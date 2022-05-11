Mobile Apps Market Size to Grow by USD 653.91 billion| 46% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 20.45% in 2021 at a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by platform (android, iOS, and others), market landscape (advertisement, in-app purchase, subscription, and pay per download), application (games, social networking, music, video, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mobile Apps Market by Platform, Application, Revenue Model, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights related to the market, Read our Sample Report

Market Scope

The mobile apps market covers the following areas:

Mobile Apps Market Sizing

Mobile Apps Market Forecast

Mobile Apps Market Analysis

Vendor Insights

The mobile apps market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Spotify Technology SA

Ubisoft Entertainment

Xiaomi Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read a Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in mobile apps during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 46% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in APAC. The large customer base of mobile phones will drive the mobile apps market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The mobile apps market share growth by the Android segment will be significant during the forecast period. The Google Play Store is the preferred mobile app development platform for developers. This is mainly due to the growing use of Android smartphones across the world, which increases the demand for Android OS.

Story continues

View our Report Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing penetration of smartphones is driving the mobile apps market growth. Smartphone manufacturers are mainly focusing on launching new mobile phones with enhanced features, such as better processing speeds, battery life, storage, display quality, and software capabilities.

The costs associated with mobile app development and operations will challenge the mobile apps market during the forecast period. With the rising demand for mobile apps, there has been an increased need for associated activities such as administrative support, maintenance support, and infrastructure services, among others. These support activities incur a higher cost than that involved in application development cost.

Download our sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile apps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors

Related Reports:

Cloud Gaming Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Online Gaming Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mobile Apps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 653.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Comparison by

Games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Social networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Music - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Video - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market opportunity by

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market Segmentation by

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Comparison by

Android - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

iOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Market opportunity by

Market Segmentation by

Market segments

Comparison by

Advertisement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

In-app purchase - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Subscription - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pay per download - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Spotify Technology SA

Ubisoft Entertainment

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-apps-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-653-91-billion-46-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301542697.html

SOURCE Technavio