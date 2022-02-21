U.S. markets closed

Mobile Computing Battery Market Size to Reach $15.18 Billion by 2027. Growth Driven by Innovation– Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·6 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The mobile computing battery market size was valued at USD 8.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2027.

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, APAC dominated the mobile computing battery market with a share of 60.12%. The penetration of mobile computing device manufacturers in the region dominating the market across the region.

Mobile Computing Battery Market Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2021

$8.30 billion

Market Size in 2027

$15.18 BILLION

Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027

10.59%

Largest Market

APAC

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Segments Covered

Application, End-User, and Distribution Channel

Key Vendors

LG Energy Solution, SAMSUNG SDI, Amperex Technology, and Panasonic Corporation

Geographic Analysis

4 Region and 12 Countries



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • The market for mobile computing battery is slowly shifting from being concentrated with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI, enjoying a big share of the global mobile computing battery market, to becoming a fragmented one with several independent vendors entering the market

  • APAC held the highest share of 60.12% in the mobile computing battery market, followed by North America, which held 20.19%. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 11.46% during the forecast period

  • OEMs accounted for the largest revenue and is expected to reach around USD 11 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.93%.

  • The demand for mobile computing battery from aftermarket is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% during the forecast period

  • Based on the application, portable PCs is the leading segment holding the market share of 59.26%, while wearables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period

  • The global lithium-ion battery market size is expected to reach around USD 46 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2016-2022). The market for these batteries is expected to witness significant growth owing to their increasing use in smartphones, tablets/PCs, digital cameras, and power tools.

  • The demand for mobile-computing batteries is concentrated in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and Japan. This is mostly because most OEMs manufacture mobile computing devices in these countries due to low labor costs.

  • India is one of the fastest-growing markets for mobile phones, and approximately 300 million handsets were being used by mobile subscribers in 2017. If one assumes the average life span of mobile batteries as two years, the size of the replacement mobile battery market can be as big as 150 million units a year.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, end-user, distribution, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 12 other vendors



Mobile Computing Battery Market – Segmentation

  • The COVID-19 epidemic has pushed wearable technology and innovation adoption while also boosting demand. Wearable technology can help public and private sector businesses return to some semblance of normal functioning. Wearables are being used to operationalize social distancing, early symptom detection, contact tracing, traffic control, and distant work, among other things.

  • The increasing demand for mobile-computing batteries globally, more OEMs are expected to enter the mobile computing device market, which will boost the demand for batteries from OEMs. OEMs that are involved in manufacturing wearables or those planning to enter the wearables manufacturing industry are expected to generate huge demand for mobile-computing batteries.

  • The online distribution channel for mobile-computing batteries mostly includes sales through websites over the internet. Most of the sales of mobile-computing batteries in the online channel are made to the aftermarket. Vendors' websites & OEM's websites are the major sources of distribution of these batteries.

Market segmentation by Application

  • Portable PCs

  • Cellular Phones

  • Tablets

  • Wearables

  • Others

Market segmentation by End User

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarket

Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

Mobile Computing Battery Market – Dynamics
The global semiconductor industry recorded sales of around $439 billion in 2020, witnessing an increase of around 6-7% as compared to $412 billion sales in 2019. Also, sales in December 2020, sales of semiconductors globally witnessed the growth of approximately 8-8.5% as compared to the same month in 2019. Moreover, semi-conductor sales in Q4, 2020 was around $117 billion, which was around 8.3-8.5% higher than the same period in 2019. Since semiconductors are the most commercial raw material used in mobile computing devices, the rising semiconductor market eventually leads to higher and fast production of mobile computing devices. Since these devices require batteries to run, the rising production of these devices supported by growth in the semiconductor industry is expected to propel the demand for batteries by OEMs for manufacturing.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • Innovation in Cathode Material Li-ion Batteries

  • Rising Demand for Wearables

  • Advances in Li-Ion Batteries

  • Growing Focus on Digitalization

Mobile Computing Battery Market – Geography
In 2021, APAC dominated the mobile computing battery market, with a share of 60.12%. The penetration of mobile computing device manufacturers in the region dominated the mobile computing battery market in APAC. Currently, China is the largest market in APAC and the global computing battery market as most OMEs of mobile-computing devices are concentrated in China. However, several factors such as the US-China trade war, high dependence on China, and the supply chain disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic have encouraged OEMs to shift their manufacturing base to other APAC countries. Vietnam and India are expected to experience a significant shift in the manufacturing base for mobile computing devices during the forecast period. Owing to such factors, India and Vietnam are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the market.



Market segmentation by Geography

  • APAC

    • China

    • Vietnam

    • South Korea

    • Japan

    • India

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • EMEA

    • Germany

    • Rest of Europe

    • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Mexico

    • Brazil

Major Vendors

  • LG Energy Solution

  • SAMSUNG SDI

  • Amperex Technology

  • Panasonic Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Ampirus Technologies

  • Hitachi High-Tech

  • Shenzhen Grepow Battery

  • Lipower laptopbattery

  • Greenway Battery

  • GreenCell

  • Atemitech (Hantong Technology)

  • Shenzhen Huidafa Technology

  • DNK Power Company

  • BNPower

  • Shenzhen Highpower Technology

  • SHENZEN EPARTS TECHNOLOGY

Explore our smart tech profile to know more about the industry.



Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services..

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.



CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


