Mobile Apps Market Size To Grow By USD 653.91 billion | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 20.45% in 2021 and a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by platform (android, iOS, and others), market landscape (advertisement, in-app purchase, subscription, and pay per download), application (games, social networking, music, video, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Find more insights related to the market and obtain growth opportunities. Read our FREE Sample Report
Market Scope
The report covers the following areas:
Vendor Insights
The mobile apps market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Apple Inc.
Electronic Arts Inc.
Facebook Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Netflix Inc.
Spotify Technology SA
Ubisoft Entertainment
Xiaomi Corp.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in mobile apps during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for mobile apps market in APAC.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot
Key Segment Analysis
The mobile apps market share growth by the Android segment will be significant during the forecast period. The Google Play Store is the preferred mobile app development platform for developers over the years. This is mainly attributed to the growing use of Android smartphones across the world, which increases the demand for Android OS.
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The growing penetration of smartphones is driving the mobile apps market growth. Smartphone manufacturers are launching new mobile phones with enhanced features, such as better processing speeds, battery life, storage, display quality, and software capabilities. Smartphones are also being upgraded in terms of additional functionalities for display, camera, memory, processors, and other technical specifications.
The costs associated with mobile app development and operations will challenge the mobile apps market during the forecast period. Mobile apps are designed to facilitate user activities with technological support. However, with the increasing demand for mobile apps, there has been an increased need for administrative support, maintenance support, and infrastructure services, among others. These activities incur a higher cost than that involved in application development cost.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the mobile apps market.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mobile apps market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors
Related Reports:
Online Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) Games Market by Revenue, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Mobile Apps Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 653.91 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.45
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Comparison by
Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market opportunity by
Market Segmentation by Platform
Market Segmentation by
Market segments
Comparison by Platform
Comparison by
Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Platform
Market opportunity by
Market Segmentation by
Market segments
Comparison by
Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Apple Inc.
Electronic Arts Inc.
Facebook Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Netflix Inc.
Spotify Technology SA
Ubisoft Entertainment
Xiaomi Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-apps-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-653-91-billion--technavio-301511786.html
SOURCE Technavio