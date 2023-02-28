ReportLinker

Major players in the mobile computer market are Advantech, Casio Computer Co. Ltd., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Datalogic, Handheld Group, Honeywell, Keyence Corporation, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., Unitech Electronics Co.

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Computer Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285597/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Zebra Technologies, Motorola, HP, Ankaref, Samsung, Apple, Dell, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Sony, Acer, Asus, Blackberry, HTC, Huawei, LG, Microsoft, Toshiba, Point Mobile, Wasp Barcode Technologies, CILICO, and M3 Mobile.



The global mobile computer market grew from $5.96 billion in 2022 to $6.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The mobile computer market is expected to grow to $8.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The mobile computer market consists of sales of handheld terminals scanning bar codes, documenting service, integrating voice communications and GPS.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The mobile computer are defined as a small, lightweight, and portable devices that can perform computing operations. These include smartphones, laptops, tablets, and others that have operating systems that help in performing basic functions similar to that of a desktop.



North America was the largest region in the mobile computer market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the mobile computer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of mobile computers are handheld computers and vehicle mount computers.Hand-held mobile computers consist of portable computers that are small enough to hold them in one hand.



Vehicle mount mobile computers consist of mobile computers used to increase operational capabilities by directly linking to warehouse management and other enterprise systems.The components used in mobile computers are hardware and software.



These mobile computers are used by the retail, manufacturing, healthcare, warehouse, and other industries.



The high demand for mobile computers in the retail industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the mobile computer market.Over the past few years, there is a rapid growth in the use of mobile computers in the retail industry.



Mobile computers have become a very useful tool for both retail stores as well as the customers.Retail stores are using these mobile computers for the promotion of various products which help in attracting customers, as well as for various business transactions.



For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) by 2024, India’s retail industry is anticipated to grow by 84% to $111 billion, due to mobile shopping, which is projected to increase 21% year to year over the next four years.In 2020, the most common payment method was online transactions, digital wallets (40%), followed by credit cards (15%), and debit cards (15%).



Online retail penetration is anticipated to grow 10.7% by 2024 versus 4.7% in 2019. Therefore, the high demand for mobile computers in the retail industry helps in driving the mobile computer market.



New product developments is considered as the key trend that is followed by many mobile computer companies in the market.The companies need to launch new products to stand in the competitive market.



For instance, Honeywell International, Inc. has introduced CT45 and CT45 XP mobile computers. These are developed on the basis of the Mobility Edge platform. They are rugged, and offer various productivity tools which ensure ultra-reliable performance, data connectivity and communications for all front-line workers in retail, logistics and also the field work.



In 2021, Zebra Technologies, a mobile computing company that manufactures or provides various technologies used to sense, analyse and act in real-time, acquired Antuit.ai for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition helps Zebra Technologies in expanding its growing retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) software portfolio. Antuit.ai offers solutions to world-class retail and consumer products companies with digital solutions which help in transforming their business.



The countries covered in the mobile computer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The mobile computer market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mobile computer market statistics, including mobile computer industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a mobile computer market share, detailed mobile computer market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mobile computer industry. This mobile computer market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285597/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



