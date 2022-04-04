U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

Mobile Crane Market Worth $22.26Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 3.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

·8 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Mobile Crane Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Crane Type (Truck Cranes, All-terrain cranes, Rough Terrain Cranes, Crawler Cranes, and Others) and Application (Construction, Oil and Gas, Shipping and Port Building, Power and Utilities, and Others)", the global Mobile Crane Market is expected to grow from $17.54 Billion in 2021 to $22.26 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo
The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Mobile Crane Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000473/

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 17.54 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 22.26 Billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period

2021- 2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

153

No. Tables

61

No. of Charts & Figures

75

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Crane Type and Application

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Mobile Crane Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

LIEBHERR-INTERNATIONAL DEUTSCHLAND GMBH; Terex Corporation; Tadano Ltd.; Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.; Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.; Sany Group; KATO WORKS CO., LTD; Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co., Ltd.; and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. are among the key players that are profiled during the mobile crane market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global mobile crane market and its ecosystem.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000473/

In 2021, Terex Cranes announced that Terex Rough Terrain Cranes can be fitted with the T-Link Telematics Platform, which provides customers with real time information on the performance of their crane.

The new models of mobile cranes have driven and control systems with a variety of optional features that assist in minimizing fuel consumption, along with increasing productivity and reliability. When the engine is in idle mode, the complete pump drive is disengaged automatically, and when power is necessary, it is turned on using intelligent control within a couple of seconds. The software provides signals to the electronic engine, which adjusts its RPM automatically according to the lifting needs at the job site. For instance, Zoomlion manufactures mobile cranes featuring an energy-saving system that operates at multiple power modes, with a 20% reduction in average fuel consumption, i.e., down to 4.5 liters per hour. Zoomlion has also designed the crane's cabs and operator information panel to be as ergonomic and safe as possible, thus maximizing potential overseas demand.

In Europe, a large number of companies in the mobile crane market suffered a major downturn in production and revenue due to the lack of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the WHO reports, the COVID-19 crisis was particularly adverse in Italy, France, and Luxembourg, where construction activities declined by 71.1%, 64.4%, and 52.2%, respectively, from February to April 2020. Notably, the recovery rate between April 2020 and July 2021 was excellent in France (~174.3%).

Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000473

Additionally, by July 2021, the construction production in EU countries reached 98.6% of the production reported in February 2020, i.e., the pre-COVID-19 levels. In July 2021, building construction in Europe reported an increase of 0.3% compared to June. Therefore, after facing a negative impact due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the mobile crane market in Europe is showing signs of resurgence.

Rising Demands from Construction Industry to Boost Mobile Crane Market Growth:

The construction industry is growing and becoming more complex every day. According to the Texas Workforce Commission (US), the construction industry in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% during 2014‒2024. Furthermore, the industry is experiencing steady growth in APAC and Europe due to increased spending on infrastructure developments. Rising urbanization in China, India, the US, the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines has triggered infrastructure investments, and the demand for associated equipment and gadgets.

Furthermore, with the implementation of new development plans and the subsequent beginning of projects, the use of construction equipment is increasing rapidly. Tower cranes and mobile cranes are widely employed in the building sector. Tower cranes make it easier to lift and move raw materials and items during the construction of medium- to high-rise buildings. On the ground, mobile cranes are required to transfer heavy building materials such as cement bags, bricks, and iron beams. With the application of fundamental mechanics, cables, and hoists, these cranes can carry huge weights that are well beyond the capabilities of a human. Thus, such vital functions served by mobile cranes have increased their demand in the construction industry, which is driving the market growth.

Buy Premium Copy of Mobile Crane Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000473/

Mobile Crane Market: Sector Overview

On the basis of crane type, the global mobile crane market is segmented into truck cranes, all-terrain cranes, rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, and others. The truck cranes segment held the largest market share in 2020. Truck cranes are used for loading and unloading huge equipment and heavy goods from the truck's deck. A truck-mounted crane is divided into two sections—upper and lower. The lower half is designed to look like a semi-truck and contains a comfortable cab with operator controls. The crane and an optional additional operating cabin are located in the upper part. Truck-mounted cranes of various truck sizes and crane heights are available and can be selected depending on the application. A few advantages of employing truck cranes are low operating costs, minimum staffing requirements, and short setup time.

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Mobile Harbor Crane Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Lifting Capacity (Below 65t, 66-100t, 101-150t, 150-200t, 201t and above); Radius (46m, 51m, 54m, 64m); Hoisting Speed (140m/min, 120m/min); Drive Type (Diesel, Diesel + Electric) and Geography

Crawler Crane Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Capacity (Below 50 Metric Tons, 50 to 250 Metric Tons, 250 to 450 Metric Tons, 450 to 650 Metric Tons); Application (Construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, Energy) and Geography

Rough Terrain Crane Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Lifting Capacity (Below 35 Tonnes, 35-50 Tonnes, 50-100 Tonnes, Above 100 Tonnes); End-Use (Construction Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Shipping and Port Building, Wind Farms, Others) and Geography

Truck Mounted Crane Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Electrical Mechanical, and Hydraulic); Application (Building & Construction, Utilities, and Industrial), and Geography

Tower Crane Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Crane Type (Self-erecting Tower Cranes, Hammerhead Tower Cranes, Mobile Tower Cranes, and Others); Lifting Capacity (Up to 100 Tons, 101-250 Tons, and 251 Tons & Above)

Offshore Crane Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Design Type (Knuckle Boom, Telescopic Lattice, Others); Lifting Capacity (0-500mt, 500-3000mt, Above 3000mt); Application (Oil and Gas, Marine, Renewable Energy, Others) and Geography

Industrial Crane Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Single Girder Cranes, Double Girder Cranes, Gantry Cranes, Jib Cranes, Shipyard Cranes, Others); Hoist Arrangement (Top Running Type, Under Hung Type); Movability (Mobile Cranes, Fixed Cranes, Others); End User (Waste Management Industries, Ports and Ship Terminals, Railway, Manufacturing, Construction and Infrastructure Industries, Others) and Geography

Overhead Cranes Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Crane Type (Mobile Crane, and Fixed Crane); Operation Type (Hydraulic, Electric, and Hybrid); End-user Industry (Automotive, Logistics, Utilities, Marine, and Others)

Rubber Tired Gantry Crane Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (8-Wheeler and 16-Wheeler), Power Supply (Diesel, Electric and Hybrid)

Cranes Rental Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Mobile Cranes, Fixed Cranes); Weight Lifting Capacity (Low Weight Lifting, Maedium Weight Lifting, Heavy Weight Lifting, Extreme Heavy Weight Lifting); End-User (Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Mining and Excavation, Others) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-crane-market-worth-22-26bn-globally-by-2028-at-3-5-cagr---exclusive-report-by-the-insight-partners-301515752.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

