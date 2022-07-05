Mobile Apps Market to record USD 653.91 Bn growth | Driven by growing penetration of smartphones | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 653.91 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period. According to the report, the increasing penetration of smartphones will be a key factor in driving the growth of the segment. The market will register the highest incremental growth in APAC due to the presence of a large customer base and increasing adoption of smartphones.
Vendor Landscape
The global mobile apps market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players. The vendors in the market are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
The growing penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the costs associated with mobile app development and operations might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global mobile apps market is segmented as below:
Platform
By application, the android segment accounted for the largest market share. The segment is mainly driven by the high adoption of android smartphones. The increasing launch of new Android smartphones by manufacturers is another key factor driving the growth of the segment.
Application
By application, the market growth in the games segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increase in the user base for mobile gaming apps is driving the growth of the segment.
Revenue Model
By revenue model, the advertising segment will have the largest share of the market. The increased spending on Internet advertising for mobile apps is driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
APAC will emerge as the largest market for mobile apps. The rise in the disposable incomes of consumers has significantly increased the sales of electronic devices such as smartphones. Also, the presence of major OEMs such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo Communication Technology, realme, and others in the region is driving the growth of the mobile apps market in APAC.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mobile apps market report covers the following areas:
Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mobile apps market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors
Mobile Apps Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 653.91 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.45
Regional analysis
APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Platform
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Platform
6.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.6 Market opportunity by Platform
7 Market Segmentation by Revenue Model
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Revenue Model
7.3 Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 Market opportunity by Other1
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
9.8 Key leading countries
9.9 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Landscape disruption
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alphabet Inc.
12.4 Amazon.com Inc.
12.5 Apple Inc.
12.6 Electronic Arts Inc.
12.7 Facebook Inc.
12.8 Microsoft Corp.
12.9 Netflix Inc.
12.10 Spotify Technology SA
12.11 Ubisoft Entertainment
12.12 Xiaomi Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.3 Research methodology
13.4 List of abbreviations
