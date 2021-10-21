U.S. markets closed

Mobile Biometrics Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Opportunities |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile biometrics market is set to grow by USD 15.63 bn between 2020 and 2024. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate CAGR at 19%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Mobile Biometrics Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Mobile Biometrics Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For more insights on trends, challenges, and drivers - Download a Free Sample Report

Factors such as increasing demand for m-commerce and the rise of 3D sensors and in-display fingerprint sensors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, challenges such as the need to comply with stringent regulations and standards will impede the growth of the market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The mobile biometrics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Mobile Biometrics Market: Segmentation

  • Technology

  • Geography

  • Application

Mobile Biometrics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the mobile biometrics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Fujitsu Ltd., M2SYS Technology, NEC Corp., Precise Biometrics AB, Qualcomm Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and Thales Group.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Mobile Biometrics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile biometrics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mobile biometrics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mobile biometrics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile biometrics market vendors

Mobile Biometrics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 19%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 15.63 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.53

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Taiwan, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Egis Technology Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Fujitsu Ltd., M2SYS Technology, NEC Corp., Precise Biometrics AB, Qualcomm Inc., Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., Synaptics Inc., and Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights of mobile biometrics market companies.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-biometrics-market-size-share-trends-industry-analysis-and-opportunities-17000-technavio-reports-301403441.html

SOURCE Technavio

