Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Global Market to Reach $74.8 Billion by 2030: Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications

The global market for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.5% CAGR and reach US$40.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 35% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28% CAGR

The Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.9% and 25.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.3% CAGR.

Apple Inc.

Augmensys GmbH

Augment

Augmented Pixels Inc.

Blippar

Catchoom Technologies

DAQRI

Google Inc.

Gravity Jack

Hunter Research and Technology, LLC

LM3LABS Corp.

Marxent Labs LLC

Mollejuo Software, Inc.

Mybrana Network S.L.

Niantic, Inc.

Occipital Inc.

Seabery Augmented Technology

Snap, Inc.

ViewAR GmbH

VividWorks Ltd.

Wikitude GmbH

Zappar Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media

Recent Market Activity

Brief Overview of Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Augmented Reality

AR in Digital Marketing

AR and Mapping

Education

Industry Applications

Select Innovative Companies in AR/VR Space (2017)

Factors Stimulating AR Demand

Integration of Mobile Technology and Augmented Reality Gains Momentum

Mobile AR Apps to Play Definitive Role in AR/VR Market

Benefits of Mobile AR Solutions to Key Industries

Factors Boosting Adoption of AR

Tourism

Retail

Gaming

Entertainment

Businesses and Economy

Stakeholders Eye on Delivering Immersive Experiences using Mobile AR/VR

Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Applications: Where, What and How to Display AR on a Mobile Device

Latest Augmented Reality Trends to Favor Mobile AR

Apple and Google Target Mobile AR

AR Chipsets and Sensors

Enhanced Mobile Experience

Gains for Mixed Reality

AR Smartphones and HUD Technology

Next-Generation AR Headsets

Use of Mobile AR for Marketing

AR to Topple VR

Adoption across Diverse Industries

Retailers to Embrace AR

Mobile Augmented Reality: Major Milestones Over the Years

Early AR Limited to Scientific Use for High-end Applications

ARToolKit: A Major Breakthrough for Mobile AR

ARQuake Game: First Outdoor Mobile AR Video Game

BatPortal: First PDA Enabled Wireless AR System

Mobile AR Penetrates the Mobile Phone Ecosystem

Advent of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Brought MAR Closer to Mainstream Consumer Market

Global Market Outlook

Futuristic Goals for Mobile AR in a Nutshell

Competitive Landscape

Progress Made by Major Companies in the Field of Augmented Reality

Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Mobile AR

Leading Mobile AR Tools Available for Developers of AR Game or App

Select Mergers & Acquisitions for 2015 & 2016

Select Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2016 & 2017)

Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2015)

Select Innovative Mobile AR Apps Developed in Recent Past

Crowd Funding: A Key Fund Generation Strategy for Mobile AR Vendors

Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Drivers and Restraints

Augmented Reality Explodes into Mainstream

Notable AR Milestones

Promising Developments

Rapid Proliferation of Mobile App Stores Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Freemium Apps with In-App Purchases Score over Paid Apps & Free Ad-Sponsored Apps

Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR

Technology Developments & Innovations: Spearheading Growth

Markerless Augmented Reality

Cloud Computing Support for Mobile AP Apps

Smart Glasses: The New Age HMI Device Revolutionizes the Mobile AR Market

Growing Investments in Google Glasses & Other Smart AR Glasses Bodes Well for Smart Glasses MAR Apps

Mobile AR Game Apps: The Major Revenue Contributor

Gaming Dominate Mobile Apps Content Worldwide: Opportunities Galore for MAR Apps

Opportunity Indicators

Augmentation in Smartphone's Computational Capability Drives Location-Based AR

Increasing Focus on Disruptive Technologies to Boost Market Prospects in the Enterprise Sector

Mobile AR and Mobile CRM Convergence Transform Sales and Services Processes

Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0: The Next Big Thing for Mobile AR in the Enterprise Sector

Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR and Smart Wearables Adoption at the Workplace

Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce

Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications

Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market

Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and MCommerce

Rising Prominence of Preventive Healthcare Spurs Demand for Healthcare MAR Apps

Other High-Growth Application Areas for Mobile AR

Retailers & Marketers

Tourists

Instructional Manuals and Videos

Robust Demand for Smartphones & Tablet PCs Offering Compelling MAR Experience Drives Market Growth

Rising Mobile Subscriptions Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Developments in High-Speed Networks Support New App Possibilities for Mobile AR

Enabling Mobile AR and VR with 5G Networks

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Mobile AR

Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets

Lack of Visibility

Technology Limitations

Failure to Meet Consumer Expectations

Privacy Issues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

