U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,990.98
    +21.37 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,230.41
    +257.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,007.55
    +75.88 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.16
    +27.11 (+1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.34
    +0.93 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.90
    +21.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.51 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    +0.0085 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4470
    -0.1070 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2215
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3610
    -3.0640 (-2.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,852.63
    +1,317.46 (+7.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.50
    +11.38 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Mobile Cobots Global Market Report 2022: Industry 5.0 is Expected to Create Lucrative Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Cobots Market by Component Payload Capacity, Application, and By End-use Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Mobile Cobots Market size was valued at USD 656.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7,660.4 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2030.

The increasing demand for mobile collaborative robots in the automotive industry drives the market growth. Mobile cobots are an ideal solution for the automobile industry due to their benefits, including high-quality output and standardization of the production process. These robots support workers and perform tasks that can be hazardous to them, which include heavy lifting, welding, handling liquid metal, and exposure to dangerous fumes or extreme temperatures.

The mobile cobots are designed to overcome labor shortages and boost worker productivity and safety, which are usually faced by the automotive industry. This is further expected to propel the growth of the mobile cobot market.

However, the high cost of investment and the expensive initial cost of cobots required for acquisition, integration, accessories, programming, and maintenance restrains the market's growth.

On the contrary, the growing implementation of Industry 5.0 aims to increase industrial production efficiency by collaborating robots with human workers. The introduction of faster, smaller, and more flexible cobots has accelerated the development of Industry 5.0. It offers advanced safety features that allow humans to play a significant role in a wider variety of production processes, creating ample growth opportunities in the mobile cobots market in the near future.

Segment Overview

The global mobile cobots market is segmented based on component, payload capacity, application, end-use industry, and geography.

The market is classified into hardware, software, and services based on components.

Based on the payload capacities, the market is categorized into 1 to 3 kg, 3 to 5 kg, 5 to 10 kg, and above 10 Kg.

Based on the applications, the market is divided into assembly, machine tending, quality inspections, process, material handling, and others.

Based on the end-use industry, the market is bifurcated into automotive, retail, healthcare, electronics & semiconductor, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, mining & mineral, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global mobile cobots market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the constantly rising population in this region's countries, further boosting the demand for consumer goods and leading to the rising adoption of robotics in industries.

This has resulted in a spike in the robotics manufactured in this region and catapulted fuel exports, which drive the mobile cobots market. For instance, Japan is the leading exporter of robots. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the export ratio rose to 78%, and 136,069 robots were shipped in 2020.

Furthermore, the presence of leading robotic manufacturers such as Fanuc, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Kawasaki Robotics in the Asia-Pacific further boosts the mobile cobot market growth in the region. For instance, in February 2022, Yaskawa launched two new collaborative robots, HC10DTP and HC20DTP, for industrial applications. The HC10DTP and HC20DTP enable humans to work with robots safely.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Automation Solutions from Various Sectors

  • Increasing Usage of Bin-Picking Mobile Cobots in Factories and Warehouses

  • Increasing Demand for Mobile Cobots from the Automotive Industry

Restraints

  • High Setup Cost and Lack of Skilled Workforce

Opportunities

  • Industry 5.0 is Expected to Create Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

Key Market Players

Some of the emerging and leading players in the mobile cobots market include:

  • Universal Robots

  • Fanuc Corporation

  • Yaskawa

  • Kuka AG

  • Aethon

  • Staubli International AG

  • Festo

  • Teradyne Inc.

  • Fetch Robotics Inc.

  • Precise Automation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Mobile Cobots Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Share Analysis

5. Global Mobile Cobots Market, by Component

6. Global Mobile Cobots Market, by Payload Capacity

7. Global Mobile Cobots Market, by Applications

8. Global Mobile Cobots Market, by End-Use Industry

9. Global Mobile Cobots Market, by Region

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Universal Robots

  • Fanuc Corporation

  • Yaskawa

  • Kuka AG

  • Aethon

  • Staubli International AG

  • Festo

  • Teradyne Inc.

  • Fetch Robotics Inc.

  • Precise Automation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rauwon

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-cobots-global-market-report-2022-industry-5-0-is-expected-to-create-lucrative-opportunities-301720056.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Logitech Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) were taking a dive today after the maker of computer accessories like mice, keyboards and webcams posted disappointing results in its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended Dec. 31, 2022. Logitech said preliminary revenue fell 22% to 23%, or 17% to 18% in constant currency, to $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, which was well below the analyst consensus at $1.39 billion. On the bottom line, operating income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was down 33% to 35% to between $171 million and $176 million, while adjusted operating income was down by a similar amount to between $198 million and $203 million.

