Mobile Apps Market to record USD 653.91 Bn growth | Driven by growing penetration of smartphones | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 653.91 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period. According to the report, the increasing penetration of smartphones will be a key factor in driving the growth of the segment. The market will register the highest incremental growth in APAC due to the presence of a large customer base and increasing adoption of smartphones.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Get more highlights on the market landscape, market size, and market behavior across geographies. View Sample Report Now

Vendor Landscape

The global mobile apps market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players. The vendors in the market are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

The growing penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the costs associated with mobile app development and operations might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Read Our Report Sample for more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting the market growth.

Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global mobile apps market is segmented as below:

  • Platform

By application, the android segment accounted for the largest market share. The segment is mainly driven by the high adoption of android smartphones. The increasing launch of new Android smartphones by manufacturers is another key factor driving the growth of the segment.

  • Application

By application, the market growth in the games segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increase in the user base for mobile gaming apps is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Revenue Model

By revenue model, the advertising segment will have the largest share of the market. The increased spending on Internet advertising for mobile apps is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

APAC will emerge as the largest market for mobile apps. The rise in the disposable incomes of consumers has significantly increased the sales of electronic devices such as smartphones. Also, the presence of major OEMs such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo Communication Technology, realme, and others in the region is driving the growth of the mobile apps market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mobile apps market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mobile apps market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors

Related Reports:

Mobile Apps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 653.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.45

Regional analysis

APAC, MEA, North America, South America, and Europe

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 6.3 Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Market Segmentation by Revenue Model

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Revenue Model

  • 7.3 Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Other1

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 9.8 Key leading countries

  • 9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.5 Apple Inc.

  • 12.6 Electronic Arts Inc.

  • 12.7 Facebook Inc.

  • 12.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.9 Netflix Inc.

  • 12.10 Spotify Technology SA

  • 12.11 Ubisoft Entertainment

  • 12.12 Xiaomi Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.3 Research methodology

  • 13.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-apps-market-to-record-usd-653-91-bn-growth--driven-by-growing-penetration-of-smartphones--technavio-301580235.html

SOURCE Technavio

