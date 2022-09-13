Mobile Cranes Market to Reach Value of US$ 27.2 Billion at 6% CAGR by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North American region is the leading market with a contribution of more than 35% of the production and export of mobile cranes in the global market. Mobile cranes in the Middle East and Asian countries has surged remarkably over the past few years

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suppliers are also introducing a more sophisticated variety of truck cranes, crawler cranes, or any other types of cranes as the applications of mobile cranes is becoming more diverse due to the growth in demand from many industries, including port, transportation, building & construction, to mention only some.



The sales of mobile cranes has also been driven by projects being undertaken to upgrade the current infrastructure. Around the world, a plethora of projects involving the renovation of existing buildings are in progress.

For instance, Asia Pacific countries are rapidly improving their state of economy with greater focus on developing public buildings and transport facilities. It’s also projected that OEMs would see considerable prospects for growth as a result of the real estate business expansion.

The market for mobile cranes is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032. The market share for mobile cranes is predicted to grow from a total value of US$ 15.2 billion in 2022 to almost US$ 27.2 billion by 2032.



According to the study, building, shipping, and oil and gas recovery will be critical to mobile crane sales in 2021. Vaccination campaigns and anticipation that China and India will avoid a second pandemic wave have bolstered prospects for a comeback in 2021. However, the pandemic-induced slowdown will require a long road to recovery, and this sense was clear in FMI’s survey of manufacturers and stakeholders.

China Remains a Key Market for Mobile Crane Manufacturers



Early recovery and reduced fears of a second wave have given China a COVID-19 economic recovery advantage over the US and Europe. Furthermore, the Chinese government is actively spending in road and infrastructure projects, which has resulted in an increase in heavy equipment machines.

According to FMI’s research, mobile crane manufacturers are aiming to expand their presence in APAC to compensate for difficulties in the United States and Europe. Market participants are projected to increase their engagement in China and India over the coming decade.

Key Takeaways from Study

Crawler cranes continue to be a top-selling category

All terrain mobile cranes to emerge lucrative in terms

Recovery in construction sector key to growth in

APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) to exhibit fastest growth rate through 2031 with its epicenters in China & India

The United States to hold the major share in the North America mobile cranes industry

Germany to maintain its lead in the mobile cranes industry of Europe

The United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, France, and a few others to maintain positive outlooks for mobile cranes industry





“While increase in requirement from residential, commercial, and industrial construction sectors is spurring the growth of mobile crane manufacturers, availability of new products with wider variety is driving more potential buyers to this industry. This in turn is creating unlimited new opportunities for stakeholders in mobile cranes market,” says an FMI analyst.

Oil & Gas Industry will Provide Long-term Momentum



The oil and gas industry, as a prominent end-use industry for mobile cranes, will be critical to mobile crane sales in the long run. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report “Oil 2020- Analysis,” published in March 2020, global oil demand is predicted to climb by 5.7 mb/d, with China and India accounting for over half of the growth.

According to the analysis, global oil production capacity will increase by 5.9 million barrels per day, while non-OPEC supply will increase by 4.5 million barrels per day, and OPEC will add 1.4 million barrels per day of crude and natural gas liquids capacity. These data demonstrate the mobile cranes industry’s enormous potential.

Who is winning in this Space?



The global mobile cranes market is fiercely competitive. As important market participants want to expand their sales presence, they are developing a diverse range of items.

For instance,

In 2020, Liebherr Group introduced the new LTM 1150-5.3 Wheeled Mobile Telescopic Crane.

Terex Corporation announced the sale of its Demag® Mobile Cranes Business in order to boost profitability in 2019, as well as the introduction of new products such as TEREX® Rough Terrain Cranes, TEREX® Tower Cranes, and others.

Mobile Cranes Market by Category



Product Type

Truck Cranes

All Terrain Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

Crawler Cranes

Others





Application

Construction Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Shipping & Port Building

Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary



2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Mobile Cranes Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Global Mobile Cranes Market: Construction Equipment Industry overview

3.2. Market Volume Analysis

3.3. Global Mobile Cranes Market – Price Projections By Type

3.4. Global Mobile Cranes – Price Projections By Region

3.5. Global Mobile Cranes Market Forecast

3.6. Mobile Cranes Market: Value Chain Analysis