  • Down 66% in This Bear Market, Can Nio Stock Recover in 2023?

    Nio stock has solid chances of a recovery in 2023 thanks to new launches and a focus on market share.

  • Why Units of KNOT Offshore Partners Are Plunging Today

    Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.

  • Palantir Is Starting 2023 With A Bang

    In this video, I will be talking about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), more specifically the recent announcements it made during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), some new partnerships, and why 2023 looks to be an exciting year for shareholders.

  • Why Lumen Stock Plummeted 58% in 2022

    Shares of Lumen (NYSE: LUMN) suffered a precipitous valuation decline in 2022. The telecommunications company's share price fell 58.4% across last year's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Amid macroeconomic pressures including inflation and rising interest rates, Lumen's stock lost ground in conjunction with the broader market last year.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Building a Base Pattern: Can We Build a Case to Buy?

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett would tell you the answer is "forever." TikTok is a serious challenger to YouTube's dominance in the video app market. OpenAI's ChatGPT AI tool could threaten Alphabet's most important business -- Google Search.

  • Why Upstart Surged 20% This Week

    This economically sensitive fintech rose as hopes for a "soft landing" emerged in the second trading week of the year.

  • Burger King Makes a Big Move in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    Burger King has seen better days. Once the Pepsi to McDonald's Coke, the Restaurant Brands International chain has fallen to number three in the U.S., slipping behind Wendy's . On the positive side, however, Burger King has great brand recognition.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Don't Blame the Bear Market for This Growth Stock's Jaw-Dropping Sell-Off

    The pandemic set off an intense race among pharmaceutical companies to produce effective vaccines against COVID-19. Novavax's critical weakness continues to be its manufacturing operations, which since mid-2021 have struggled to scale up to meet the company's ambitions -- never mind the purchase orders for which it already received payment from customers. Other major international purchasers inked deals for similarly large quantities in 2020 and 2021, driving Novavax's trailing-12-month revenue to grow to more than $1.8 billion, though it remains unprofitable.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Down 50% in 2022, Is ChargePoint Stock a Buy for 2023?

    ChargePoint Holdings' (NYSE: CHPT) stock is down considerably, but that alone does not make it a buy. I will look at several key metrics to determine if ChargePoint stock is a buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • OrganiGram (OGI) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    OrganiGram (OGI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 1.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended November 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Skyrocketed 44% in 2022

    The master limited partnership has several expansion projects under construction and more in the pipeline

  • Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile in T-Mobile's Acquisition Crosshairs

    T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) weighed acquiring "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds-backed budget wireless provider Mint Mobile. Reynolds owns about 25% of the company, Bloomberg reported. Mint Mobile offers budget cell phone plans on the T-Mobile network starting at a monthly plan of $15. Reynolds became a part-owner of Mint Mobile in 2019. As the company's primary pitchman, he's starred in Mint Mobile's TV ads and pushed the company heavily to his 21 million Twitter and 47 million Meta Platforms I

  • Down 85% in This Bear Market, Can Canoo Recover in 2023?

    In the year or so since the stock market hit its peak on Jan. 3, 2022, shares of electric vehicle (EV) company Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have tumbled roughly 85%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The last year of trading has been brutal for EV stocks generally, with high inflation, rising interest rates, and fears that a recession is on the horizon prompting severe valuation contraction for most companies in the space. Rising interest rates have crushed the valuations of growth stocks over the past year.

  • Why Carvana Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were soaring today on an apparent short squeeze in shares of the struggling online seller of used cars, which could be approaching bankruptcy. The movement in Carvana comes as meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, which is teetering on bankruptcy, and AMC Entertainment were rallying on a short squeeze, showing a coordinated effort to drive these stocks higher. Carvana was not previously part of the group of meme stocks that first got attention on Reddit's WallStreetBets page, but its low price and high short-selling ratio seem to have attracted the interest of the same crowd.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor stock up as company expects easing to chip shortage

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the latest on chip stocks after Taiwan Semiconductor's chief said that supply chain issues are improving.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest semiconductor foundry, were moving higher today after the company (also known as TSMC) beat bottom-line estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings report in a difficult environment for the chip sector. The company said sales were affected by end-market softness and customer inventory adjustments, which have been a headwind in the semiconductor industry for much of the past year. TSMC's shipments of wafers actually declined slightly, falling 0.6% from the year-ago quarter to 3.7 million.