones. Also, the presence of major OEMs such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo Communication Technology, realme, and others in the region is driving the growth of the mobile apps market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mobile apps market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile apps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors

Mobile Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 653.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.45 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Platform

6.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Market Segmentation by Revenue Model

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Revenue Model

7.3 Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Market opportunity by Other1

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.8 Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

12.5 Apple Inc.

12.6 Electronic Arts Inc.

12.7 Facebook Inc.

12.8 Microsoft Corp.

12.9 Netflix Inc.

12.10 Spotify Technology SA

12.11 Ubisoft Entertainment

12.12 Xiaomi Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

13.4 List of abbreviations

