Mobile Device Management Market to Register a CAGR of CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period; Increasing Government Initiatives to Reduce Carbon-Intensive Fuels, says Fortune Business Insights

·8 min read
Top Players Covered in mobile device management market Report are Mware Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Zoho Corporation (India), Soti Inc. (Canada), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Blackberry Limited (Canada), SAP SE (Germany)

Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mobile Device Management Market size was USD 3.10 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 3.88 billion in 2021 to USD 17.64 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. Extensive adoption of mobile-related software and bring your own device (BYOD) is expected to fuel the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Mobile Device Management Market, 2021-2028.

Mobile device management is responsible for app, security, and enterprise mobility management. The extensive adoption of mobile-related software from several sectors is expected to bolster product adoption. Furthermore, the rising adoption of smart devices and rapid digitization is expected to fuel the product demand. Moreover, the rising adoption of BYOD is expected to boost product adoption. These factors may propel market development in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mobile-device-management-market-106381

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

• VMware Inc. (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Zoho Corporation (India)
• Soti Inc. (Canada)
• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
• Citrix Systems Inc. (U.S.)
• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)
• Blackberry Limited (Canada)
• SAP SE (Germany)

COVID-19 Impact

Rapid Digitization and Smart Device Adoption to Bolster Market Progress

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to rapid digitization and smart device adoption. The sudden spike in COVID-19 patients led to the adoption of work-from-home culture, thereby increasing smartphone adoption. This factor increases the adoption of the management software. Moreover, rising demand for software from the healthcare sector is expected to foster industry development during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/mobile-device-management-market-106381

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

24.1%

2028 Value Projection

USD 17.64 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 3.10 billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

By Component, development, End user, and Region

Growth Drivers



Rising Adoption of Mobility Culture Among Organizations to Aid Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges



High Implementation Cost for MDM Solution in SMEs and Security Issues to Restrict Market Growth

Segments

Component, Development, End-User, and Region are studied

By component, the market is segmented into software and services. As per development, it is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise and cloud. Based on end-user, it is classified into retail, healthcare, government, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mobile-device-management-market-106381

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Robust Demand for Management Solutions from Corporate and Academic Sectors to Fuel Growth

The rising adoption of personal devices and advanced functionality is expected to boost the adoption of mobile device management. Rising smartphone and tablet sales are expected to foster the adoption of effective management solutions. Furthermore, the rising adoption of mobility culture from the corporate and academic sectors is predicted to boost sales. Further, improved content and data security is expected to boost the adoption of the product from corporate firms. The software enables IT, professionals, to manage kiosk devices, tablets, smartphones, and Chromebooks from one platform. These factors may drive the mobile device management market growth.

However, security issues and substantial investment costs for MDM solutions in SMEs may hinder the market progress.

Regional Insights

Presence of Several Multinational Companies to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the global mobile device management market share as several multinational companies are expected to boost the software adoption. The market in North America stood at USD 1.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a large portion of the market share in the coming years. Further, the upgrade of mobile IT infrastructures by major players is expected to propel the market development.

In Asia Pacific, rapid urbanization and increasing mobile device adoption are expected to boost mobile device management solutions. This factor may bolster market development in the region.

In Europe, increasing data security concerns and rising awareness regarding mobility solutions adoption may fuel the adoption of the product. Furthermore, companies' rapid adoption of mobility solutions may propel the industry.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mobile-device-management-market-106381

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Update Recently Launched Devices to Boost Sales

Prominent companies operating in the market announce new updates to boost device performance and increase sales. For example, Tessco Technologies, Inc. updated its latest lifecycle management platform in December 2021. This update shall allow end-to-end alerting, administration, and monitoring in multi-vendor networks. It will allow consumers to introduce and access novel services by remote device monitoring. This development may enable companies to boost sales and improve annual revenues. Further, the adoption of research & development may enable manufacturers to provide better products and improve brand image.

Industry Development

  • August 2021: Pax8 partnered with Addigy to offer mobile device management solutions for Apple devices. Unified Endpoint management and enterprise mobility platform can be performed using a single interface using the management solution.

Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Mobile Device Management Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Mobile Device Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Software

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premise

    • By End-user(USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT & Telecom

      • Government

      • Healthcare

      • Retail

      • Others (Transportation, Education, etc)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Mobile Device Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Software

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premise

    • By End-user(USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT & Telecom

      • Government

      • Healthcare

      • Retail

      • Others (Transportation, Education, etc.)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

        • By Component

      • Canada

        • By Component

      • Mexico

        • By Component

  • Latin America Mobile Device Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Software

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premise

    • By End-user(USD)

      • BFSI

      • IT & Telecom

      • Government

      • Healthcare

      • Retail

      • Others (Transportation, Education, etc)

    • By Country (USD)

      • Brazil

        • By Component

      • Argentina

        • By Component

      • Rest of Latin America

Toc Continued….

Quick Buy – Mobile Device Management Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106381

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Radar Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pulse Radar, Continuous-Wave Radar, Radar Altimeter), By Range (Short-range, Medium-Range, and Long-Range), By Application (Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Monitoring and Communication, Security and Surveillance, Traffic Monitoring, Environment, and Weather Monitoring), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Maritime), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Video Surveillance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential and Government), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Thermal Imaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Handheld and Fixed/Mounted), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Product (Thermal Camera, Thermal Scopes, Thermal Module), By Wavelength (Shortwave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)), By Application (Border Surveillance, Vehicle Targeting, C-UAS), By Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Modular Data Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Function Module Solutions, and Services), By Application (Emergency Data Storage, Temporary Storage Expansion, Disaster Recovery, Edge Computing, and Others), By Data Center Size (Small and Medium Data Center, and Large Data Center), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cyber Insurance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Insurance Type (Standalone and Tailored), By Coverage Type (First-Party, Liability Coverage) By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), By End User (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip after Dow hits correction, Nasdaq enters bear market

    U.S. equity futures ticked lower in post-market trading Monday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market. Investors continued to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Intel's former PC chief lands new exec role at competitor

    Intel's former PC head lands a new exec role at another chipmaker, where he will lead its business units.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’