Mobile Apps Market Size To Grow By USD 653.91 billion | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 20.45% in 2021 and a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by platform (android, iOS, and others), market landscape (advertisement, in-app purchase, subscription, and pay per download), application (games, social networking, music, video, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find more insights related to the market and obtain growth opportunities. Read our FREE Sample Report

Market Scope

The report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The mobile apps market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Facebook Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Netflix Inc.

  • Spotify Technology SA

  • Ubisoft Entertainment

  • Xiaomi Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in mobile apps during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for mobile apps market in APAC.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The mobile apps market share growth by the Android segment will be significant during the forecast period. The Google Play Store is the preferred mobile app development platform for developers over the years. This is mainly attributed to the growing use of Android smartphones across the world, which increases the demand for Android OS.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing penetration of smartphones is driving the mobile apps market growth. Smartphone manufacturers are launching new mobile phones with enhanced features, such as better processing speeds, battery life, storage, display quality, and software capabilities. Smartphones are also being upgraded in terms of additional functionalities for display, camera, memory, processors, and other technical specifications.

The costs associated with mobile app development and operations will challenge the mobile apps market during the forecast period. Mobile apps are designed to facilitate user activities with technological support. However, with the increasing demand for mobile apps, there has been an increased need for administrative support, maintenance support, and infrastructure services, among others. These activities incur a higher cost than that involved in application development cost.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the mobile apps market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mobile apps market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors

Mobile Apps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 653.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.45

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Comparison by

  • Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

  • Market opportunity by

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market Segmentation by

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Platform

  • Comparison by

  • Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Platform

  • Market opportunity by

Market Segmentation by

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by

  • Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Facebook Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Netflix Inc.

  • Spotify Technology SA

  • Ubisoft Entertainment

  • Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-apps-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-653-91-billion--technavio-301511786.html

SOURCE Technavio

