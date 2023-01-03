U.S. markets closed

Mobile Car Detailing Service in Ahwatukee Points Out Some of the Lesser-Known Benefits of This Task

D.I. Auto Care
·4 min read

Phoenix, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix, Arizona -

For many years now Phoenix, Arizona’s D.I. Auto Care has been making it simple for its customers to keep their cars looking showroom new. It does this by not only using the latest and best-proven car cleaning & beautification techniques but also because it’s a service that goes to where its customers' cars are parked. That makes getting detailing Ahwatukee or elsewhere in the Phoenix area as easy as it can get. It’s also a professional car detailing service that likes to educate car owners on some of the more important aspects of car care.

As an example, the founder and owner of D.I. Auto Care, Paul Bagorio, says that there are many important reasons to get auto detailing done besides just keeping one’s car looking great. Bagorio stated, “It’s no secret that everyone likes to drive a car that has recently been detailed because it will stand out from the vehicles it shares the road with, but there are many other lesser-known benefits of auto detailing that are very important too.”

Detailing Ahwatukee Phoenix
Detailing Ahwatukee Phoenix

The company owner says that of course, most people call them to help make their cars look their best, but regular auto detailing can do much more than that for automobiles. This includes such important benefits as cleaning & treating a car's surface to help protect the paint and keep it from becoming dull over time or starting to form rust spots. He even mentioned that detailing can improve safety while driving at night because clean cars are easier to see and their head and running lights are free from dirt and other types of road grime. A car that has had its interior detailed, vacuumed, and steam cleaned will not only feel more comfortable for someone to drive but will also offer a healthier and more pleasant-smelling environment for those that sit behind the wheel and their passengers. Regular car detailing is also the best way for auto owners to ensure that their cars maintain their resale value. Bagorio even talked about how a newly detailed car adds to a stress-free driving experience. He also stated that there is never a good reason for car owners not to use professional car detailing Phoenix services because mobile car care companies such as his make this task convenient and affordable. This reputable detailing service’s owner says that he is always willing to discuss the above-mentioned benefits with any customer that would like to learn more about what they do.

Those that have used the mobile detailed services that D. I. Auto Care offers often claim in reviews they are very satisfied and will contact them again when needed. Chris Atwood proclaimed, “I had Paul come out to detail my wife’s Honda Pilot for our anniversary. Considering we have 3 kids and a dog that we took on a cross-country trip in this vehicle to say it needed some TLC is an understatement. The difference between before and after was amazing. My wife was thrilled and there was an amazing amount of work that was put into it. I would recommend DI auto detailing to anyone looking for quality work and attention to detail. I will be using them again.” John Kais wrote, “I was selling my car, so I needed to get it detailed to get the most money out of it. I found Paul online and he had great reviews, so I gave him a call. He arrived on time and the car looked better than brand new, I posted the car with pictures on CL, and the car was gone by that afternoon. Truly Amazing Work, thanks Paul, Great Job!”

https://cardetailingphoenix.com/

Bagorio added, “We are happy to use our advanced auto care techniques to help those in Ahwatukee, Mesa, Tempe, and elsewhere in the Phoenix area reap the many benefits that this type of service offers. There is no easier way for car owners in Phoenix that are looking for auto detailing near me to get this service done.”

###

For more information about D.I. Auto Care, contact the company here:

D.I. Auto Care
Paul Bagorio
4802331529
paul@CarDetailingPhoenix.com
D.I. Auto Care
4747 E Elliot Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Phone: (480) 233-1529

CONTACT: Paul Bagorio


